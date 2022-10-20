Letters to the Editor: Oct. 20

Inflation reduction

Re: the Sept. 30 letter "Poor timing for new bill."

The letter writer sees delicious contradiction in "President Biden signing the [Inflation Reduction Act] at the same time the stock market was plunging over 1,000 points." But those "optics" are completely consistent. For two years the government gave free money to people who didn't need it. They bought stocks. Stock prices went up. Now, no more free money. Over-inflated stock prices fall. That's Inflation Reduction on Wall Street.

George Timson

Midtown

The yahoo vote

I noticed during the primaries that to win a Republican nomination you have to go for the yahoo vote. I'm talking about Trump cultists, QAnon, white supremacist groups and conspiracy nuts. If you don't get them excited, you don't get elected.

There are several ways to do it. The main one is to swear fealty to Donald Trump. This comes at a price. You have to promise to lie and back up his delusions. Another way is to blow the dog whistle and say you are going to fight CRT, defunding the police and environmental regulations or whatever is the boogeyman of the week. I saw one campaign ad saying the first thing he would do when elected is fire Nancy Pelosi. That just shows he is a liar and a hater, which plays to the yahoos.

Republicans have given the keys of the party to the fringe. Decent people like Liz Cheney and Rusty Bowers are no longer valued because they can't be trusted to be dishonest.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Proposition 128

Voters, your vote on this proposition is one of the most critically important votes that Arizonans will make.

The seemingly insignificant changes shown in the Arizona 2022 General Election Publicity Pamphlet, November 8, 2022 "What's on my ballot" are in reality a Trojan Horse.

The effect, if it passes, will be to open the door for the Legislature (Arizona's senators and representatives) to make changes to an initiative or referendum (an Arizona people's law, rather than a law passed by the Legislature) with only a majority vote (one vote more than 1/2 of the Legislature), instead of the current legal requirement of a vote by 3/4 of the Legislature.

What this means, if Prop. 128 passes, is that Arizona voters will ultimately be blocked from their No. 1 power in this state.

Don't be fooled by the seeming simplicity of the proposed changes.

Vote no on Prop. 128!!

Terris N. Teale

Green Valley

SCOTUS new session

The Supreme Court, with newly seated Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, has begun hearing oral arguments for the 2022/2023 session. Their docket contains far-reaching cases that may be decided in favor of conservative views. I like that, but most Daily Star readers clearly don’t.

My earliest memories are of the 1950's Warren Court, perhaps the most liberal Supreme Court, in U.S. history. Since then, the court has always leaned left and we conservatives were silent because that’s our constitutional system. Then Trump got three seats and now court decisions are leaked with impunity, justices' homes are targeted and their spouses subpoenaed, assassination attempts are downplayed and court packing is in play.

This is not my America.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Rogue Arizona Republicans

I’m dismayed that Kari Lake and Mark Finchem are continuing their lawsuit requiring hand-counting of Arizona ballots this fall.

Lake, Republican gubernatorial nominee, and Finchem, GOP secretary of state nominee, are election deniers and claim without evidence that vote-counting machines aren’t secure. Both ignore the chaos that would ensue if ballots must be hand-counted.

Finchem was present at the Jan. 6 insurrection. He may not have entered the U.S. Capitol, but he has not said what he did while outside.

Lake and Finchem, furthermore, are woefully unprepared for the offices they seek. Lake is a former TV news anchor with no experience in government or administrative experience in the private sector. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, is present secretary of state. Finchem’s rival is Adrian Fontes, former Maricopa County Recorder.

Arizonans worried about election security should support Hobbs and Fontes. The alternatives are terrifying.

Thomas Chulski

Green Valley

School vouchers are unconstitutional

As an educator for over 30 years, I was saddened by Arizona's expansive voucher system and found it to be unconstitutional. Two of the three concepts from the Constitution's First Amendment, which form the basis for the Supreme Court interpretation are: "no coercion in religious matters; no expectation to support religion against one's will." All support must be voluntary. Those $7,000 vouchers paid to those choosing to go to religious schools are unconstitutional.

Average tuition for Arizona private elementary schools is $9,835 and for high school $15,076 ─ out of the reach for many lower- and middle-class families. Thus, we have segregation; a kind of throwback to the 1950's. It is divisive, wastes talent, and creates an underclass in an underfunded system (47th out of 50 states).

Private schools and homeschooling are not accountable, and no accreditation is necessary. Some are for-profit: what are they teaching? I don't want my tax dollars going there. Arizona legislators are cheating children. What is the point? Vote them out.

Rozanne Plotnik

Green Valley

Thoughtful voting

For anyone still “sitting on the fence” in our current political/moral environment, I ask that you look to Iran for a view of America if the so-called "Christian” nationalists and their fellow travelers (take your pick – white nationalists, zealous militants, non-thinking Second Amendment screamers, election deniers, etc.) gain control. If you think this is not possible, consider how we looked when the 19th century became the 20th. This is the “Great” in Make America Great Again. Do you really want women with no vote, Jim Crow rallies (like Charlottesville), anti-Semites, lynching? What will you do with bans on contraceptives? No more condoms, vasectomies, birth control pills. I expect “cold winter nights” will get colder. While income and housing are critical, recognize truly moral folks of all religious stripes will help. (Compassionate folks of many faiths staff food banks). Please do not vote for your wallet. Instead, vote for your future and that for your children.

