Letters to the Editor Nov. 8

Sacrificing lives for political gain
“Arizona has caught up to New York when it comes to reported deaths per capita…” So begins an Oct. 25 news story in the Washington Post.
New York’s peak death rate occurred when transmission routes and mitigation measures were unclear and vaccines didn’t exist. Today, Arizona is approaching the same death rate even though we know how COVID is spread, how masks reduce transmission, and how vaccines can protect us.
Why are we in this death spiral? Because Arizona's extremist Republicans are stoking the “personal freedom” movement for political gain. They rile their base by saying people should be free to go unvaccinated and maskless even if it spreads virus and kills others. Do they carry that logic to being free to drive without a license or drive drunk and kill others?
When you vote for new state leaders in 2022, choose carefully. Arizona needs leaders who will protect all our residents instead of extremist Republicans willing to sacrifice lives for political gain.
Thea Chalow
Oro Valley
Homicide rates break record
Re: the Oct. 30 article "Tucson breaks yearly homicide record."
The Star reports that a record-breaking 81 homicides have occurred in Tucson this year, and the incidents are overwhelmingly firearm related, stemming from random or chance meetings where conflict erupts over insignificant disputes. We are also informed that the TPD is solving homicides at a far higher rate than the national average, with 64 cases having been closed.
Our police are clearly doing their job of enforcement, but the Star fails in their task of providing our community with the vital information that we need to make informed decisions relative to local gun policy. The reporter wastes many valuable column inches on tragic vignettes culled from the 81 victims and concludes with Mayor Romero’s plan for blah, blah, blah.
With 64 cases solved, the citizenry wants data as the legality of the weapons involved and the split between handguns and rifles. This is how we make informed decisions when in the voting booth.
No new committees are needed.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Are we prepared for more mines?
Re: the Oct. 31 article "Mine mitigation pitch wins an OK."
I don't pretend to be a mining expert but worked for Magma Copper for nine or so years. For those who have heard a bit about the Canadians and their mine, here are reminders:
There will probably be a number of open pits that can be seen for miles. Like Green Valley, the view is beautiful looking East and South, until you turn around.
Copper mining requires lots of water. Water runs south to north from the border. Don't you wonder where that water will be coming from? But it won't be coming here.
The copper ore won't be smelted nearby. Think Japan or China and how it will be trucked and trained to the nearest harbor … think Mexico and the Gulf of California. Roads, train tracks, huge transportation issues to our south.
Is Tucson's economy prepared for its impact? More jobs, more money for the metro area. But, who is going to fill up the hole.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Inflation
Re: the Nov. 2 letter "Capitalism."
I have been a CPA and investor for over 50 years. Substantial increases in the minimum wage and corporate income taxes are inflationary. When unskilled workers receive a minimum wage increase, the semiskilled and skilled workers will also have to get wage increases. Semiskilled workers will not tolerate unskilled workers getting a minimum wage increase that puts them at their level of wages.
The skilled workers will have to get a raise, too. The wages have to stay close to the previous proportion. Employers will react to these wage increases by further automating their businesses and employing fewer workers; this will create more unemployment. Corporate income tax increases are simply additional costs for all corporations. The corporations will then confidently raise their prices since all their competitors will have the same additional costs.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Focus on Alzheimer's
Alzheimer's is a public health crisis in Arizona. There are currently 150,000 people living with the disease in our state, and 262,000 family dementia caregivers.
I volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association because of my family history with this illness. Awareness and education are the first steps in understanding the need for a cure. I advocate for a proper continuum of care and to improve the training and care of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in both the medical and community settings.
I want to applaud Tucson Mayor Regina Romero for supporting our vision of an Arizona without Alzheimer’s. Her proclamation to make November 2021 Alzheimer’s and Caregiver Month throughout our city encourages all residents to learn about Alzheimer’s, related dementias and patient care.
Thank you, Mayor Romero, for recognizing this public-health crisis that affects so many people in our state and throughout our country and the world.
Laura Vitkus
Southeast side
What about the ones released?
The Washington Post reported a historic 1.7 million undocumented entrants arrested by the Border Patrol in Fiscal Year 2021, which ended Sept. 30. Sixty-one percent were returned via Title 42. The AP reported the Biden administration is packed with migrant activists.
In 2019, the Star's Perla Trevizo did an expose, "Passports to the American Dream." It chronicled how Guatemalan adults were purposely bringing their children with them on the endangering journey north to America because they heard that family units were being allowed entry. Many then and now are claiming asylum, ditto for others coming from other Central American countries, Haiti, etc.
Trevizo cited how many Guatemalans were fleeing poverty, not persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion or social group as asylum requires. The average wait time for an Immigration Court case is 900 days, with hundreds of thousands of asylum cases backlogged. Meanwhile, many people have been released into the public with little or no monitoring of their whereabouts.