Letters to the Editor: Nov. 3 page 2 of 2

Education is the key

So many political ads, so many untruths, so many references to “conspiracy theories” — it all makes me wonder how heavily ad creators, sponsors, producers and candidates are actually relying on the collective ignorance of the voters. Maybe the key to American democracy is education.

I voted for Kathy Hoffman. I think she has demonstrated her skills for improving the competency of our youth.

Claudette I. Haney

Green Valley

Double standard

Re: the Nov. 1 article “Progressives should not support Israel’s apartheid government.”

I am in 100% agreement with Jennifer Loewenstein’s piece on Israel. Yes, Israel has dangerous neighbors, but that does not describe all of her neighbors. We as Jews have suffered thousands of years of persecution. As a result, in so many cases we have helped other ethnic groups who have suffered similar fates. For us to inflict the any sort of persecution on others, I cannot and will never understand what planet that mentality comes from. Shame, shame, shame on Bibi and those who follow his thinking, nothing less than a double standard at work there!

Bob Feinman

Foothills

History of Israel

Re: the Nov. 1 article “Progressives should not support Israel’s apartheid government.”

I profoundly disagree with this author. Israel has a glorious and miraculous history, and its government is not apartheid. “Progressives” should be ashamed of themselves, because they are socialists in sheep’s clothing. The author of this slander could better focus her governmental criticisms on the “evil empire” of Iran, communist China, and communist Russia.

John Wright

Downtown

Lake mocks attack against Pelosi

Who are you, Kari Lake, that you would be willing to mock the attempted murder of an elderly man just for the sake of getting more people to vote for you?

I am an Arizonan, raised by Arizonans, and the thought of you running the state that I was raised in turns my stomach. Why would you be so cruel? Where will this meanness get you? Will you lead with dignity, intelligence and grace or will you lead with hatred, stupidity and a morality so toxic and so base that it makes people sick.

¡Qué verguenza!

You should be ashamed of making fun of Mr. Pelosi and House Speaker Pelosi’s tragedy. Even if you don’t agree with them politically, you should take pause about the hatred that is rotting your soul and will surely bring the moral standards of Arizonans down with you.

May God have mercy on your soul.

Ana Consuelo Matiella

Nogales

Yard signs

This is what I know about political yard signs: no matter how many there are, they will not change my vote.

This is what I learn from them: Who supports a lying, corrupt ex-president? Who does not believe in democracy? Who believes without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen? Who thinks the meeting of sperm and egg is more important than a mother’s life? Who doesn’t believe in voting rights?

Jean Israel

SaddleBrooke

Pac-12 player of the week

The Daily Star named USC quarterback Caleb Williams the Pac-12 player of the week after his game against the Wildcats. He definitely put up outstanding statistics. If you’d watched the game, though, Williams had all day to throw. His receivers had all day to get open. The USC running game couldn’t be stopped. So Arizona had to gamble on defense, creating all kinds of easy big play opportunities. Arizona’s quarterback, Jayden de Lauria, was the real player of week. That guy escaped pressure all day long. He ran for key first downs. He completed passes into tight windows. When he had time, he connected deep. Granted, the Wildcats have tremendous wide-outs, a good TE, and terrific running backs. Give them credit. Give the coach credit. But this week the paper should have given a super shoutout to de Lauria. He was great.

Walter Ramsley

East side

Street safety for pedestrians and cyclists

When is the city going to take responsibility for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists by installing speed limit signs and enforcing them?

Speeding is rampant in Tucson. The Mountain Avenue Bike Blvd. has a 25 mph sign at the beginning south end and the beginning north end with no signs in between. Cyclists are not safe in the bike lanes because drivers travel recklessly at 55 mph. The same thing happens on Glenn, Grant, Speedway, Campbell, and the narrow Campbell bridge at Limberlost, which is completely out of control. The message drivers are given is you can drive as fast as you want, no one will care.

How many lawsuits is it going to take before the city will actually care about the pedestrians and cyclists?

Cheryl Kelli

Downtown

Republican incivility

Hey, Republicans are telling us crime is out of control. Well, let’s see. Republicans are spreading conspiracy theories like wildfire. Paul Pelosi was savagely beaten with a hammer. He is a grandfather, my God. You can hear a pin drop, for lack of decent Republicans speaking out against this behavior. Republicans are at their lowest place, ever, and are proud of it. Here’s a Democrat that is tired of the lies, tired of the total lack of civility. Did you really vote for Kari Lake? Did you enjoy how she made fun of Paul Pelosi at her rally last night? Just know, there are plenty of Democrats who find Kari Lake and all her ilk absolutely disgusting.

Mary Bradley

Northeast side

Why do so many Americans hate their government?

Re: the Oct. 23 article “Why do so many Americans hate their government?”

