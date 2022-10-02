Letters to the Editor: Oct. 2

What is Hobbs hiding?

Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs has announced that she will not debate Republican candidate Kari Lake. What is Hobbs hiding? Maybe she does not want voters to know her gun control plans if elected, like banning semi-auto rifles and high-capacity magazines, applying to both future sales and currently in lawful possession. Maybe she does not want voters to know her sympathetic attitude towards people entering Arizona illegally or address the enormous quantities of fentanyl and meth being smuggled across the border, killing Arizonans, because of her guy Joe’s border policies. Or that she opposes expansion of the border wall in Arizona. Maybe Hobbs does not want to answer any questions about decades-high inflation under Democrats. Maybe she does not want people to know that she will eliminate private/religious school vouchers and impose higher taxes on hard-working small business owners.

Have no doubt, Hobbs is a far-left liberal Democrat and her refusal to debate Lake hides her agenda and is disrespectful to Arizona voters.

Haley Roberts

West side

More attention for homeless

Re: the Sept. 22 article “Homelessness easy to see all over Tucson’s streets.”

I would like to thank Cheryl Kelli for her insightful op-ed on homelessness in Tucson. I would also like to thank the Arizona Daily Star for publishing it. Here’s a human problem, right here, right now. Maybe the Star has staff that can enlarge our understanding.

I live in Green Valley, and for more than a month, I have watched a solitary woman camped under a tree on her little mattress in the monsoon rains (just north of the intersection of Valencia and Campbell). Every time I drive by, I have wondered: who is she, why is she homeless, how she gets by. She is older. And I wonder, how many older people are being priced out of accommodation?

I hope the Star can help so that, maybe we all can find ways to be good neighbors.

Claudette Haney

Green Valley

Who’s the threat?

Re: the Sept. 23 article “Raytheon awarded deal worth nearly $1B.”

A question for corporate participants in the global arms trade that fuels endless wars everywhere — that’s Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and all the rest: How do you do it? How do you look at the worldwide suffering caused by your deadly products and see only a business opportunity? What is the matter with you? You seem to expect us to believe you are performing a valuable service, fulfilling some human need. Nonsense! You serve nobody but yourselves, nothing but your addiction to profit. You’re sure right about one thing: “advanced threats emerging around the globe.” Look in the mirror. The threat is you.

Kim Mathews

East side

Don’t need that majority rule

I received and read a pamphlet from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office called, “What’s On My Ballot?,” containing information on state ballot propositions. Halloween came early! If you believe in “majority rule” democracy, this is scary!

Prop 128 provides that if any part of an initiative is ruled unconstitutional, the Legislature may tamper with the whole thing: amend, supersede, or withdraw funding. Prop 129 would enact stricter rules for subject matter and title of initiatives — food for the Arizona Supreme Court to kill an initiative.

Prop 132 would increase from 50% to 60% the votes needed to raise taxes by initiative. Like the U.S. Senate filibuster, 41% can veto passage of a bill.

The Arizona Legislature needs a lesson that power flows from the people, rather than being imposed on the people, top down. Vote “No” on Propositions 128, 129, and 132. Majority rule, not minority rule.

Richard Sipan

Green Valley

The first week of October

With the falling of the leaves, the first hint of cool weather and shorter daytimes also comes the first week of October, when the United States Supreme Court is back in session.

This year the Samuel Alito court (Chief Justice John Roberts is an afterthought) will continue its destruction of 231 years of court rulings. The court will make decisions that will be equal to or worse than Plessy v. Ferguson (separate yet equal facilities and the codification of Jim Crow laws), Bush v. Gore (which handed the presidency to George W. Bush with the wording that Bush v. Gore could not be precedent for future rulings, a legal mulligan) and Citizens United v. FEC (which allowed the rich to scream and the poor to whimper political views through the size of their political donations).

The court’s evangelical conservatives will strip human rights from the defenseless and support the moneyed classes. It seems their god, they believe, says to do so.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Say NO to Highway 11

Re: the Sept. 22 article “Officials ask judge to toss I-11 lawsuit.”

Concerning a possible Interstate 11, the entire project seems like a terrible mistake. When will we stop tearing up pristine desert and destroying wildlife habitats just so cars and trucks can get to their destination faster? One claim is that I-11 will be needed for anticipated population growth in Arizona. Does that factor in the possible death of the Colorado River and the critical need to reduce water consumption? At some point, we will be forced to stop growing.

Peggy Sanders

East side

Thank you, Star!

Thank you for the Arizona Daily Star! I’m hearing so much criticism about what isn’t in the paper these days. In this very digital age, I really appreciate the “truth” in actual, factual print. It’s wonderful that we can share our opinions in letters, columns and Zoom discussions. I really enjoyed the virtual sharing about the Buffalo Soldiers a while back. We are even encouraged to share our spiritual thoughts in the Home and Life section on Sundays.

Puzzles, comics, and horoscopes are OK, even entertaining, but the open, honest and human sharing of transparency is what is really most important to me. I may not always agree with what others say, but I certainly value our right to join in on the current goings-on in this city and in this country.

Isn’t that what real freedom is? This newspaper is a gift for everyone who reads!

Janice Campos

Foothills

Investigative journalism

Re: the Sept. 11 article “Star co-owner boosts investigative journalism with new reporting team.”

I commend the Star and Lee Enterprises for committing to local investigative journalism. This article announced they were hiring a 12-member Public Service Journalism team to support their 77 local daily papers. Local newspapers serve a vital function in our democracy to gather information behind the scenes and hold local officials and organizations accountable. Radio won’t do it. TV won’t do it. National big-city newspapers won’t do it in cities all around the country. Only your local print journalists will, and for that I will continue to support the Star as long as I am able.

Meg Weesner