Letters to the Editor: Oct. 13

Supply and demand

Starting with Ronald Reagan, Republicans have traditionally embraced the neoliberal ideas of the economist Milton Friedman, who posited that government management of the economy was bad and that the market could fix itself of any problem. The U.S. is currently short about 10 million workers, many in low-cost areas typically staffed by immigrants and difficult to attract native-born Americans to: agriculture, meat processing, hospitality and restaurant work. If the neoliberal philosophy is correct, when immigrants fill those jobs and there is no more need for their services, they will stop coming. Until then, immigrants from poor countries bordering on or near the richest country in the world will keep coming regardless of who is president or in Congress. Supply and demand.

Sean Bruner

West side

Support Mark Kelly

Southern Arizonans have a choice to make in the upcoming election. Support Mark Kelly or Blake Masters. We have had many years to see the character of Mark Kelly. A rational, thoughtful, caring, patriotic, steadfast and loyal man.

On the other hand, we have Blake Masters. A wealthy venture capitalist that was indoctrinated at California's Stanford University and worked for billionaire hedge fund C.O.O Peter Thiel at the Thiel Foundation. Now Peter Thiel is spending millions of dollars trying to prop up Blake Masters. Thiel has spent at least $14 million through the Saving Arizona PAC on supporting Blake Masters. So basically, Blake Masters has become a puppet for billionaire Peter Thiel and his radical far-right agenda.

We all know what happened the last time we elected wealthy candidate(s). Our country was almost destroyed.

This is a simple choice for the rational, intelligent voter.

David Keating

Northeast side

Starting at the top

Kari Lake has no elected governing experience but wants to start at the top. She says she will have good advisors to call upon. Shouldn’t she reveal the names of these people as these are the people we will actually elect?

Barbara Lewis

Northeast side

Vote "no" on fantasy

Look, we can’t have a government at the state, federal or local level based on fantasy. Anyone selling their vision using fantasy should be resoundingly defeated. The fantasy of a stolen election completely discredits Lake, Finchem and Hamadeh ─ and many other Republicans. The fantasy that using seventh century technology ─ the first border wall ─ will solve a variety of nuanced administrative problems ─ chiefly how to process the asylum requests of a large and growing population of the desperate coming from around the world ─ is similarly a disqualifier for Masters and Ciscomani. If we don't reject fantasy at the voting booth we will have a government, quite literally, operating based on fake news. There are more important things to spend our communal tax dollars on.

Ted Ranney

Foothills

Immigration 2018 and 2022

In this heated election season, the unprecedented surge of uninvited guests crossing our southern land border is a big issue. We read that the conservative governors of AZ, TX and FL are busing and flying these folks to northern “sanctuary cities” in a symbolic attempt to expose their hypocrisy. Even Democrat El Paso has joined in.

I continue to support Trump's Four Pillars for Immigration Reform that he stated in his first State of the Union Address:

1. Path to citizenship for DREAMers

2. Border security

3. An end to the Diversity Visa Lottery

4. Restrictions on family-based Immigration

If this makes no sense to you, vote for Joe Biden’s wide open border policy.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Election about more than prices

I am writing from Green Bay while visiting our former home. On our 1,800 mile journey north and in our travels around the state we have noticed restaurants filled to capacity, grocery stores filled with shoppers, and the same amount of trucks on the Interstates and BNSF trains running as pre-COVID. While gas prices, controlled mostly by OPEC, have creeped back over $4, inflation has not deterred Americans from spending, shopping, or shipping. Inflation will subside, but loss of voting rights and a woman's control over her body may be lost for generations if the current GOP candidates for governor, U.S. senator, and Arizona secretary of state prevail. As for the border crisis, as long as there is a demand in the U.S. there will be a supply, with a border wall, Border Patrol or not. Prohibition 1919-33 proved that.

David A. Van Lieshout

Green Valley

Public service vs personal grievance

I recently attended the Picture Rocks candidate forum and the contrast between Democrats and Republicans running in LD 17 was clear. Mike Nickerson, Brian Radford and Dana Allmond are motivated by a lifetime of public service. The three Republicans run on a platform of personal grievance. One had a conflict with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, another doesn’t want to pay taxes and the last runs at her husband’s suggestion. They are not only unqualified, but also support election-deniers, abortion bans, and they prefer when government runs on the ragged edge of chaos.

Democrats up and down the ballot - Engel, Fontes, Hobbs, Mayes, Hoffman, Quezada and Kelly - have all exhibited a tireless commitment to public service and deserve our support. Republicans are committed to sharpening the scythe of personal grievance for a strident minority, intent on imposing their radical conservative agenda to limit personal freedoms. We must elect Democrats in every race.

Jim Lombardo

Oro Valley

Quality of GOP candidates in 2022

The quality and sensibility of the Arizona GOP candidates for office this year is highly questionable. All of them are acolytes of Donald J. Trump; and in turn, Trump has endorsed them. All of them continue to insist that Trump won the presidential election despite several court cases, recounts, etc. that refute this. The GOP continues to insist that the election was "rigged," that Trump is the true president. They believe the "Big Lie." If they believe the "Big Lie" is it not such a far step for they themselves to lie? Does Arizona really want people holding high public office as governor, etc. who are given to lying? Should we actually elect those who continue to believe in disproven conspiracy theories? I, for one, will not! My vote goes to those who will seriously address the real issues facing us as a state.

