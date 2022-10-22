Letters to the Editor: Oct. 22

Relying on the voters

Once again, the election is on us and political parties will say whatever they believe will convince the voters, lies or truth. Take the Mark Kelly commercial about the most recent law about climate change, “breathing easier” and lower energy prices. This law is another attempt to control the economy and influence the lives of the people based on their interpretation of the impact of the law. Are you losing faith in the claims of anyone talking about climate change considering the prediction that we would have a week without rain then a downpour six hours later and we are expected to believe that these same people can predict decades into the future? The predictions are not reality but worst-case scenario. On top of that, there is no “green” solution to the energy needs that is lower in price so these claims are more wishful thinking than anything else, selling a candidate through false advertising. Time to trust the intelligence of the voters.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Mehmert, Krauss and Bhola for CFSD

Having lived in Tucson for 31 years I’m proud of Gina Mehmert, Amy Krauss and Amy Bhola, candidates for the Catalina Foothills School District board. I can attest to their being extremely knowledgeable about CFSD, and our No. 1 ranking in Arizona!

They also are up on numbers of voucher programs, open-enrollments and programs to encourage students from 31 ZIP codes to attend CFSD. These ladies are laser-focused on ensuring education is the top priority and adding classrooms to allow a great teacher to student ratio. They focus on students, teachers, schools and the future.

Their collective experience shows in everything they do in support for education, teachers and students. I hope that anyone in the school district will take the time to examine the options and go with the proven choices.

Ehud Gavron

Foothills

OK for Democrats to threaten democracy

The narrative from President Joe Biden, Democrats and even Liz Cheney is that MAGA voters threaten democracy. Just who are MAGA voters? 70-plus million Republicans and Independents. Only a couple hundred involved in Jan. 6. Democrats threaten our democracy with impunity. A de facto coup attempt at removing then-President Donald Trump from office with a two-year Russia collusion (cocked by the Hillary Clinton campaign) criminal investigation headed by Robert Mueller, who when appearing before Congress seemed cognitively confused. The prosecutorial team full of Democrats. A partisan Democrat impeachment of Trump, that even Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler believed was unfair and unconstitutional. Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, AOC, etc. attacking the Supreme Court’s abortion decision calling it illegitimate. Now planning to stack the court with leftists. Pro-abortionists protesting outside the homes of conservative justices, in clear violation of federal law, none arrested. Pro-abortionists rioting at our Arizona State Capitol Senate building banging on the doors while the Senate was in a night session. You see, it is OK for Democrats to threaten our democracy.

David Garcia

Foothills

Trump’s supporters should want proof

Donald Trump says he’s innocent of everything (or anything) he is accused of doing — and has “evidence” or “proof” in every case. So why is he working so hard and spending millions on attorneys to delay, postpone, fight, litigate, obfuscate, stupefy and block any proceedings?

If Trump is innocent, why doesn’t he simply present the facts and answer the questions in front of the committees or the courts, as requested? This could have been done 16 months ago. But we’ve still never seen any indisputable information other than his own words, which are meaningless. If he could drive, he would have left the country by now, like any criminal. But, he can’t hide.

And why haven’t his followers thought of that and suggested it? Instead of supporting the Heavyweight Champion of Deceit, double-talk and double-crossing his own people, wouldn’t you want to be certain your idol is being truthful?

MAGAites, ask Trump to testify and prove his side of the story.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Hobbs better on water issues

I am a board-certified environmental scientist who collaborates on water issues with the UA, Pima County and Arizona mining companies. After reading a summary of the positions of Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake on steps that need to be taken to help mitigate Arizona’s ongoing water shortages, I do not hesitate to support Hobbs for governor.

Republicans seem to believe that there will be some “magic bullet” to solve our water shortages, and Lake supports technologically unproven and financially unsound solutions, including reverse osmosis water purification of water from the Sea of Cortez in Mexico, or importation of vast quantities of water from the U.S. Midwest. In contrast, Hobbs supports a rational and scientifically proven mix of recommendations including concrete steps to incentivize water conservation, which are spelled out in her excellent “Resilient Arizona Plan” on her website.

Considering that water is the lifeblood of our state, I do not hesitate to endorse Hobbs to lead Arizona into a sustainable and healthy future.

Charles Stack

Oro Valley

Reject Prop 130

The Arizona Constitution requires voter approval to change personal property tax rates. This proposition takes away your rights to approve or reject changes to the amounts of the property tax exemptions allowed in Arizona. The ballot language is misleading: “... veterans with disabilities, widows, and widowers.” Seems very sympathetic, right? But see page 73 of your General Election Publicity Pamphlet. The Senate Concurrent Resolution 1011 (from which this proposition derives) states that the proposition also applies to agricultural and business property tax exemptions.

This means that the Legislature will be free to grant more generous exemptions to two of their favorite contributors, big business and agriculture, without voter approval.

Even Sen. Martin Quezada, the Democratic candidate for Arizona treasurer, spoke against this proposition at a recent Zoom meeting that presented arguments for and against each proposition.

Let our elected officials know that you won’t “be played.” Reject Proposition 130 to retain what little control we have left to limit tax breaks for the wealthy.

Julie Warnus

Northwest side

Vote No on Prop 309

Proposition 309 on the Arizona ballot is not about election integrity. It is about voter suppression.

Arizonans have had three decades of voting by mail-in ballot with 88% choosing to vote that way just this past August.

