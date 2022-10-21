Letters to the Editor: Oct. 21

Putin and nukes

It is interesting that Vladimir Putin uses the United States’ bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima as excuses for him to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The Soviet Union/Russia declared war on Japan on Aug. 9, 1945, the same day that the US dropped the atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Then the Soviet Union/Russia military moved in to grab the southern part of Sakhalin Island and the Kuril Islands from Japan. And the bombings saved millions of lives, including my father’s life.

Putin talks of wanting to use battlefield nuclear weapons, but any use would not only condemn such a country, but would fortify those around Putin to “eliminate” him. It also reminds us of Stanislav Petrov, who, on Sept. 26, 1983, did not forward a false report of a U.S. nuclear attack to his superiors and literally saved the world.

We have seen the loss of confidence the Russian people have for Putin. I believe there are plenty of those like Petrov who would sabotage such a launch.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Blame the statute, not the judge

Re: the Sept. 30 letter “Let the truth be told.”

The letter writer who opined that “the judge who made the (abortion) ruling must feel unworthy to compete with other women” is clearly unfamiliar with Arizona’s judicial selection process. Judge Johnson had to initiate a rigorous application for an appointment to the Superior Court bench and, along with other applicants, male and female, had to undergo a competitive vetting process by a bipartisan commission. These are hardly the actions of “a relic” who feels “unworthy to compete.”

In fact, Judge Johnson has a distinguished legal career. We were colleagues from 2015 to 2017, and I found her to be ethical, smart and thoughtful. I don’t like her decision in this case any more than the previous letter writer did, but I trust she came to the conclusion she did only after a careful reading of current and historical statutes, a thorough review of the rules of civil procedure, and non-partisan deliberation.

In this case the “relic” is the statute, not the judge.

Laura Penny

Foothills

State neglects public education

Re: the Oct. 1 article “Teacher scholarship program to get extra $15M.”

Allow me to sarcastically congratulate the Republican-controlled state Legislature for its commitment (really lack thereof) to fund public education in Arizona. Really, all they care about is providing public money to pay for private education, without any controls. Case in point: Funding for the Arizona Teachers Academy. The Academy provides scholarships to college students in Arizona who commit to teach in Arizona. The Academy requested $25 million from the state budget, but the Legislature reduced that request 40%. That would have meant fewer teachers committing to work in our public schools in the future, worsening our current critical teacher shortage. Thankfully, Gov. Ducey added $15 million to the Academy. That money came from federal funds, money authorized by the Democratic Congress. Come November, we need to elect state legislators who are truly committed to fully funding public education.

Donald Klein

North side

Are you a bystander?

Over 50 years of research has documented the “bystander effect” in which people fail to intervene in a sexual assault that they witness. This especially happens in large groups — few take responsibility. Would you step up?

How does modern politics reflect this failure of social responsibility?

The young, people of color, ethnic minorities, women, those with disabilities, and gender minorities suffer from correctable injustices. All social progress has been achieved through the organized action of citizens — including democracy itself, and all rights we enjoy.

When we “opt out,” we sidestep our role in creating the society we want.

We say “No thanks” to having someone’s back who cannot win their fight alone.

We say “I’m good” to the victims of discrimination, exploitation, abuse, harassment and outright attack.

We say “I don’t get involved in politics” because we are privileged; we are lucky; we are in a protected class.

That’s messed up. People should help each other. Learn the issues and vote!

Kirby MacLaurin

South side

Migrants gaming asylum system

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria is no right-wing journalist. Just the opposite. He hosts a GPS show and recently interviewed former President Bill Clinton. During it, Zakaria said, “the asylum system is broken, it was meant to be a system for people in desperate circumstances and now what you have are essentially economic migrants gaming the system, as a way to get in.” I think Zakaria is absolutely right. He is the minority of voices in the liberal news media being honest about this. Sheriff Tom Schmerber of Maverick County in Eagle Pass, Texas, just said that migrants want to be apprehended by the Border Patrol so they can be processed and released. He said: “They’re taking advantage; they’re using us. So the solution to me would be … zero tolerance.” What does all this say about the moral character of the hundreds of thousands of migrants making false asylum claims when they are really coming for economic reasons? I think Biden, Harris, Mayorkas, Kelly, Hobbs, etc., all know this.

Daniella Constantini

Sahuarita

Don’t be fooled

Mark Kelly is using a page from Kyrsten Sinema’s advertising playbook. Project yourself as a “moderate” in your ads and maybe some “on the fence” conservatives will vote for you. Make no mistake, Mark Kelly is a liberal Democrat who votes, as instructed by Chuck Schumer on all the important policy changes implemented by Mr. Biden. Kelly has $53 million in campaign funds. Who spends $53 million for a job that pays $174K? Fitz implied that the Republican candidate would have “strings attached” by his handlers in a recent cartoon. How about $53 million strings attached to Mark Kelly? My caution to Republicans, conservatives and Independent voters is don’t buy what Mark Kelly is selling in his ads, unless you like the policy direction we are being taken in by the present administration. Don’t give your vote to someone who has 53 million reasons to continue to vote, as instructed, by Schumer and the progressive wing of the Democrat Party.

