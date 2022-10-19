Letters to the Editor: Oct. 19

Southern AZ monsoon results

The monsoon season ended on Sept. 30. Looking at the Pima County Flood control rain gauges stationed around the county reflected many places in metro Tucson having received more rain than Tucson International Airport (TIA). But all of these great rainfall amounts are just side notes, as only rain recorded at TIA officially counted.

The official rain total at the National Weather Service's sole precipitation recorder at TIA reflected it receiving 4.94" of rain compared to the "normal" amount of 5.69". So about 3/4" short.

Nogales received 14.93" compared to their average of 9.57", Safford 5.63" compared to their average 3.68", Sierra Vista 11.15" compared to their average 8.54", Willcox 13.57" compared to their average 6.6", and Ajo 7.93" compared to their average 2.94".

Oro Valley Public Works received 8.78", Picture Rocks Community Center 10.35", Kino Medical Center received 7.20", Pima Canyon received 12.46", Vail 12.40", and Mt. Lemmon received an astounding 32.13".

Langhorne Bilby

Marana

Prosecute traitor Trump

How much evidence is necessary for attorneys general to indict, prosecute, convict and imprison Traitor Trump? The evidence is overwhelming that he is a traitor, among a long list of other criminal nouns. Anyone else committing such a long list of crimes would already be imprisoned for decades in a penitentiary. The consequences of delaying or avoiding justice in Traitor Trump's cases far outweigh any consequence of doing so. All of the spineless AGs should be replaced by AGs who have the necessary intestinal fortitude to seek justice and prevent any future coup attempt by this traitor.

Ricardo Small

Northeast side

Kris Mayes for attorney general

When I cast my vote for Arizona attorney general this year, I know that I am making the best possible decision by voting for Kris Mayes. Kris has the knowledge, experience and tenacity to represent all citizens of Arizona. Our state faces many important problems that Kris Mayes has the critical expertise to resolve, especially when it comes to managing our precious water resources.

Kris Mayes also understands that women want to make their own decisions about their reproductive rights and not be held to rules that were made 150 years ago by individuals who didn’t have a clue about personal choice.

Kris Mayes has served Arizona with integrity on the Arizona Corporation Commission protecting consumers and she is not afraid to show the courage of her convictions in restoring justice to all of Arizona.

Please join me in voting for Kris Mayes this November and make your voice heard.

Susan Black

Midtown

Catalina Foothills Governing Board election

I’ve worked in the field of juvenile justice for more than 20 years. I was astonished to read the campaign promise of the CFSD Governing Board Back-to-Basics candidates stating, “All campuses should have an armed resource officer.” The evidence is clear that students are less safe when guns are on campus, regardless of who possesses that gun. In fact, armed adults frequently mishandle their guns, either leaving them accessible to students, using them to threaten students, or unintentionally discharging them. The Back-to-Basics candidates (Jasin, Morgan, and Pemberton) appear in opposition to the majority of teenagers (70%), teachers (80%), and parents (70%) who oppose arming teachers.

Fortunately, there are better candidates. As a parent of two CFSD students and active volunteer, I urge you to elect the Thrive 4 CFSD candidates who take a more holistic view of student safety. Vote for Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert for CFSD Governing Board.

W. Kate Spaulding

Northeast side

State election

It seems to me the Republican Party has morphed into the greatest threat to our republic since the Civil War. Candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem are part of the threat to turn our democracy into a totalitarian state. How can we stay a free and fair nation when those who lose deny the facts and keep the country roiled up and full of hate and anger?

The economy is going through another cycle of inflation, a side effect of capitalism and the condition of the world. Let’s not forget that Trump gave yet another tax cut to the wealthy while the rest of us suffer from economic woes.

Democrats also care deeply about the immigration and border issues. Republican senators need to stop blocking legislation on this challenging situation.

Vote for Katie Hobbs and Adrian Fontes for continued support for workers and a strong economy, and keep our democracy, our right to control our bodies and our integrity.

Carolyn Wayland

Tubac

For freedom

You cannot say you are for freedom and then vote to ban abortions and support authoritarians. The Republicans will demand votes to support the richest 1% in this country, so we know how Juan Ciscomani will vote on abortion and taxes.

Kirsten Engel has served in the state Legislature for years and we know that she is for the will, and the freedom, of the people.

In our house, the choice is plain and simple: Kirsten Engel for Congress.

Paul Mercer

Oro Valley

Caring for Americans in need

Remember back when Ron DeSantis noted that he was not in favor of helping Americans in the New York area region after Hurricane Sandy in 2013? He noted it was an irresponsible boondoggle, a symbol of the “put it on the credit card mentality” he opposed in Washington. President Biden has rushed to voice our nation's support for the catastrophic storm that has hit Florida. Think about this when you vote!

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Congress needs to support medical innovation

My husband suffers from diabetes, and I am his primary caregiver at home. As anyone who has diabetes or knows someone with diabetes will tell you, caring for someone with this condition is a commitment. They need to make healthy eating decisions, exercise and take prescribed medications daily.

While there is no cure for diabetes, we feel lucky that there are at least medical treatments that reduce serious and life-threatening complications when paired with a healthier lifestyle. It’s not the perfect solution, but it’s one that allows our family some peace of mind.