Spencer Elliott

Oro Valley

Independent voters

I am a registered Independent and free to choose issues that I believe in.

An Independent voter is a voter who does not align themselves with a political party.

Most Independents advocate low taxes, free markets, deregulation, and reduced government spending and government debt. They are often rooted in family and religion.

Many American Independents typically support what they consider Christian values, moral absolutism, traditional family values.

They favor economic individualism and are generally pro-business and pro-capitalism.

Independents often advocate a strong national defense, gun rights, free trade, and a defense of Western culture from perceived threats posed by communism.

The share of Americans who say they’re Independent has climbed considerably, according to Gallup’s quarterly party affiliation data. In the late 1980s, roughly one-third of Americans identified as Democratic and one-third as Republicans.

Now, 40% or more identify as Independent.

And in a nation whose founders feared factional politics, the value of political independence is also an attractive one to many Americans.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Kelly is biggest threat to Arizona families

Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein essential to feeding Arizona families. So it is beyond outrageous that eggs are now $4.50 a dozen at the Oro Valley Walmart, almost triple the cost when Biden took over. The unprecedented hyperinflation devastating Arizona families is 100% the fault of Biden and the Democrats, with their war on fossil fuels and the over $2 trillion in unnecessary wasteful spending.

Hyperinflation could have been avoided had Mark Kelly done his job and represented Arizona families, and voted against the devastating inflation driving boondoggle. Kelly could have been the 51st vote to stop inflation dead in its tracks by voting against the Democrat wasteful spending, before it ever got going, and saved Arizona families. However, Kelly doesn’t care about Arizona families. His loyalty is to his own political career and the party elites.

Kelly is dangerous to Arizona families. He needs to be voted out of office.

Rick Cunnington

Oro Valley

Tucson Water rates

Tucson needs to make commercial and residential water rates equal. Residential customers use 70% by volume of the potable water but are paying 90% of the cost. Commercial customers use 25% by volume of the potable water but pay only 10% of the cost. I’m not sure who uses and pays for the remainder 5% volume. By comparison in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and El Paso, commercial and residential customers pay at the same rate across all tiers. Before the city raises residential rates, it needs to make sure that there is no inequity in water user charges. The equitable and right thing to do is to first make commercial and residential user rates and tiers the same.

Send comments about water rates to cityclerk@tucsonaz.gov requesting they distribute it to the Mayor and Council, Tucson Water Director, and the City Manager.

Abreeza Zegeer

Southwest side

School board election for CFSD

For 39 years, I have lived in the Catalina Foothills School District and seen firsthand the success of our superb school district. Students graduate with diverse skills. Critically, our students have high academic achievement with CFSD consistently testing among the top districts in Arizona. The students are offered AP and JTED classes, music, art, theatre, marching band, and a wide range of sports.

I gladly pay my school district taxes because our school board members are consistently experienced, with no agenda except to spend our taxpayer dollars wisely while providing an excellent, broad education to our students.

This election we should vote for Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert. They have been involved in our school district for many years. I recently had the opportunity to speak with them. They answered all questions openly and in detail, continuing the confidence I have in our school board members.

Katherine Jacobson

Foothills

Engel for experience and priorities

Having no particular relevant experience to offer, unless you count "yes man" to Doug Ducey, Juan Ciscomani resorts to the standard, boilerplate Republican attack on Kirsten Engel. Reflexively, phrases like "open borders" and "defund police" are hurled at any and all Democrats, including Kirsten Engel, whether true or not. In the case of Kirsten Engel: not. At least so far, Ciscomani hasn't accused Engel of being an Antifa commander.

We are indeed fortunate to have a person with Kirsten Engel's integrity, education, intelligence, experience and selflessness who is willing to put herself into the arena for all of us. Please vote for Kirsten Engel so that she can be our champion in Washington fighting for our voting rights, immigration reform, water and environmental preservation, Social Security, education, workers' rights, respect for minority communities and, yes, defending women's' rights to make their own reproductive health decisions.

Douglas Williams

Foothills

Arizona Republicans on a roll!

People claim Republicans don't legislate. That's fake news! Arizona Republicans deliver! A new 2% income tax that greatly benefits the wealthy. Universal vouchers, again benefits the wealthy but will also bankrupt public education-you know a win/win. Multiple proposals and laws to restrict voting. Based on the lie of a stolen election we can eliminate mail-in voting. Now our fantastic Supreme Court has allowed us to revive a Civil War-era law on women's health care! In the future we can outlaw contraceptives, gay marriage, legal marijuana. When Finchem wins, we can stop gerrymandering and suppressing votes because Finchem defines fraud as any election a Democrat wins! Coming soon we can have a national abortion ban, we can eliminate Social Security and Medicare, all actually proposed by Republican legislators. When we regain control of the House we can start an investigation on how Antifa was responsible for Jan 6th. Republican candidates can get this done!

William Garrity