Bob Guth

Foothills

Restaurant owner handled emergency

Last Tuesday evening as we enjoyed a pleasant evening meal at Grumpy’s, there were two medical emergencies within minutes of each other. Both were handled exceptionally well by Lori, Grumpy’s owner. Lori called 911 and took action to control the situations. Lori’s experience in the hospitality industry and expert handling of both situations took place with a full restaurant, without causing panic among customers. Thank you, Lori!

Al Price

Oro Valley

Use facts when voting in CFSD

Public education is a critical foundation for the future of all individuals and for the society we all share. Members of school boards should honor that foundation and not misrepresent it for personal gain or personal agendas unrelated to education.

I am writing as a long-term parent and active community member in the Catalina Foothills School District. Voting for Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert will assure honesty and integrity on our Board. Their opposition is running on a platform that has misrepresented information at the expense of the feelings and accomplishments of Catalina Foothills students.

We are Arizona’s No. 1 comprehensive, non-selective high school. Student accomplishments abound at all grade levels along all meaningful parameters. Alumni excel. The schools are diverse and inclusive. Curriculum and instruction are regularly examined and made responsive to needs. Students, teachers and the community should feel proud of the exemplary and thriving educational foundations we have built here. Please do not fall for misinformation that attempts to devalue and defile that accomplishment.

Terry Fortunato

Foothills

Migration and the ‘American Dream’

Re: the Oct. 15 article “Ciscomani often quiet on ‘American Dream’ success.”

Thank you for Maurice Goldman’s article. I, too, have wondered about the circumstances regarding the Ciscomani family’s successful migration to the United States. It is odd that Ciscomani takes pride in living the American Dream while advocating for denying that same dream to others.

Maurice Goldman wrote of his family’s successful migration from Germany in 1948. Millions of my ancestors left dire circumstances in Ireland to seek a better life in America. With so much talk today of unaccompanied children seeking to enter the United States, it is worth noting that an Irish teenager by the name of Annie Moore and her two younger brothers were the first to enter America through Ellis Island.

Migration has been a part of life since the dawn of time, and the world’s changing climate will necessitate even greater migration in order for dreams to be reached.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Common sense

This Election Day, when we decide the political direction of our state and country, let us reflect on the words of Founding Father, Thomas Paine, whose pamphlet “Common Sense” written in 1775-1776 was the prose that moved the populace to independence. Paine states “A long habit of not thinking a thing wrong gives it the superficial appearance of being right.” In this election, voters are facing this very issue. We have been told for two years by Trump Republican candidates seeking public office that the 2020 election was rigged or stolen. This is a lie, it’s wrong and endangers our democracy.

Paine understood human behavior, writing, “Time makes more converts than reason.” This Election Day, let us choose reason over the time-worn lies of Trump Republicans, and elect candidates, who profess the truth about the 2020 election. Washington believed “Common Sense” was the catalyst that drove our independency from Great Britain. This Election Day, make your “common sense” vote the catalyst that rids us from Trump Republicans.

Edward Heller

Northwest side

Help CFSD keep thriving

As an educator who has been in the classroom for over a decade, I would like to speak to my experience with our district, school board and the community they serve. I grew up in CFSD and am proud to have attended Manzanita, OGMS and CFHS. I was thrilled when I was given the opportunity to return to this outstanding district as a teacher.

During my tenure, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication of the staff, administrators and teachers here in CFSD. This commitment stems from a passion for helping children grow and succeed. I cannot stress how inaccurate the portrait is that’s being painted by the BTB candidates about what is actually happening in the classroom. Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert have the experience and dedication to help our district continue to thrive. They understand that the CFSD board should keep the focus on the students.

Julie Michel,

5th grade teacher

in CFSD for 12 years and

an alumnus of the district

Foothills

Immigration

Election season brings out the politicians braying about their solution to the imagined migrant problem. I say imagined because this is a non-issue. If either party really wanted to resolve this debate they could. It is not rocket science. Spend one day in jail for every day you employ a non-documented individual. Illegal crossings will shut down quickly if there are no jobs. People come here for a better life; without work there is no reason to come. It will certainly make the drug runners easier to spot. Political hacks do not give a damn about immigration. They just want to get you riled up enough to not notice the wads of cash they are stuffing up their drainpipe.

Richard Snyder

Midtown

The price of democracy

I am fearful of our country’s swing toward authoritarianism and denial of the democratic process. The Republican Party has accepted the lies and pledges their allegiance to a megalomaniac, whose only agenda is ego.

If you look at Germany after WWI, inflation was insane, people needing wheelbarrows full of money to buy bread. Promises to make Germany great again certainly resonated with a defeated, starving population.

By comparison, Republicans are denying democracy because a gallon of gas is a dollar more. Are we that spoiled as a nation that we can’t accept that we are still recovering from the pandemic, that war in Ukraine has affected the price of oil, and that looking to a “strong” man to solve our problems is not the answer?

We have only to look at authoritarian governments around the world to know where this will lead: jail for dissidents; women back in “our place”; minorities scapegoated; loss of freedom for everyone.

Democracy should hinge on more than the price of gas.

Beth Dingman