Letters to the Editor Oct. 20

Solution to the worker shortage
So there are thousands of unfilled jobs due to a worker shortage. I’m sure there are thousands of Afghan, Haitian and Central American refugees ready and willing to step up and fill them.
Jeff Aronson
Northeast side
The Big Lie
A quote often attributed to Joseph Goebbels says: “If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself.” Almost a year past the 2020 election, millions of Americans continue to believe The Big Lie. It’s a growing cancer at the foundation of our democracy. This insanity has to stop!
Dennis Rivera
Foothills
Assigning values
Career days in elementary school usually included a question from the teacher as to “what would you like to be when you grow up?” Decades ago the frequent response often varied from doctor to lawyer, to some other profession leading to a better-than-average income. Depending on the grade level, nurses, fire fighters, and police were seldom overlooked. And, of course, teachers. Based on current numbers, I’m likely to encourage my great-grandson to ignore all of the above and aspire to becoming a football coach. Compare the pay of UA, UCLA and Stanford coaches versus the average salary of our teachers. I understand the economics usually cited regarding major college sports. Don’t you ever wonder, however, how a society assigns values to human activity when filling classrooms appears far less important than filling a stadium, field house, or a coach’s bank account?
Don Weaver
Midtown
Climate change causes border probl
ems
Half the letters in the Oct. 18 edition of the Star complained about Joe Biden’s presidency. They all blamed him for an influx of migrants: “The mess at the border is completely and totally Joe Biden,” one wrote.
If these writers are really concerned about migration they should be working hard to help the president pass his Build Back Better agenda, making sure that the provisions for climate change mitigation are kept in place.
People are fleeing the Northern Triangle (cited by one writer), referring to Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, because the land where they used to grow crops has been devastated by global warming. They have no way to make a living now, and no place to go.
Unless we take action, things will only get worse until that $3.5 trillion Joe wants will seem like a bargain.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
Article priority
Re: the Oct. 18 article “Review: Cyber Ninjas didn’t count 312K ballots, double counted 23K.”
This morning (Oct. 18), the majority of letters to the editor criticized the Biden administration, some noting legitimate and logical concerns. Their presence showed the Arizona Daily Star strives to represent a balance in viewpoints when possible.
But the placement of a major news article, “Review: Cyber Ninjas didn’t count 312K ballots, double counted 23K” concerned me. Placed on the final page of the Tucson & Region section, this factual article detailed the inaccurate, faulty conclusions of the audit. Since state and federal politicians hope to use Arizona’s audit to question past and future elections, the story holds significant importance to fair election practice.
Hopefully, the news and editorial staff at the Arizona Daily Star will continue to publish diverse views by readers while considering the placement of state and national news articles more carefully.
Roger Shanley
East side
Have people forgotten?
I have read so many letters criticizing our president, and wonder how these people have forgotten what the country looked liked in the midst of a preventable pandemic. They have issues with vaccinations and wearing a mask as public policy. They thought the pandemic was “just going to magically go away,” like the former twice-impeached, failure of a president said, and they still support. They blame Joe Biden for the border crisis when it’s their party that refused to fix it while they held office.