The only salient point Mr. Bracy makes is mentioning Ronald Reagan. “Raygun” was anything but a hero. He’s, in fact, the grandfather of modern neoliberalism, which foments the hatred of America. Let me explain.

Neoliberalism benefits the upper 1%. It ended consumer protection, environmental guidelines, the deregulation of savings and loans, anything goes pricing of airline tickets, globalization, privatization and carte blanche petroleum policies benefiting Big Oil.

The American public was sold down the river.

Does this unlevel playing field cause the citizenry to really “hate” their country?

After Trump rolled a grenade through the doorway, half of the populace hates America and the government and half want status quo.

Take note, gentlemen and gentle ladies: it’s essential to vote. For the tried and true, keep it blue.

Thomas Plesniak

Midtown

Court appointed receiver

Does a court appointed receiver have too much power with no accountability?

I live in a HOA that went into receivership. The receiver promptly took some of our HOA reserve funds to pay the bills for another HOA. He then took the remainder and put it in a joint checking account with another HOA. He put all our dues onto a joint account.

I contacted the receiver and told him that what he did was not legal. He responded with basically “so what?”

The Attorney General told me they couldn’t do anything because it was a judicial issue. The judicial review board would not do anything because they do not regulate receivers.

Receivers are by law immune from lawsuits. Should anyone in Arizona have absolute power with no accountability?

Thomas Wenzel

East side

What a payoff

Two decades and millions of dollars spent demonizing Nancy Pelosi and all you got was the beating of her 82-year-old husband. The descent from the meritocracy of George W. Bush to the thuggery of Trump and his legions of nutcase election deniers — only to be reviled by the insurrection of January 6th.

The Republican Party has no plan to govern this country, only the desire to hold power. Their leadership is spineless, most of their candidates unqualified either by lack of experience or education, or the simple fact that they cannot accept their 2020 defeat.

If you don’t believe in democracy your only goal in participating in it is to obstruct it. Please, Republicans, take a cold shower and try to come out more clear-eyed about who you have become.

Ted Morrison

Midtown

Critical school vote

I am concerned about misinformation about critical race theory (CRT), as discussed by candidates for school boards and the superintendent of public Instruction (SPI).

CRT was introduced by Derrick Bell, a civil rights academic in the 1970s to present truthful information about race and racial justice, “even in the face of criticism.” Critical in CRT refers to critical thinking and scholarly criticism, rather than criticizing or blaming.

In 2020, Christopher Rufo began a crusade on Twitter to discredit CRT as a theory of blame and shame, which led to the “Stop Teaching CRT” movement. Allow only white-washed interpretations of American history.

The elected SPI and local school board members need to be willing to provide students with truth and accuracy about historical events involving race. Truth is essential to continue our democracy!

In the upcoming election, please use critical thinking and find out the position of candidates. Then decide, critically, if you want your child to be taught half the truth or all of it.

Gene Gieseler, retired

attorney

Foothills

Clean energy

Re: the Oct. 29 article “Doctors: Fossil fuels starve millions.”

With over 350 days of sunshine a year, Arizona should be the solar capital of the United States. We could produce enough solar energy to power our entire state and export an excess to other states, thereby generating an endless income stream for Arizona and lasting economic growth.

Candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission Sandra Kennedy and Lauren Kuby have a plan to do just that. Their plan includes converting existing coal plants into solar energy distribution centers. That alone would eliminate toxic coal gases, create new jobs, and save the lives of hundreds of Arizonans who die every year from the effects of air pollution.

With the infrastructure already in place, Kennedy and Kuby have the knowledge and experience to make this happen. Their plan will lower our energy costs, protect our environment, improve our economy, and protect the health of all Arizonans.

Let’s do this. Elect Sandra Kennedy and Lauren Kuby for Corporation Commissioner.

Dr. RK Schriner

Northwest side

Elections

I’m calling on all Republicans of good faith to come out of their FOXhole and see the world as it really is. Vaccinations have always been the answer to COVID. An insurrection is an attempt to destroy everything this country stands for. Women’s rights should not be denied because of someone’s religious beliefs. Most of all, if you deny truth and instead believe falsehoods because they coincide with your preconceived biases, you are ceding your ability to think critically. Please think of the long-term consequences of your vote. If you read this opinion and it has you thinking, then I’m encouraged, regardless of your final judgement. Vote!

Morton Cederbaum

Green Valley

How could this happen?

Since WWII, people have looked at Nazi Germany (and other authoritarian states) and wondered how their citizens could allow those regimes to happen? Usually, it was authoritarian leaders tapping into people’s real or imagined grievances, blaming all problems on people who are different (Muslims/ Jews / POC / women / LBGTQ), and demonizing people and institutions who disagreed with them. This formula, unfortunately, works. And, once the extremists are in charge, things get ugly — for everybody.

