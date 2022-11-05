Letters to the Editor: Nov. 5

Why Hobbs won’t debate Lake

Why is Katie Hobbs refusing to debate Kari Lake? Because Hobbs knows she will be exposed as a “woke” progressive, hard-left radical extremist whose loyalty is to President Joe Biden and the Democrat party elites in the Washington swamp and not to the people of Arizona. Hobbs knows the truth will cost her the election.

Rick Cunnington

Oro Valley

Reproductive rights

I wish people would stop using the expression “right to life” for what is simply an anti-abortion stand. If those claiming that were fighting for the right to life, they would be fighting to protect the lives of the living, such as those who are now forced to carry an embryo that threatens their life. The same people would be working overtime to get effective gun laws, protecting our living children. They would be out there advocating for vaccinations and masking to protect the living, particularly those at risk. They would be working to get more inclusive, affordable health care so that the living can live healthy, productive lives. They would be fighting to mitigate climate change to save all the life on the planet.

They don’t do any of these things. They don’t believe in the right to life, but instead stand for returning women to being second-class citizens not having the right to decisions concerning their own bodies. It’s all about power, not life.

Barbara Becker

Midtown

Trump’s lethal legacy

Re: the Oct. 12 letter “What Trump was able to do.”

The recent letter extolling the many accomplishments of Donald Trump (yes, gas was $2 a gallon because nobody was buying it), failed to point out his one really major accomplishment: 200,000-plus deaths due to his administration’s culpable bungling of the deadly COVID-19 virus. With just over 4% of the world’s population, the U.S. incurred 20% of worldwide COVID deaths. Although deaths occurred after Trump left office, the Biden administration has been doing everything it can to stem the tide and encourage people to get vaccinated, reducing death rates by half. Unfortunately, the illiterati continued (and continues) to resist and as a result get sick and die unnecessarily. A devastatingly avoidable tragedy that will haunt Trump’s legacy, far beyond the two impeachments and the slew of pending criminal and civil charges resulting from his copious history of illegal and unethical behavior.

William Muto

SaddleBrooke

Hobbs and Kelly are problem solvers

I support people who know what the problems of Arizona are and try to resolve them. Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly are smart and hard-working for all Arizonans. They’re determined to solve the water problems and fix the leaky border. They are proven leaders, not puppets who don’t care about our problems — like those who seek the limelight and best camera angle.

Dr. Pam Farris

Oro Valley

Beware the GOP

With elections around the corner just remember what the Republican Party has come to mean. Instead of the GOP, it is now the “TAP,” or the “Take Away Party.” They will continue to take away your voting rights, women’s rights, rights for fair elections if it keeps them from losing, rights for fair election results to stand if they don’t win, rights of people seeking to legally immigrate to this country, and they will continue to let corporations take money and not pay their share of taxes. They will continue to take away layers of democracy until we are left with one party: The Take Away Party. The only thing they won’t take away is automatic rifles! It’s insidious anarchy. You may know the old joke of the difference between the two parties: The Democrats think the glass is half-full and the Republicans think the glass is theirs. Keep that in mind when you vote, if we want to keep democracy alive in this country.

Herb Mcreynolds

West side

Mt. Lemmon road in rough shape

Some months ago, the Mt. Lemmon road surface was “repaired” in such a poor fashion that there are now signs saying “Slow” and “Dangerous Road.” On the steep, downhill side, from Milepost 3 to Milepost 1, a few potholes were paved over with many lane-wide “patches” that are in reality speed bumps. Many hundreds of cyclists ride on this otherwise great road, but on the descent one can only go so slowly, and now keeping control on such a steep decline is very difficult and as the sign says, dangerous.

If the powers-that-be were to try to ride this section I’m sure they’d be shocked at what they (and we taxpayers) paid for, repair-wise.

My advice to anyone attempting to ride this section for the first time: Be careful!

David Armet

Midtown

PCC Board elections

As past president of Tucson’s Juneteenth Celebration Committee, I am critically aware of the important role education plays in the lives and futures of our underserved populations. Therefore, the recent allegations against the Pima Community College Board and Chancellor are deeply concerning.

We need to have the College and its Board concentrate on service to students, not on internal and damaging squabbling. A fresh perspective is needed on the Board to recast the College’s decision-making process into one which is transparent, unbiased, analytical and centered on student priorities.

