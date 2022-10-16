Letters to the Editor: Oct. 16

UA leadership lapses

Re: the Oct. 11 guest opinion “UA wrong to continue business as usual.”

Victor Braitberg did the University of Arizona community, as well as the Tucson community, a service by citing UA President Robert Robbins for failing to recognize the human and humane needs of our communities to honor the memory of murdered Professor Tom Meixner and to grieve for our losses.

Robbins has never missed the opportunity to miss opportunities to engage his UA community and the greater Tucson community. By failing to act inclusively, closing the university, rallying faculty, students and others and inviting them to share in an immediate memorial convocation, Robbins disrespected those associates. He relinquished an opportunity to meld emotional support and morale.

Similarly, Robbins evidenced undue haste and insufficient due diligence exposing the university to financial and reputational risks by not adequately considering those in the UA community who raised concerns about his urge to merge with a discredited, unstable and failing for-profit college. What was the rush? That acquisition proved to be no bargain.

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

Arizona at its worst

This past week have been a tough one for Arizona animal lovers. First, there was sweet “Sadie,” the bobcat resident of Oro Valley, who brought joy to locals by having her kittens in their backyards. She casually gets shot and killed even though she is wearing a tracing collar. Next, 15 mustangs from the Alpine Herd in Northeast Arizona are slaughtered while grazing. Such animal cruelty does not speak well of America’s current state of values and ethos. People willfully choosing to do such atrocious acts and others who shield them reflect poorly on all Arizonans. Election Day is coming. Think carefully when casting your ballot.

Polly Weber

Northwest side

Transitioning to renewables

Re: the Oct. 10 article “ACC’s Peterson wrong about energy.”

We all wish that Mike Carran’s recent opinion column was correct and that we could afford to transition our energy production to renewables while enjoying lower costs and excellent reliability. Unfortunately, the evidence does not support it. While solar costs have decreased dramatically, the sun sets, the wind stops blowing, and another power source is required. The result is ratepayers must pay for two power generation infrastructures: renewable and backup sources.

The poster child for this problem is San Diego Gas and Electric. Over 30% of their power is from renewable energy. According to the US Energy Information Administration, their average 2021 residential electric rate was 30.6 cents per kilowatt hour. In contrast, Tucson Electric and Power’s average residential rate is 13.4 cents per KWH. SDGE is over two times more expensive than TEP! The only affordable strategy for Arizonans is an ”all technologies” energy strategy. For affordable energy, vote for Nicholas Myers and Kevin Thompson for Corporation Commission.

Brad Johns

Foothills

Babcock Ranch

For those who think solar power and electric vehicles will spell doom for anyone in the path of a hurricane like Ian, I submit the case of Babcock Ranch near Fort Myers. It took the worst Ian had to offer and sustained only relatively minor damage and not one single panel out of 150 megawatts of PV (photovoltaic) got damaged. Sometime simply reacting to evidence can be enough to make a new system work and this proves the point grandly.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

I don’t like Trump, but ...

Some letters to the Editor have stated: “I don’t like Donald Trump, but I like his policies” or “We cringe at Trump’s crudity. We voted for him in spite of that.” One cannot separate the man from his “policies or philosophy.” These are rationalizations; the “crudities” are the real Trump. His incessant criminal behavior and poisonous lies threaten the very foundation of American democracy.

Which Trump “policies” made this country better and gave people hope?

His massive, debt-increasing “middle-class tax cut” mostly benefited the rich. Did separating children from their parents stop immigration? Did the environmentally destructive, half-built, scalable, saw-able wall make us any safer? Did pandering to Vladimir Putin benefit America? Did his failed attempt to destroy the Affordable Care Act make us healthier?

His is not, and was not, a constructive, inclusive, or patriotic message. His only best hope is for himself. And he lost.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Choices

Every senior member of the Biden administration has been asked one question answered simply by yes or no. Is the border secure? All have refused to answer the question although the answer is obvious and incontestable. This exhibits that the administration is unable to recognize and is incapable of addressing the problems currently facing our nation. Their actions, in the last 20 months, demonstrate that the administration is clueless and totally unaware and/or uncaring regarding the problems we average citizens are facing. The United States, even with its warts, is the greatest country in the world and that is why people want to enter instead of leave. We have a choice. We can support the present administration with their misguided policies and continue the downward slide in every aspect of our lives. Or, in contrast, we can support others, possibly with trepidation, who will adhere to the basic fundamentals that will continue to make this country the worlds best. To me, the choice is clear.

Loyal M. Johnson Jr.

Oro Valley

Basic economics

It’s wrong to blame President Biden and Democrats for inflationary issues when, in fact, they’ve virtually nothing to do with it. Years ago, with education cuts, we stopped teaching economics in our schools. This has led to a glut of people who don’t understand some basics. The No. 1 law in economics, ruling over all else, is supply and demand. When supply goes down, and demand remains the same (or rises), prices go up. With any disruption of supply: Vladimir Putin’s war, truck/train transportation issues, farming drought, lack of workers for harvest, consumer supply becomes limited, thus prices go up. This also illustrates why we must have a constant flow of immigrants to fill our vacant jobs. Our economy is great under Biden. We’ve virtually full employment, wages have risen and, our biggest issue is enough workers to fill available jobs, proving again the need for constant immigration, legal or not. We need the bodies for our economy to work and grow. Support immigration in any form. It helps all of us.

Robert Stanelle

Green Valley

Blue puzzle pieces

A mosaic of blue puzzle pieces is needed in Arizona to overcome the “Republican-controlled legislature” we’ve had for too long. Your blue puzzle pieces will be found on your ballot with a (D) after their names. For this election at least, assume that D stands for “democracy.” Do your part to produce a new, democracy-supporting state government by voting for the (D)s. The federal (D)s need your support, too.

Donald Ijams

Midtown

Water = food

No water, no food. This is one life-sustaining reason Kirsten Engel must win the U.S. House seat in CD6. Having worked decades in the food production industry, I know that water is life. Engel is an experienced water rights attorney who has researched environmental and conservation solutions. As the drought worsens, renegotiation of the Colorado River Compact Agreement (set to expire 2026) is crucial for Arizona. Engel is prepared to negotiate for Arizona. Also, Engel supports public education and advocates for working families to access affordable health care. She supports the right of women to control their own bodies. Engel is endorsed by labor, education, and environmental groups. Her opponent lacks the knowledge and experience necessary to represent Arizona.

Judy J Gillies

Oro Valley

Will the last person please turn out the lights?

Coronado K-8 School in Catalina is glaringly wasting electricity.

At night for years I’ve seen massive light poles illuminating several recreation fields. The problem? Frequently, no one is there!

These massive lights are apparently on a timer from 6-10 p.m. whether or not anyone is present. That’s just irresponsible in our era of scarce resources.

It is a blatant waste of electricity when our society is debating how to manage all kinds of limited resources.

Electricity is not the only resource the school squanders. The fields are so saturated with water that mushrooms are growing.

In Arizona, you can be ticketed for going 10 miles over the limit and charged $130 for “wasting public resources.”

Coronado K-8 School, you need to be ticketed. Do your part. Turn off the timers.

Are there other schools that do this? I sincerely hope not.

Peter Bakke