With Prop 309, Republican legislators want to require unnecessary identification, making mail-in ballots more difficult, especially for seniors, low-income earners, and young adults. It could also expose Arizona voters to identity theft.

Join me in voting No on Prop 309 and keep Arizona voting both secure and convenient for all of us.

Monica Manning

Foothills

Political commercials

The election countdown has started and the television airtime has been overrun with commercials by both parties, mostly making claims which are distortions of reality. Every commercial implies that everyone agrees with them and only the person they oppose is wrong. The smartest choice each voter can make is to click the mute button and consider what is important for your life.

Life is made up of the little issues as compared to the huge earth-changing claims that are unproven and often wrong, highlighting the worst possible result while you go hungry and freeze without affordable energy. The issue is always the desire for politics to take away your choices because they know better.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

The future of PCC

Recent letters in favor of the candidate running against incumbent Demion Clinco for the Pima Community College Board are from retired faculty supporting the single-focus issue of employee salaries.

In recent years, Pima’s vision, mission, and progress have developed into a true community-focused institution offering unprecedented opportunities for regional and individual economic prosperity. Issues to be considered when voting for the PCC Board are far wider than one single concern and require a board member who understands and will continue to develop the complex internal and external policies and relationships that have recently put Pima in the spotlight as one of the leading and most visionary community colleges in the nation.

As the college continues to develop, continues to attract businesses that point to PCC as their reason for choosing our region, and continues to offer sure and efficient pathways to cutting-edge employment for our community, we need to re-elect Demion Clinco, a board member who will continue to ensure solid employee compensation and so much more.

Patricia Houston

West side

Show Republicans you are serious

Many Independents and moderate Republicans seem to be struggling with how to vote, not wishing to abandon their conservative values by voting for Democrats but recognizing the danger of the extreme candidates the Republican Party offers this election. Perhaps rather than hold their noses and vote the party line, they could consider that voting Democrats into office is not the end of the state, the country, or the world. In two years, you will once again have the chance to vote ’em out. But rejecting extreme candidates now sends a clear message to the party that these candidates are not electable and should not be nominated if Republicans wish to retain power. I draw the line at election denialism. Candidates who espouse that the 2020 election was rigged are unfit for public office. Show the Republican Party that you are serious, elect anyone else, and rejoice that in two years you will once again be able to consider who and what you vote for.

Paul Smith

Midtown

A great resource

There is a very simple and obvious solution to the border issue that nobody seems to want to see. Open the border gates, hand everyone who passes through a Social Security card, and let them get to work! It is not that big a deal to vet out the felons and peoples with checkered pasts. The rest are just poor, oppressed people who are honest and just want to make living and a new life for their families. With Social Security numbers, they can work and pay taxes. Then nobody can claim that they are “stealing” from the public school systems. We don’t need immigrants to do that, Gov. Doug Ducey did it for them. The school districts would benefit from an influx of new students, and who knows, there may even be some teachers for hire amongst the parents! Just like DACA’s being eligible for in-state tuition, we should welcome them one and all and be lucky to have them. These people are a great resource.

John Harman

Southeast side

Elections are rigged? Then don’t vote

I have a suggestion for those who believe our carefully audited 2020 election was stolen and the 2022 midterm election is rigged. If you can’t trust the process, don’t vote! Why be a party to a process that you know is rigged? Don’t be duped! Don’t vote!

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Claims vs. actions

I feel really bad for traditional Republicans. Your party has been hijacked by extremists leaving little room for those with traditional Republican values. Your party is now controlled by people espousing racist, anti-semitic, and white-supremacist views, who are apparently against science, education and women’s rights. They apply double standards to elections (deny results if you lose) and law and order (accountability only for people who don’t agree with them). Last but not least, they claim the attack on the Capitol was not an insurrection, but just a normal tourist event. Seriously? Did you see what transpired on Jan. 6?

I believe many traditional Republican are appalled by — and would claim that they do not share — most of these “new” Republican beliefs. But, you got to ask yourself, if you are still planning to vote for Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Mark Finchem, Abraham Hamadeh, Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs, who epitomize these extreme Republican views, can you honestly claim that you don’t support those values?

Bert Veenstra

Oro Valley

Step up, parents

Re: the Oct. 18 article “Schoolteacher asks parents to step up and be the parent.”

Over 60 years ago, I was a high school student in the middle of a Chicago ghetto. I was one of the few white students in a mostly Black student body, and I will never forget what one teacher said: “I can tell you which students will succeed and which will fail, and it has nothing to do with race, poverty level, or how ‘smart’ they are. The successful ones will be those whose parents come to school to talk to the teachers and want to be sure their kid is making an effort.”

Wayne Bretl

Sahuarita

Never in my life

I’ve lived through a lot: Korean War, Suez Crisis, Berlin Airlift, Cuban Missile Crisis, assassinations of JFK, MLK and RFK, ’73 oil embargo, Iran hostage crisis, savings & loan collapse, and 9/11 attack.

But never in my life have I been more concerned about the future of our country. Never before has a major political party refused to accept election results. Never before has our Capitol been attacked. Never did I imagine women losing the right to control their own bodies or public education derided and systematically defunded. Never did I dream attending a concert would require clear bags due to gun threats or that “Republican” would be synonymous with delusions, lies and conspiracies.

For most of my life, I was a registered Independent who voted for candidates based on competence, not political party. No more. In this election, I will vote Democratic up and down the ballot in hopes of purging the MAGA Trumpublicans who seem determined to destroy the country I love. I hope you will, too.

Thea Chalow