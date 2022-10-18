Letters to the Editor: Oct. 18

GOP extremism

threatens future

An extremist segment of the GOP is a personality cult that advocates authoritarianism and sedition to gain political power. Arizona GOP election deniers Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, and Abraham Hamadeh have normalized anti-American rhetoric with the aim of convincing Arizona voters that fake election conspiracy theories mean our votes don’t matter. Their dangerous lies have no place in a democracy.

What will happen if Arizona voters elect these candidates? The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization, has stated that investors need a stable political framework to take risks. The chaos that would ensue from the election of Lake, Finchem and Hamadeh will lead to economic uncertainty and a slow unraveling of our political institutions and social fabric. Are we ready to watch our investments in 401(k)s and retirement plans decline? Don’t we want stability for ourselves, our children and grandchildren? Don’t we all want to live without constant political turmoil, violence, racism, and negativity? Voters will decide when enough is enough.

Cindy Bordelon

Downtown

Pima College

BOG election

We have an opportunity this year to elect to the Pima Community College Board of Governors, Theresa Riel, a dedicated educator and parent. I worked with her for over 20 years. Theresa truly understands the important role that Pima College has played in the lives of many of our neighbors. Her years as a faculty member working directly with students and staff give her a perspective that is needed on Pima’s Governing Board. She is smart, honest and will base her decisions on what is best for our students and our community.

Barbara C. Armenta, retired Mathematics Faculty member from the East Campus

East side

Don't elect liars

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has now shown, without a shadow of a doubt, that Donald Trump knew he had lost the 2020 election. Yet he continues to repeat the lie that the election was somehow "stolen."

Sadly, far too many candidates for state and national office continue to spout this same lie — utterly without foundation. The Republican candidates for Arizona's governor, secretary of state and attorney general all repeat this lie, even though I suspect they know the truth.

Please think carefully before you put a checkmark next to any candidate who has supported Trump's Big Lie. Why on earth would you want to have known liars elected to any position of making policy? Why would you trust someone who openly lies?

Vote smart! Our very democracy depends on it.

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley

Please vote No

The Arizona Legislature’s inclination toward deviousness is reflected in Nov. 8 ballot propositions.

Propositions 128, 129 and 132 would enable the Legislature to reverse laws passed by the voters (eliminating the voter-approved 1998 Voter Protection Act), limit voters’ ability to create new laws involving complex issues (think water and the environment) and require initiatives to receive 60% of the vote to pass, instead of the current 50% (eliminating majority rule).

Proposition 130 is being sold as helping veterans and those who have lost a spouse (on the face of it a good thing, if that’s all it did), but the effect is to grant multi-million-dollar tax breaks to special commercial interests.

Proposition 131, creating the wasteful and redundant position of lieutenant governor, has been rejected multiple times by voters.

Proposition 309 purports to require voter ID, something that already is required. This is simply a voter-suppression measure that would make it harder to vote.

Stephen Yozwiak

Northwest side

CFSD candidates

I’m co-president of the FFO (Family Faculty Organization) at Esperero Canyon Middle School and parent of three open-enrolled CFSD students. The “Back to Basics” slate of candidates running for the Governing Board of CFSD wants to “move away from social emotional learning and political activism and focus on core education.”

1. Social Emotional Learning empathetically teaches children how to cope with serious situations in a healthy way by recognizing that the choices made dealing with stressful situations is just as important as knowing how to read, write and do math.

2. Public schools are not allowed to teach political activism. This is just an uneducated statement.

3. Some kids barely survive core classes but they have other subjects like art, music and sports that make school worthwhile.

The BTB group should start their own charter school where they can teach just the fundamentals they believe are important and leave CFSD to those of us who appreciate the inclusive, compassionate, balanced students currently coming out of our schools.

Laura Hisey

Northeast side

Amphitheater election

As former members of the Amphitheater school board our hearts will always be with the students and staff in the Amphi district. Discerning the best candidates for the school board is one way we can ensure that the students receive the best education possible. Susan Zibrat and Matt Kopec are the two candidates who share our hopes for the students in Amphi.

Zibrat has been a part of Amphi for 15 years through her work on increasing financial support for our students, improving the physical plants of our schools, and serving as a board member for the past four years. Kopec has been an advocate for children from his tenure in the state Legislature. He has carried his advocacy over into his work on the school board.

Their priorities are student achievement and financial stewardship. We urge you to vote for Kopec and Zibrat for the Amphitheater school board.

Patricia Clymer, Kent Barrabee, Diana Boros, Patricia Clymer, Linda Loomis, Ken Smith and Nancy Young Wright

Northwest side

Vote for democracy

and dignity

Higher gas price raise production and distribution costs of all commodities, thus (like other market quirks) feeds inflation. The likelihood of a recession brings fear. Must these threats with painful consequences dictate our votes? OPEC+, currently led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, two enemies of democracy, controls oil production, hence the pump price. Must we surrender to foreign dictators? Between the 1929 Great Depression that lasted less than four years and the 2007 Great Recession that lasted less than two years, we had the 1937, 1973 and 1980 recessions, each less than two years. Like before we can survive recessions and thrive thereafter.

