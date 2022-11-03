Letters to the Editor: Nov. 3 page 1 of 1

The value of a Senate seat

Most major corporations have reduced marketing budgets due to inflation.

A local junior Senator running to return to the U.S. Senate apparently does not agree with that philosophy.

Mark Kelly’s campaign had spent over $29 million on campaign ads through July 13, and that was three months ago. Kelly still had another $24 million to spend and judging from the amount of ads I’ve seen since, he will probably spend at least that amount by November. When did a one-vote Senate seat become worth over $50 million?

I’m not taking sides; I’m sure a number of Republicans are spending as much or even more.

When working families and retired senior citizens are struggling to buy food and gas, I think it’s indecent and arrogant. Campaign finance, and a long list if other necessary reforms, are long overdue.

Charles Nedrow

Northwest side

Water rights

I am tired of hearing about water rights for water that is not here. States may have “rights” to a certain amount of Colorado River water, but if there is no water, the “right” is irrelevant. Most farmers and city dwellers in Arizona are here only because of Colorado River water. That water is almost gone, so we must use much less. Some farmers are looking at crops that can be used to make rubber that use way less water than cotton, corn, or alfalfa. Much of the alfalfa is shipped to Saudi Arabia, so in essence we are shipping our water to Saudi Arabia. Hemp uses much less water and can be used to make building blocks for houses. Many city dwellers and I are harvesting rainwater and cutting water use by many methods. Ground water is not the answer since once it is depleted it is gone. Time to wake up!

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Saudis say Biden admin wanted one-month delay

On Oct. 13, the Associated Press ran a report reflecting the Saudi Foreign Ministry issuing a formal statement claiming that officials in the Biden administration had asked them to delay their 2 million barrel daily production cut by one month, meaning until right before the Nov. 8 election. This is outrageous! The inference here is that the Biden administration only wanted to delay the production cut for political reasons, to keep gasoline prices from climbing before the election in order to help Democrats. No real care about the high costs afterwards to Americans going to the pump. This is a great illustration of politics at its worst, done by the Biden administration! If we had an “all the above” energy policy by the Biden administration, we would have increased oil and natural gas supplies and not having to depend on OPEC. But our brilliant leader Joe took a hard left, caving to climate activists and immediately issued executive orders and policies reducing our domestic production of oil and natural gas.

Linda Kelly

East side

Vote for Demion Clinco

Re: the Oct. 11 article “PCC faculty groups file complaints.”

I am a retired faculty member with 37 years of experience at Pima Community College. I am astonished at the unfounded accusations that are being made about the current chancellor and a board member candidate. Their backgrounds are impeccable and they are serving, and have been serving, Pima students and the Tucson community for years in a most exemplary fashion. Lee Lambert has been a wise and steadfast leader during his tenure and has restored the standing and reputation of PCC in every way. Demion Clinco, who has served on the Board of Governors for several years in a volunteer position, is a proven and dedicated civic servant. Enrollment needs to increase and students need to be supported above all. Programs to support the economic and social development of Pima County have been initiated. Faculty and staff have gotten raises. Demion Clinco is running for re-election to the BOG to support this progress and to keep it going. He has my vote.

Donna Taxco Tang

Midtown

Worldwide peace

Re: the Oct. 11 letter “Sustaining peace.”

Read history.

Khrushchev understood mutual assured destruction.

Nixon’s visit to China helped our relationship. China then acted as a “balance” between the U.S. and Russia.

Putin only believes in strength and the murder of innocent civilians.

But Biden should “preserve the peace” by reducing half of our missiles so that Putin will stop killing people and worldwide peace will prevail.

Seriously, glad you’re not in command of our powerful military and strategy!

Peter Strauss

Marana

Global warming

Re: the Oct. 13 article “Ignoring the costs of climate change is inexcusable.”

In Doug Pickrell’s op-ed he postulates “widespread civilization collapse” if we don’t speed up our reliance on renewables vs fossil fuels. What he doesn’t tell us, because it’s inconvenient for his argument, is that with China, India, and Russia continuing to build more coal-fired power plants and spewing ever increasing amounts of carbon into the air, anything we do here to reduce fossil fuel consumption will have a negligible effect on global warming. Due to fracking and natural gas replacing coal, the U.S. has already lowered its carbon footprint more than any other industrialized nation, yet Mr. Pickrell would have us spend trillions to unnecessarily reduce our carbon output, which would only result in higher energy prices for the middle class and poor while at the same time slowing our economy. Being a math teacher, Mr. Pickrell is hardly an expert on global warming.

David Pearse

Foothills

Constitutional republic

Re: the Oct. 14 letter “A warning.”

The letter writer says, “If you really want to witness the final demise of the Great American Democracy, vote Republican!”

It looks like the letter writer skipped civics class in high school.

The United States is not a democracy. It is a constitutional republic. Yes, we democratically elect many to serve in governmental positions. But their powers are limited by the U.S. Constitution and by the state constitutions.