Voters in District 2 have the opportunity to reshape the Board by electing Theresa Riel. Theresa has an exemplary 27-year record as a PCC faculty member. She is respected for her knowledge of the College and its constituent groups and for her integrity, logic and pragmatism. She has a reputation of honoring diversity and putting students first.

Valerie Stanley

Midtown

Mumbo jumbo

I have not submitted a letter, because I felt that I might be a bit mean-spirited. I have read endorsements and diatribe dither about candidates from both sides of the aisle.

While I appreciate and honor everyone’s opinion, I think some writers need to understand that I am tired of the woke, cancel culture, progressive, liberal, conservative mumbo jumbo!

I am fully capable of determining which way to vote! Just because you feel enlightened by some snake oil salesman (or woman), doesn’t make it true. We live in a world of bovine manure galore and any person can spout feces unabated.

Most candidates if elected won’t carry out their promises, because what they tell us they will do is mostly not within the realm of the office they want. Hopefully our Republic isn’t so fragile it can be unraveled by the election of the wrong dog catcher, otherwise the sacrifice of my brothers and sisters in arms would be in vain. Don’t forget to vote.

Frank Saenz

Northwest side

Waiting for justice

Re: the Oct. 26 article “Ex-insurance agent receives 11 years for fraud.”

A former Tucson insurance agent was just sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding an elderly client out of more than $1 million. Good. Justice was done.

Meanwhile, our former president perpetrated a massive fraud scheme that sent thousands of gullible believers to attack our U.S. Capitol, resulting in deaths, injuries, and millions of dollars of damage, yet he still walks free to spread his lies before our next election. The mind boggles.

We can only hope that eventually, and soon, justice will be done here, too.

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley

Citizens for Sanity

Re: the Oct. 26 paid advertisement in La Estrella on page K5.

Hypocrites: Citizens for Sanity has produced countless ads claiming Mark Kelly is for open borders and unrestricted immigration. In this ad, Citizens for Sanity had two ads claiming that Kelly was against Latinos. Citizens for Sanity is the perfect reflection of Donald Trump-endorsed candidates. Think before you vote.

Cynthia Schiesel

East side

Election deniers don’t deserve to be elected

Those declared candidates who believe that the 2020 election was not valid don’t deserve your vote! Donald Trump continues to spout his “Big Lie.”

Candidates who have bought into this in terms of the 2020 election, and still won’t accept the result of the upcoming election if they lose, don’t deserve your vote.

So please don’t vote for Kari Lake or Mark Finchem. Their actions are anti-democratic. They will deny your vote — if you don’t vote for them — so give them what they deserve — defeat.

Chuck Shea

Southwest side

Preserve our school district

When we have a stringed musical instrument that produces a beautiful sound, we treasure it. Such is the case with the Catalina Foothills School District. The district enjoys a solid reputation that we treasure, just as we treasure that musical instrument. Surely, it is not the time to elect those with radical theories who are not interested in “fine-tuning,” but who would destroy a treasured school district. Please cast your votes for Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert.

Joe Steiner

East side

The Republican peril

July 31 marked the 90th anniversary of the election that lifted the Nazi Party into power. Americans would be well advised to consider the fate of the Germans who empowered fascism, and enabled the Holocaust, because the GOP is the modern fascist party. All of the Republicans with any honor and integrity, have either been ousted or have left voluntarily. All that’s left are the obsequious sycophants of an abomination to the Lord.

The Nazis were led by a convicted insurrectionist, and the GOP is led by a twice-impeached insurrectionist. Both used fear-mongering and violent rhetoric to incite their base. The Beer Hall Putsch and Jan. 6 were both failed coup d’états. However, Donald Trump was trying to overthrow his own government and calling for the head of his vice president. Proving once again that no one is safe if they stand between him and the absolute power he craves.

John Balsbaugh

Midtown

Voter intimidation

What are these armed, masked poll watchers planning to do? If they see someone who they don’t think should vote are they going to shoot them instead of contacting authorities to question the person? They call themselves “patriots,” but real patriots don’t need to cover their identity. Since they are behaving like the KKK, we should gather white sheets to present to them so they can really hide themselves. Didn’t a judge just issue limitations on poll watchers? Why are these people even allowed to be in the vicinity of voters? They are there to intimidate and nothing else.