Real threats of lasting damage are posed by candidates against democracy from voting right to election certification, personal freedom from choice of books to reproductive right, healthier living from sustainable ecosystem to universal health care, and human rights from humane treatment of homeless and refugees. Vote wisely!

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown

Renewable energy

can be reliable

Re: the Oct. 16 letter "Transitioning to renewables."

The letter writer argues that renewable energy is not dependable. He’s wrong. Oregon’s Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility already combines wind, sun and energy stored in batteries to reliably create enough energy to power a city of 100,000. Fossil fuel energy is not used. The technology to switch to renewable energy is available; it must be scaled up. That will happen when the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) demands it. Creating electricity with fossil fuels is dangerous and must stop as soon as possible. When the house is on fire, the answer is not to pour gasoline on it while waiting for the fire truck. Let’s elect members to the ACC who understand that the change to renewables needs to happen quickly. We have two candidates for the ACC who understand that. Vote for Lauren Kuby and Sandra Kennedy.

Mike Carran

Oro Valley

Politicians share

responsibility

It is clear that there were errors on the part of the university in the events that led to the tragic death of Dr. Thomas Meixner. Police in the assailant's hometown also missed what seem in retrospect like clear danger signals. Nonetheless, we cannot overlook the key role of politicians who have promoted gun culture. Here in Arizona, the governor and state Legislature have actively promoted a society awash in weapons, and resisted even the most moderate measures to limit online gun sales and assault weapons of war on our streets. Instead, they rake in donations from pro-weapons groups and turn a blind eye to the terrible impact of gun violence on our society. In my view they share the underlying responsibility for this tragedy and should be held accountable. The useless "thoughts and prayers" they cynically offer after gun violence are not enough; we need to reinstate reasonable weapons controls so gun deaths will be a rarity, as they were not too long ago.

Don Falk

Midtown

Border issues not

black and white

Our border issues have never been black and white. They have never been secure for multiple reasons. There needs to be more honesty and a coming together from both parties to do what is best for our country. There are a lot of pros and cons to the issues that need to be addressed. For years we have had immigrants from Mexico enter our southern borders, who are hard workers. They have been able to do the work that Americans can't or won't do. For years they have come over here taking the small amounts they make back to Mexico, where the cost of living is cheaper. They are not documented, so they don't collect benefits, and they have improved our quality of life. On the other hand there needs to be more accountability and help from both parties to address the floods of people trying to flee their countries. Most of us are concerned with being overwhelmed by refugees. Both parties need to stop blaming and work together.

Elain Geary

East side

TUSD running late

My observation of Tucson Unified School District is that they seem to be always late in the process of hiring teachers and other staff members. The result is that they must scramble to hire people after many have been hired by other districts. This should not be how hiring is done. A bureaucracy is in place while some students are being taught by unqualified teachers. Every year, the news is that well after other districts have started hiring, finally, Tucson Unified decides to begin hiring also. A change is needed so that the main office earns their paycheck and the students have more and better teachers. Simply begin the hiring process sooner. Is no one embarrassed or irritated by this? Taxpayer money is not being used efficiently.

Doug Morris

Foothills

Trump subpoena heat

Open letter to Trump:

RE: Complying with Congressional subpoena

Well, what's it going to be: heavy-duty, praise yourself in the national spotlight, or give up and take the guilty coward's way out?

Inquiring minds want to know.

Jerry Wilkerson

SaddleBrooke

Upcoming elections

I want to add my voice to those who have already "spoken" and, perhaps, speak up for those who don't have the time or inclination. We must do everything in our power to make certain Kari Lake does not become governor of Arizona. That means we must vote! We must not leave it to chance or to others. This state and we citizens of this state should not allow ourselves to be governed by a person whose intellectual capabilities and moral conscience are apparently impaired. We deserve better and we will save ourselves from the shameless puppet by voting for her opponent who, at least, seems to have a grip on reality. Empower yourselves. Save our state. Don't let Lake win.

Gavin Kayner

Northwest side

LD19 has

alternatives

Since moving here 15 years ago, our Arizona state representatives have bounced back and forth from the Senate to the House, when term limits moved them along, but they have done little that really helps residents of LD19.

I want a representative who will work towards regulation of excessive groundwater pumping, instead of someone who in 2018 sponsored a bill, for the second time, to loosen water requirements for new developments in rural counties.

This election we have an alternative. Her name is Sanda Clark.

Clark will work to propose bills that help LD19 residents, from small farmers of Cochise County, to the retirees in Sunsites and the homeowners in Vail and Green Valley. Water resources is first on Clark's list of issues.

Three candidates for two positions, vote only for Clark on your ballot for LD19. We deserve better and Sanda is the real deal.

Jean Vickers