If you’ve wondered how that could happen in a civilized society – just look around. These same strategies are being used today by MAGA Republicans. We are one election away from installing people who don’t believe in: election results (when they lose), equal application of laws, separation of church and state, and fundamental individual rights (that counter their religious views).

If you don’t want to look back and wonder what happened to our country, please vote like the survival of our democracy is at stake. It is.

Bert Veenstra

Oro Valley

Cyclist and bicycle licensing

Re: the Nov. 1 letter “Cyclist and bicycle licensing.”

The recent writer advocating bicycle licensing fees is hopefully well intentioned, but is unfortunately suggesting decades-old arguments from the pro-car, anti-bicycle lobby that have long since been discredited.

Licensing cyclists does no more to ensure safety than licensing motorists does. Requiring bicycle safety training for school-age riders, as done in some European countries, has demonstrated significant safety improvements. Similarly, enhanced safety training for prospective motor vehicle drivers should also be required.

Proposing an expensive bicycle licensing fee to help cover the cost of road and cycling paths is not equitable. Cyclists already pay the same road taxes as motorists, this would be unfair double taxation. Given the minimal impact bicycles have on road surfaces, the burden should be on the users doing the most damage.

These old anti-bicycle tropes are the antithesis of making Tucson a more bike-friendly city. Fortunately, there are a number of progressive solutions that help both cyclists and motorists, only some of which Tucson has embraced so far.

Chet Kostrzewa

West side

Other big lies

Reducing taxes funds roads and schools.

More guns mean fewer gun deaths.

Children will not be drawn to banned books.

Suppressing the free flow of ideas results in innovation and prosperity.

Deregulating oil companies will protect the environment.

The minimum wage harms workers.

Unwanted pregnancies result in strong families.

Free speech is a right to lie.

Violence leads to peace.

Hate speech encourages bipartisanship.

Only he can fix it.

Dee Maitland

Marana

Border issues

Democrats are not soft on border issues. In a recent Arizona Republic article, U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva answers several questions in this regard. In addition to the U.S. Senate passing the Dream and Promise acts, Grijalva suggests passing legislation that deals with labor needs in essential occupations, invest fully in infrastructure, state of the art ports of entry, processing personnel, hearing officers and custom agents. Also, focus on organized crime and the drug smugglers exploiting innocent people as a business to enrich themselves. Also important: addressing the root causes of migration, including climate change, corruption, violence and poverty.

We need to elect Democratic candidates so these kinds of issues can be resolved thoughtfully, with much discussion, not continually saying “no” to governmental program suggestions.

Cynthia Chaffee

Oro Valley

Mark Kelly is too reckless for AZ families

Mark Kelly is running ads claiming that as a former combat pilot he is qualified to represent Arizona families. He is wrong. As a combat pilot, he learned to take and follow orders. As a senator he is doing an exemplary job taking and following orders from his commander-in-chief Joe Biden, despite the fact that those orders have been devastating to Arizona families, with hyperinflation, skyrocketing food and fuel prices, a wide-open border with tons of illegal drugs pouring over the border, especially fentanyl, that killed over 100,000 Americans last year alone. Mark Kelly could have stood for the interests of Arizona families and all Americans by standing up to Biden. However, as the former pilot he has stood against Arizona families and for Joe Biden’s devastating recklessness.

Mark Kelly does not deserve to be re-elected. He is too dangerous for Arizona families.

Rick Cunnington

Oro Valley

Wake up Arizona!

I am a registered Independent. I vote for policies and individuals, not party.

This year is different. I will not vote Republican. The MAGA Republicans have destroyed the party. I will not vote for candidates who believe in “The Big Lie” or for those who think that the attack on the Capitol was just a peaceful demonstration. Or for those who excuse Donald Trump for stealing important documents.

What has our country come to? It’s embarrassing. How do we explain that to our kids?

The high inflation and gas prices should not be blamed on President Biden. Blame Putin, if anyone. America actually has a lower inflation rate and lower gas prices than most of the world.

This year, do your research and vote your conscience.

Dan Gaul

East side

Leonard Pitts excellent commentary

Re: the Nov. 2 article “White hubris demands others justify exercising rights.”

Once again Leonard Pitts of the Miami Herald speaks truth to power. His commentary on white hubris, nicknamed “Caucacity of Nope,” is spot on. His words may be hard for some to take and will probably result in him receiving even more vile threats than he has from previous opinion pieces published in the Arizona Daily Star.

In addition to his fine commentary, Mr. Pitts is an accomplished author. “The Last Thing You Surrender” and “Freeman” are excellent reads, speaking the painful truth about prejudice, discrimination and service.

I, for one, am grateful to the Arizona Daily Star for publishing his moving and inspirational opinion pieces.

We must all find the courage to speak out as he does. We cannot sit idly by and let the “Caucacity of Nope” continue unabated. We must stand up when one of our brothers and sisters is marginalized, discriminated against or intimidated.

James Robinett