As a family that depends on our pharmaceutical industry, we hope that Congress will continue to support medical innovation and discovery. That is why it was frustrating to see them instead pass Medicare negotiation policies that could hurt research efforts for patients like my husband in the long run.

Carmen Barbosa

East side

Inflation rising

Re: the Oct. 11 letter "Real cause of inflation."

Bravo. The supply-and-demand rationale for the Fed raising the rate to curb inflation makes no sense. Inflation will continue rising because of one consumer product and that is the price of fuel. Fuel prices will inflate due to OPEC sabotaging the market. What really caused the price of goods to rise is too much money floating around. Over 40% of money ever printed in the history of the U.S. was printed in 2020. The Trump administration could very well have put us into hyper-inflation had the printing continued. By the Fed raising the rate, it will create inflation as to the grandest of all consumer products, housing and vehicles. The letter writer and I have like views and we can expect Fed-leaning economists to find fault.

Jon Langione

Marana

Citizens for Sanity? Insane

Re: the paid political ad on Oct. 11 on page A3

Half-page ads of exploited people (undocumented) in inhumane conditions is considered "sane" by this group. It doesn't dawn on this group that instead of scaring people, these ads and, the horrible conditions the people were depicted in, might make people want to turn away in disgust and not pay attention to the ad's message. I quickly moved past the pictures without reading the ad. Aside from the obvious racial undertone of the ads, the message they want to get out got lost in the graphics. Were they "sane" enough to hire a consultant for these ads who knew how to get the message across? Hopefully they spent their full budget on buying these ads and we won't have to see these insane ads again.

Rosalinda Barrios

East side

Brains, courage and Christianity

As a lifelong bible student and concerned citizen, I feel it is important to bring up certain points to Americans who consider themselves Christians, who are still supporting President Donald Trump's claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. There are two questions I'd like asked. First, have you honestly examined the claim of a "stolen election," and second, how important is it to obey all of the 10 Commandments?

If someone publicly agrees that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, though it's found not to be true, that person is bearing false witness. If someone simply believes what someone else says is true, is that good enough? Will our Maker simply say, "No worries?"

God supplied each person with brains and courage: each of us needs to use both. If you're simply afraid to lose face in your political community, you might examine yourself (2 Corinthians 13:5) and how serious you are about your professed Christian faith.

Paul Pluess

Northwest side

Truth in advertising vs. truth in political campaigns

So, here's my query, if we must have truth in advertising (thank you!) why, for Pete's sake, don't we also require truth in political advertising? Example, just saw a Kari Lake advert on her doing away with taxes on groceries and rent...

Well, let's first start, changes in law are legislative in design, as opposed to administrative edict, regardless of what her buddy Donnie claims.

More importantly, in Arizona, there is already no state tax on groceries or rent! So, Ms. Lake promises to repeal a tax to citizens that doesn't exist, I guess she cannot help but succeed?

Scotty Dean

Midtown

Think before you vote

Donald Trump openly acknowledged his belief in Q-Anon. He accepted the backing of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Therefore, if you vote for a Trump-backed candidate, you also adhere to the following:

1. No children died at Sandy Hook Elementary.

2. Women should not be paid the same as men.

3. The Holocaust never happened. General Eisenhower's documentation was faked.

4. All vaccines should be banned, including polio, smallpox, whooping cough, measles.

5. No college diploma should be required to teach in public schools.

6. No matter how many recounts (particularly in Arizona) were done, Trump still won in 2020.

7. The First Amendment should be abolished and there should be NO separation of church and state. There should only be one religion in this country.

8. There should be no freedom of the press. Different opinions are unAmerican.

9. The people who attacked the Capitol on January 6 were tourists. The damage and loss reported was propaganda. Those injured were faking it.

Think.

Cynthia Schiesel

East side

Looking for a sign

For months I have seen signs in my neighborhood for an Arizona Senate candidate. A candidate I did not think was qualified for the position. I wondered where the sign was for the candidate I support. Then yesterday, there it was! The Priya Sundareshan sign appeared! Priya is a Tucson native who teaches natural resources law at the University of Arizona. She studied engineering at MIT. I am looking forward to casting my vote for Priya, a qualified candidate who will bring solutions to state government. A few hours later, the sign was gone! What? I shared that story with some of my fellow Democrats who told me that Democratic candidates' signs were disappearing all over their neighborhoods. This is un-American! It's also illegal. So if you see anyone removing a current candidate’s sign, please take a photo and notify the police. If you removed the Priya sign from my neighborhood, please put it back.

Lori Cinnamond

Foothills

Political ads: lies and stories

I am tired of the lies and stories political ads spew forth. We are told that today’s inflation arises from the COVID relief bill passed by Congress and signed by President Biden in March 2021. Yet, Republicans overlook the $3.1 trillion they injected into the economy in 2020. Since the CARES Act was passed in March 2020, the prices of commodities escalated steadily throughout the year; by the end of 2020, lumber was up over 180%, copper 60%, and oil more than 200%. The average price of a house went from less than $280K to more than $300K. No, Joe Biden didn’t cause inflation, it was already in the works. And, no, the Inflation Reduction Act does not raise taxes on those making $75,000 a year. (Read it.) Shouldn’t people get their information from reliable sources, not from political ads?

John Prugh