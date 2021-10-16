Letters to the Editor Oct. 16

For Joe, it was all a façade
During the campaign, Joe Biden presented himself as a competent moderate, someone who could unite America, grow the economy and restore our supposed frayed foreign relations. He promised a return to normalcy. However, once in office, Biden totally aligned with the leftist side of his party. He presented himself as an expert on foreign policy having spent decades in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president under Barack Obama. In 2009, he politically oversaw the withdrawal of 150,000 troops from Iraq, which he had voted to invade in 2002, to satisfy Obama’s campaign promise. That retreat created a void for ISIS to develop and wreak murderous havoc in both Syria and Iraq. Biden’s bungling of Afghanistan, alienating ally France and allowing over a million undocumented entrants are more proof of his foreign policy incompetence. Biden’s vaccine employer/employee mandates are slowing economic growth, proof of his domestic policy incompetence.
Darrin Styles
Midtown
What your country can do for you
Democratic President John F. Kennedy famously stated in his presidential inauguration speech in 1961: “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
This speech was followed by citizens engaging in service to America.
Now it seems to me that progressive Democrats have reversed this statement. It is now how many food stamps can I get, how much of my student loans will the government forgive, how much medical coverage will the government pay for and how much of housing costs will the government pay for. Lastly, how much money will the government pay me for not working and how much money will the government give me for my children.
No, nowadays it is what your country can do for you, not what you can do for your country.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disappointment in Sinema
I am very disappointed in Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after I gave her monies and my vote in 2018. I have expressed my frustration to her about opposing the $15/hour minimum wage, her support of the filibuster, and opposing President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans for America. I receive letters from her staff written at the sixth-grade level that always begin with a history lesson on the subject. I do not want a history lesson, senator, I want you to follow through on your 2018 campaign promises and support Biden. Consequently, I am urging Rep. Ruben Gallego to oppose you in the 2024 Senate primary. Gallego will be a good democrat senator, not the looney DINO you have become.
Mark Witte
Northeast side
The rest of the story
Re: the Oct. 8 article “Is that a Democrat leading the way in fiscal responsibility?”
In this article, the writer claims that the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is too liberal. The tax increase to pay for it, as it stands, would not affect us normal people. It would return the top tax bracket to pre-Trump years, increase capital gains tax and a 3% surtax on income over $5 million. Also, it would raise taxes on multinational corporations and estate taxes. Therefore, the progressives are indeed paying attention to the debt and the deficit.
As the bill would pay for itself, I feel it is quite conservative. Of course, taxing the wealthy has never been a conservative notion.
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
Sinema, stand your ground
Re: the Oct. 9 article “When Sen. Sinema meets her younger idealistic self.”
Fitz’s opinion on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is just sour grapes. The woman has grown up from her college days. Is it a sin to be an independent thinker nowadays? She and Sen. Joe Manchin are displaying some common sense in being fiscally responsible with our money. Yes, I disagree with a lot of her positions, immigration being one, but she is a breath of fresh air in the charged atmosphere of Washington. Hope she continues to stand her ground.
James McClure
Marana
Where will 500,000 workers come from?
The so-called infrastructure bill is reportedly going to create 500,000 new jobs. The Wall Street Journal reports the U.S. currently has 10.4 million unfilled jobs. Where, exactly, will the workers come from to fill the 500,000 new jobs, on top of the 10.4 million open positions?
Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly need to write in and explain precisely how they plan to fill the 500,000 jobs created by the infrastructure bill, given there is already a net shortage of at least 10.4 million workers. A good start would be by reducing the extremely generous welfare programs that allow millions to sit on their hind ends all day and live comfortably while doing nothing.
Senators, we are awaiting your plans.
Rick Cunnington
Oro Valley