Barbara Mongan

West side

If Republicans win, you lose

The media, especially the TV broadcast of sporting events (including the World Series and football games), is being bombarded with misleading ads against Democratic candidates. To counter this barrage, all people need to remember is the following: “If Republicans win, you lose.”

In its actions and its messaging, it is clear the Republican Party — both nationally and here in Arizona — is working against the interests of every American…on democracy, the economy, taxes, Social Security, drug prices, climate, reproductive liberty, gun safety, personal privacy, and LGBTQ equality. The Arizona Legislature over the past year has made clear its disdain for public education, for reproductive rights, and for voter rights and has ignored the pressing issues of climate change, drought and water shortages.

Before you vote, especially for our local candidates, remember: If Republicans win, you lose.

Marcia Tingley

Foothills

Safe and fair elections

In Arizona, mail-in ballots have been in place since 1991. However, this system, which is supported by Republicans, Democrats and Independents for over 30 years, is under attack by candidates who are “election deniers.” I had the opportunity to observe election officials processing mail-in ballots. I am so grateful for this experience. It was reassuring to see that the mail-in ballots are kept very secure. Also, the process is taken seriously by election officials. It was amazing to observe that “everyday” Republicans, Democrats and Independents sat side-by-side working together to ensure that every vote is counted. This bipartisan participation ensures that the process is safe, efficient and fair. I am proud of Arizona’s mail-in ballot system and say shame on the “election deniers” who impugn the integrity of election workers whether they are Republican, Democrat or Independent, as they are the people who ensure our elections are free and fair. They are the true heroes of our democracy. Thank you for your service.

Andrea Strack

Oro Valley

Experience is best

We’ve already seen the tragic results of electing someone with no governing experience to a high executive office. Nor should we take solace in the “advisors” that that person may select. Eleven of the former inexperienced president’s associates have been charged with crimes. Do we really think Kari Lake would do better with her unelected advisors?

No one can deny Katie Hobbs has experience in governing, both as a legislator and the secretary of state. She is informed. Experience is the best teacher, not newscasting.

Carol Schaedler

North side

We need doctors

Doctors are pretty important in our communities. More so as we age. But young people aren’t flocking to medical fields and practicing doctors are leaving due to fears of being arrested and sued for performing abortions — even if it would save the woman’s life. So if a pregnant woman is in a car accident and the emergency room surgeon determines she has to have an abortion to save her life, the emergency room physician could be arrested and tried. Family physicians and surgeons are in danger of being targeted by abortion police.

There will be less police as instead of fighting crime the police are busy arresting women who might have had abortions. Taxes will go up as counties need more lawyers to prosecute the doctors and women.

Half of the new doctors in U.S. come from other countries. Why come here and be sued?

Before you vote for that anti-abortion candidate, think about your health. You’ll need a doctor someday. Will a doctor be available?

Dr. Pam Farris

Oro Valley

Ads by Citizens for Sanity are disinformation

Re: the Nov. 3 paid ad on page A5.

Shame on the Star for repeatedly publishing ads from “Citizens for Sanity” spouting disinformation just before the election. The group is connected to the notorious white nationalist Stephen Miller, an ex-Donald Trump White House aide.

Miller is responsible for the policy of separating families at the border. Miller also plotted with Trump to stage the Jan. 6 attempted coup at the Capitol.

The Miller group’s Nov. 3 ad is noxious misinformation, saying, “Mark Kelly = Open Borders.” This is blatantly false. Kelly called for $100 million for extra Border Patrol hiring and $1.2 billion for border management.

Noted for their smug sarcasm, the Miller “Sanity” group also ran an ad in the Star saying, “Don’t be a racist cisgender colonizer,” and then attacked Kelly.

The Daily Star must stop running ads from a white nationalist group. Don’t sell us readers out for 30 pieces of silver.

Larry Bodine

Foothills

Vote for none of the above

As a registered Independent voter, I am appalled at the astounding lack of capable candidates nominated by either of the major parties. In at least four major races, I find only party slaves and fringe believers, from both the left and the right. What this state really needs is a constitutional amendment requiring each political race to have a choice for “none of the above.” This would then require a new election for that office — without the candidates non-selected. Maybe that would wake up the politicians to nominate candidates who have in mind the best interests of the people, not the party.

David Germain