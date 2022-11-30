Letters to the Editor: Nov. 30

No competent GOP contenders

Print and TV media are still discussing the recent election results in Arizona. Particularly the defeat of MAGA Republicans. It is clear. Traditional Republicans, such as myself, could not and would not support the MAGA Republican candidates. Competent contenders were lost in the primaries. In the case of senator, governor, secretary of state and attorney general, it was not a vote for the Democratic candidate, but rather a vote against the Republican candidate. The Democratic candidates were more desirable.

Art Di Salvo

Northwest side

Election chaos in Maricopa County

I find it ironic that the problems with tabulating the vote in Maricopa County is not because of mail-in balloting or ballots left at drop boxes, but mail-in ballots dropped off on Election Day and voters that voted in person on Nov 8.

I live in Pinal County. For the last three elections I received and filled out my mail-in ballot and deposited it at the drop box at the courthouse in Oracle a week or more before the election. A few days later, I went to the County website and confirmed that my ballot had been received and accepted. I’m confident my ballots were properly counted. Of course, it’s possible a conspiracy prevented that, but I’m no doubt more confident than those that chose to submit their ballot on Election Day in Maricopa County.

Dan Watson

Oracle

Something to consider

Back in the day, I paid for most of my college education with money from minimum-wage summer jobs and work-study programs at the school. No debt. Sounds like “personal responsibility,” “hard work” and “determination” led to a degree, doesn’t it? So why should taxpayers be on the hook for student debt now?

Historically, the states and federal government have partially funded higher education, but the amount per student has been decreasing for decades, leading inevitably to increases in tuition. For example, from 2009 to 2014, the Arizona allocation for higher education per student decreased by about one-third. Since my college days, the drop has been much greater.

Therefore, when discussing the federal loan forgiveness program, it’s worth remembering that years ago the states were picking up a much larger fraction of the tab. Belated thanks to all the taxpayers who funded my college education.

Barbara Hall

Midtown

Sore loser law

OK, enough is enough! People of all political parties and the public in general are sick and tired of hearing about, reading about, and viewing election deniers saying that elections were stolen, voting machines tampered with, election employees making mistakes, etc.

Now theses election deniers are registering complaints, filing lawsuits, clogging the courts, and wasting money. The Sore Loser Law, if enacted, would be applied if losers of elections, their parties, groups or others, filed complaints and/or lawsuits are then dismissed, denied, thrown out or found without proof or merit and rejected.

The Sore Losers now will have lost twice: the election and then the complaint and/or lawsuit. The Sore Loser Law will fine the loser $1 million and will prevent them from ever running for another public office for life. The $1 million will go toward worthy causes of that state, determined by the people.

Max LaPlante