Thomas Schell

North side

Pima Community College Board election

Theresa Riel is a candidate for the District 2 seat on the Pima Community College Board of Governors. I have known Theresa for 20 years, both as a valued colleague in the mathematics department at PCC, and also as a thoughtful, sincere, community-minded friend. Theresa is intelligent, honest, fair-minded, and devoted to making PCC shine; she has no hidden agenda.

From her years as a faculty member, she has gained a deep understanding of the needs of the various stakeholders at the College: students, staff, and faculty. She has always worked to honor diversity and to listen to different voices when decisions about the direction of the College are being made. She knows the necessity and value of transparency in decision-making and will make choices based on the best interest of PCC’s students.

Theresa Riel is my choice for Pima Community College Board of Governors in District 2.

Susan Jensen, retired PCC mathematics faculty

Northeast side

Marana Governing Board election

As a current Marana Unified School District board member and retired teacher, I care about public education and our community. I fully support the MUSD school board candidates Kathryn Mikronis and Abbie Hlavacek. MUSD would benefit from having these candidates on the board, as they have a keen understanding of public education, parent advocacy, and employee responsibilities. Simply stated, they are advocates for children and share a desire to make MUSD the best it can be. Their integrity is demonstrated through their willingness to listen, discuss, and compromise. Their relationships with staff and students continue to grow, as each strives to foster positive working relationships with all stakeholders, including parents and the community. Both candidates are dedicated to MUSD, and I have no doubt that they will put students first, working through all situations with dignity and respect. I can say with confidence, Kathryn Mikronis and Abbie Hlavacek are the best choice for MUSD and our community.

John Lewandowski

Marana

Elect Hobbs and we will become Calizona

Katie Hobbs is a far-left progressive Democrat, no different from Gov. Gavin Newsom of California. People have been fleeing from California to Arizona and other states in order to escape the high cost of living there, outrageous housing prices, high state income and property taxes, and sales taxes, homelessness, and crime. In 2020, over 650,000 residents left the state. So here comes Democrat Katie Hobbs, a clone of Newsom, who I believe will turn our state into Calizona, adopting the leftist policies of California. Becoming a sanctuary state welcoming people who entered the country illegally, more "restorative justice" policies, no cash bail, higher taxes to fund expanded welfare programs, more homelessness, more crime, punitive actions against law-abiding gun owners, more CRT, gender neutrality and transgenderism taught to young students in public schools. More spending on schools without any measurements of results in students' reading, writing and arithmetic. There will be no limits on abortion. If you want Arizona to become like California, then vote for Katie Hobbs.

Tricia Thompson

Marana

Midterms are crucial to democracy

Only 40% of eligible voters vote in mid-term elections, compared to 60% in presidential elections, according to Fairvote.org.

Apparently, many believe midterm elections are less important, although state and local government control more aspects of our lives than Washington, D.C. does.

This midterm election is critical. Three MAGA election-deniers top the Arizona state ticket: Kari Lake for governor, Mark Finchem for secretary of state, and Abe Hamadeh for attorney general. Lake said the election was fixed; Finchem said Arizona is a red state so a Democrat could not have won; and Hamadeh, endorsed by Trump, will fight to restore election “integrity” the Trump Way. All three support a total ban on all abortions.

Compare them to their Democratic opponents: Katie Hobbs, who certified the 2020 election after a thorough audit, Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder who oversaw election certification, and Kris Mayes, who will ensure our election security. All three respect a woman’s right to choose.

Vote to elect Democrats and safeguard democracy!

Leadawn Anderton

Southwest side

Does Kari Lake agree with Trump that Putin is "brilliant?"

I am bothered by the adoration Ms. Kari Lake seems to have for former President Trump. If I could ask her one question, it would be "Do you agree with former President Trump's statement that when Putin invaded Ukraine, '....he’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.'" I also find it odd that her campaign commercial features marching Russian soldiers, although she claims they represent Arizona National Guard troops. Ms. Lake should specify what she disagrees with Mr. Trump about, because I am under the impression that she is in lockstep agreement with him on everything.

Charles Stack

Oro Valley

Tragic U of A professor death

Its very sad to read about Dr. Meixner passing. In the future, a better background check may weed out violent people. TUSD has an excellent volunteer program called Reading Seeds. You must first have your fingerprints taken. And then pass a background check before you are accepted into the program.

These small steps may help prevent future tragedies.

Frank Quiroz

Downtown

Are we doing primaries all wrong?

Re: the Oct. 9 article "Are we doing primaries all wrong?"

In Bob Riel’s opinion article he is suggesting Arizona has the primary election wrong. We totally agree with him! We are registered Independents and do not change our status to vote in the primary elections, but we do feel all Arizona legally registered voters should have a say in who will be running for any particular office. We often cross party lines or feel another Independent should be included in the ballot.

Currently, one has to declare being a Democrat or Republican and with that, a negative spin is often associated with that declaration.

Arizona — time to change.

Jerry and Ruth Ann Beck