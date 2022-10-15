Letters to the Editor: Oct. 15

CFSD election

As a long-time member of the Catalina Foothills community, I felt I had to write concerning the critical upcoming vote for the CFSD school board. It was the stellar education I received as a student in CFSD that enabled me to pursue my academic dreams of graduating from a university — the first person in my family to do so. I taught for six years at CFHS (go Falcons!) and loved every minute of it. My colleagues there were not only highly educated with multiple degrees in their respective fields, but they were also exceedingly kind, creating a safe place for students to learn and grow. CFSD is a special place and its ability to remain at the top of education in the state has been due to the amazing CFSD community of parents, staff, students, faculty, administrators, and school board members. I put my full support behind Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert whose love and dedication for our school district will ensure continued growth in academic excellence.

Amanda Kimberly

Northwest side

Why vote in Midterm Elections?

Do you care about public education in Arizona? Water supplies? Utility bills? Medical care?

Angered by new state laws that make voting more difficult? Frustrated that your tax dollars are used to give tax breaks to the rich? Frightened by candidates spouting conspiracy theories and extreme positions?

Then vote, especially for state and local candidates. State laws often have the biggest impact on our daily lives. The governor, secretary of state and attorney general oversee how the state, including our elections, are run. The Corporation Commission regulates our utility bills.

If you want Arizona to have a vibrant economy, fully funded public schools, secure water supplies, choice in medical care, affordable utilities, and free and fair elections, then vote. Democrats have pledged to meet these goals.

Don’t let extreme politicians silence your voice. Vote for Mark Kelly, U.S. Senate; Katie Hobbs, governor; Kris Mayes, attorney general; Adrian Fontes, secretary of state, and Democratic candidates for Corporation Commission and the state Legislature. Your vote will make a difference!

Eloise Gore

Foothills

Democracy in danger

The importance of the November election cannot be overstated. Democrats must keep both the House and the Senate. A recent survey by the Washington Post found that of the 569 Republican candidates for national office or major statewide offices, 291 of them have “denied or questioned the outcome of the last presidential election.” And we certainly have had experience with that in our state!

Which is why it is so important for Arizonans voting in the Congressional District 6 race to vote for Kirsten Engel. Losing this seat may contribute to the House becoming a majority Republican body. If many in a political party believe only in elections they win, that party gaining power could be a danger to our democracy.

Fran McNeely

Foothills

Whose border is it anyway?

The Mexican border to Arizona abuts both United States and Native American sovereign territory. Under the Constitution, the international border is wholly under the jurisdiction of federal authority, which means Congress enacts laws and executive departments carry them out. States which border other countries have no border authority, no border law jurisdiction, and no state border police. Any action by a state legislature to put state resources on the border to protect the United States is unconstitutional. A movement of National Guard forces to the border by a governor is legal, but futile, since they are not permitted to perform law enforcement. Voting for a governor who will do this is, actually, stupid, since the effect is merely to waste state funds. The border is here, it is a problem, and only your senators and U.S. representatives can help. Not enough is spent on sensible border security practices. Much is wasted. Surveillance is cheaper than walls and patrols and more effective. We just need Congress to enact it.

David P. Vernon

East side

Illegal immigration

People have been crossing the US/Mexico border illegally since the border has existed. The majority of the people come here for jobs. But the part of the equation that no one discusses is the hiring of them. My understanding is hardly any businesses get prosecuted. Those millions of people over the decades are part of the U.S. economy. Maybe people can discuss the hiring part of the equation.

Mike Madigan

North side

Biden’s ‘accomplishments’

The Biden administration’s midterm political strategy room continues to be busy. They bought votes with their student loan “forgiveness” program, and moved on to buy more through the pardon of federal marijuana law breakers. Perhaps Biden will move to “forgive” large auto loans next. It seems their goal is to eliminate personal financial responsibility completely. Look for them to spin the very large upcoming Social Security benefit increase as a great achievement, although it is a result of 40-year-record-high inflation under his party’s leadership. And the loss of wealth due to two-year lows in the stock markets may be presented as a success in reducing the wealth gap between rich and poor. His support of Ukraine is admirable, but you have to wonder why Vladimir Putin chose to invade Ukraine only during the Obama and Biden administrations. The list goes on. Biden’s greatest achievement is that he and the current Democratic leadership are making Jimmy Carter’s presidency look good.

Matthew Scully

Sahuarita

False political ads

Why is Kirsten Engel being wrongly vilified by her opponent? Because her opponent lacks the knowledge and experience to solve crucial Arizona problems. The edited ads of Engel completely misrepresent her opinion on critical issues. Engel is not extreme nor is she radical. Engel is an expert in water rights and water conservation research. She supports public education, a woman’s right to make her own health decisions and she advocates for working families. Engel is endorsed by labor, education, and environmental groups. Her opponent is too inexperienced and uninformed to represent Arizona so he has resorted to name-calling and lying, which demonstrates an absence of integrity. What a pathetic way to campaign! My family supports Engel because she will ensure our children will have a future.

Jeanie Sartore

Oro Valley

OPEC+ revenge on Biden

OPEC+ announced that it will cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day. It has been reported that officials from the Biden administration intensely lobbied, aka begged, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, etc. not to do so. So why did OPEC+ decide to do this? I think it was a payback to Biden ahead of the elections for his previous calling Saudi Arabia a “pariah nation” and desperately attempting to do another flawed nuclear deal with Iran. Now the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress are threatening to end military sales to Saudi Arabia, remove U.S. troops we have in there and other punitive actions. If they do that then Saudi could easily turn to China for its defense needs and provide them with access to our high-tech military equipment. There would be an end to their cooperation on terrorism. Another Biden-caused disaster by returning America to being dependent on foreign sources of energy and dictatorships, like his war on fossil fuel and oil companies here in America.

Paula Martin

Vail

Even Trump doesn’t believe it

Think for a moment what a president would do who really believed he was still president after a stolen election.

1. He would never have left the White House voluntarily. We would have barricaded himself with Secret Service protection, and refused to leave.

2. He would not have removed all his personal effects and furniture to Mar-a-Lago.

3. We would have submitted proof of fraudulent voting throughout the country. Instead, the final tally showed President Biden winning by 7 million votes.

He doesn’t believe it; neither should you.

James Torrey

West side

Inexperience counts

Kari Lake has zero administrative experience. As a TV newsreader she might’ve supervised a desk assistant or her beautician, maybe an intern. If elected, who will set policy and oversee Arizona’s 37,000 state employees? Two high-profile Lake allies are possible candidates — Oro Valley resident Steve Bannon and Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk. Both men would establish Arizona as a Christian nationalist enclave, a sanctuary for MAGA in exile. That could be our state’s future if Lake wins.

John Stark