So instead of following his recommendation, I suggest the following: If you want more crime, vote Democratic! At least in this case, there are facts that support it.

Saul Rackauskas

Southeast side

Why is Tom Horne running for Superintendent of Public Instruction?

During Tom Horne’s last term as Superintendent of Public Schools, myself and some other public school teachers were able to secure a meeting with him to discuss public education budget cuts. As he walked into the meeting, he stated, “I know why you’re here. You want more money for a great vacation or a cruise.” We told him, “No...we just want to get our materials and supplies monies back as we are having to buy our students’ supplies out of our own pockets.” After this, he replied, “Well, my wife teaches five sections a day with one set of books and she does just fine.” Then, he promptly turned and left the meeting. As we looked at each other’s shocked faces, it was quite obvious that Tom Horne did not care one bit about public education teachers, public education schools, and our precious public education students in Arizona. So, as a 40-plus year public education teacher in Arizona, I have to ask, why is Tom Horne running again?

Tanya Glover

Marana

Democrats failing us

Re: the Oct. 25 article “Test scores for US kids show historic setbacks.”

The Daily Star front page reports that test scores for U.S. kids show historic setbacks. Democrat readers are shocked to learn that their demands to shut down public schools during the pandemic produced this result and their left-wing media is now demanding a “national conversation.”

We had that conversation two years ago. We thoughtful conservatives wrote our letters stating that COVID is like flu for children of ages below late high school years, but you weren’t listening. We said that you were robbing our youngest of both essential academics and socialization, but you weren’t listening.

Our schools are not failing us, you Democrats are. Are you listening now?

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Legislative record

Re: the Oct. 25 article “Engel is absolutely wrong about defunding the police.”

Kirsten Engel is being wrongly vilified by her opponent and his supporters. Justin Harris’s opinion piece is full of distortions and lies. His misogyny is showing. Kirsten Engel’s AZ Legislature record is ignored. Why? Because Kirsten Engel is an intelligent, strong woman seeking a position of power. She doesn’t fit the GOP stereotypical woman candidate who is a mere mouthpiece for the patriarchy. Kirsten Engel’s education, experience, and integrity all are exactly what is needed in the U.S. House. Her record shows she supports public education, women’s health rights, protecting Arizona’s water, and protecting voting rights. Kirsten Engel also promoted legislation to help keep restaurants open during the pandemic and amended tax credit laws for affordable housing. Not only does she want safe communities, Kirsten Engel wants communities where all people have opportunities to flourish. Independent, thinking people see through the malicious lies and continue to support Kirsten Engel for CD6 U.S. Representative.

Annie Witte

Southwest side

Democrats’ deeds outweigh mere words

A shortcoming in the Democratic Party’s march toward victory is that too many candidates have forsaken direct campaign assistance from President Biden and other party leaders.

Truth has power to influence. Democrats have a factual success story to be ballyhooed, assuring every voter the chance to know about the Democrats’ achievements under Biden’s leadership. Democrats have nothing to be ashamed of.

It’s not too late for a positive and upbeat factual deluge of catchy TV spots and attention riveting newspaper ads to assure that every voter has been told the truth of every accomplishment.

Effective factual communication of the party’s positions and achievements at local rallies with individual party leaders, not aimed at fundraising, should strengthen the appeal of most candidates.

The midterm elections threaten our democratic republic, but there’s still time to stage rallies, enlisting the leaders of those achievements, reminding voters of how much our nation has benefitted.

Noteworthy deeds outweigh mere words!

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

Callous Kari

Kari Lake joked about Paul Pelosi’s attack at a speech to her supporters. Seriously? I have one question for you, Kari: When you were a little girl, is this the person you dreamed of being? I certainly hope not.

Mary Vida

Midtown

Political ads

The Oscars should go to all those PAC heads who write the outlandish lies spewed by our current batch of election day wannabes and their paid “actors,” who yearn for their 15 minutes. I look forward to the reprieve until the next elections cycle!

Scott Thompson

East side

Native Americans are particularly vulnerable to restrictive voting laws

As a Tohono O’odham Tribal Councilmember, I see firsthand how Native Americans are particularly vulnerable to restrictive voting laws, but it’s understandable that people outside of Tribal land would be ignorant to the many obstacles we face in exercising our freedom to vote.

Obstacles like our communities being rural and often having poor infrastructure, requiring some of us to travel upwards of 50 miles to cast our ballots; or that our Tribal IDs do not have addresses listed, making them unacceptable under certain voter ID laws. It is, however, unacceptable that lawmakers would legislate with such ignorance, and would ignore our pleas to end this disenfranchisement.

Unfortunately, the Republican Party has made their intention clear. For them, losing is too big a price to pay for democracy. They have already passed a slate of voting restrictions that harm Native Americans. With just a few days until the election, I implore my fellow Arizonans to choose candidates who will fight for our freedoms no matter what.

Arthur Wilson