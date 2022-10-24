Letters to the Editor: Oct. 24

Political enemies

Re: the Sept. 25 article "Stop demonizing political opposition."

Just who has been demonizing political enemies as a mortal threat? President Joe Biden and Democrats, of course. Biden has done it numerous times, saying millions of people who voted for Donald Trump are a threat to the country. Saying Republicans want to take America back to Jim Crow segregation days. There happens to be a philosophical divide between Democrats and Republicans on abortion. Not all Republicans oppose all abortions. Our Republican majority state Legislature passed a 15-week abortion bill. I have seen numerous Democrat TV ads from Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs and Kirsten Engel saying their Republican opponent is "extreme" and/or "dangerous." The worst I have seen from Republicans is calling Engel too liberal for Arizona. I wonder if Tim Steller ever reads his own paper's Letters to the Editor online section? For years it has been filled with Democrats' demonization of Republicans. Exactly what Steller wrote about. On a daily basis, there are about nine Democrat-written letters published for every one Republican-written letter.

Michael Wayne

Midtown

Biden cartel

Regretfully, this needs to be said:

1. President Joe Biden's undocumented invasion at the border is criminal. His entire administration should be prosecuted! (just as you or I would be if we aided a single undocumented cross the border without documentation).

2. His actions in Afghanistan showed: A) cowardice in the face of the enemy. B) deliberately provided aid and comfort to the enemy. During war time! (In the form of surrendering a fully functional $60-plus billion military base and approximately $80 billion in the latest U.S. military weaponry to the enemy).

He and his entire consenting staff should face trial for treason.

Jerry Hutchison

Southwest side

Vote for experience

Catalina Foothills School District has been an outstanding, award-winning, public school district. Its success has contributed to increased property values in our District 16.

Let’s keep it that way.

Please vote for the proven, dedicated, team of Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert.

Sue Sherrick

Foothills

Run, Joe, run

Should President Joe Biden seek re-election? Most assuredly sure! Feet, not age, are of the utmost concern. With the right arch supports, he should easily be able to run another four-year marathon.

Joe Sanchez

Marana

Thrive 4 CFSD

As a former middle school teacher, I appreciated parental participation. I wonder, however, how the CFSD “Back to Basics” candidates would have lesson plans available for parental review. If 10 parents review a lesson plan with five in favor and five who object, what would they have the teacher do? Abandon the lesson? Wait until all 10 come to a consensus before presenting the lesson? While transparency is a must, this notion seems unrealistic.

Lesson planning does not occur in a vacuum. Each lesson requires a clearly stated objective, active participation in which students demonstrate their understanding of the objective, an assessment of lesson objective success, and closure in which students re-state the objective in a way that is meaningful to them. Developing these skills as a teacher requires continuing education, peer reviews, administrative evaluations, and constant revision to ensure students are learning.

Voting for Thrive 4 CFSD will allow trained, skilled and knowledgeable teachers to teach, students to thrive, and parents to participate in meaningful and supportive ways.

Fonda Townsend

Foothills

Poor use

of our money

The new TEP building used to be surrounded by the loveliest urban native habitat in all of downtown Tucson. Shade trees and flowering desert shrubs, complemented by a lush understory of desert-appropriate plantings, provided a beautiful and functioning urban pollinator ecosystem, as well as a refreshing experience for any pedestrian. It was a unique and innovative gem that demonstrated just how beautiful landscaping can be, even while remaining water-wise. Recently, on the east side of the building, they’ve senselessly ripped out the entire understory and trimmed the shrubs to nonsensical cube shapes, shearing off a large percentage of blooms in the process, as well as any butterfly eggs and larva that may have made good use of those plants. The result? An expanse of hot, dead rocks interspersed with disconnected and unnatural twiggy, green cubes. The final insult? They’ve used our money not only to implement their original landscaping, but to rip it all out, as well.

Paula Redinger

Downtown

Business water

rate increase

The idea of raising the water rates for businesses scratched a large scab on me. It seems not long ago the rate for county residents was raised unless you lived in Tucson, South Tucson, Marana or another city. Why? Because people living in incorporated cities are special and the rural county citizens can't vote out city council. Now they pick on businesses.

Jim Gaus

East side

Say no to Lake

I find it appalling, yet sadly amusing, that the Republican candidate for governor’s only qualification other than being a supporter of Donald Trump's big lie, is that of a former talking head for the much-maligned “Lamestream Media.” Vote Blue!

Jeffrey Jones

Southwest side

GOP failed tax cuts

a lesson for Arizona

GOP Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback signed into law substantial tax cuts for corporations, businesses and wealthy individuals in 2012. Academic studies of these substantial state tax cuts showed no measurable positive impact for the Kansas economy. Kansas state revenues plummeted downwards with serious, catastrophic fiscal impacts for public education, highways, infrastructure, city/county government, higher education and vital public services. The exhausted Kansas public demanded the GOP Legislature repeal all tax cuts in 2017.

The lesson here for Arizona is replacing traditional revenue streams at the state level is a difficult, complex operation. Gov. Doug Ducey's $1.9 billion tax cuts for the wealthy with rosy one-time COVID funds are unsustainable. Arizona faces serious shortages of teachers with education spending ranked 48th. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives Arizona infrastructure a mediocre grade of "C". The next recession will be a fiscal shipwreck for Arizona's state budget. Serious revenue shortfalls will have catastrophic impacts for public education, colleges, infrastructure and the entire public sector. An excruciatingly painful ordeal awaits Arizona.

Kyle Stoutenburg

Sierra Vista

Arizona justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how the Supreme Court and Donald Trump's judge Aileen Cannon can make a joke of the justice system. In your early mail-in ballots, there are 15 judges to be voted on as to whether to retain them or not. In keeping with how Republicans will attempt to take total control of this country and strip us of our rights, there are 14 judges that should be voted No, as they are Republican judges. Only one judge was voted in by a Democrat, and that was Javier Chon-Lopez. My source was Ballotpedia. Please check my work and see for yourself. Vote Blue and vote anti-Republican as far as Republican candidates and Arizona judges are concerned. It's about time we make Arizona a blue state today, tomorrow and forever. Vote blue!

Alex Maldonado

East side

Hoffman for Arizona

Superintendent

While there are more controversial state offices up for election, let us not forget the Superintendent of Public Instruction. I hope voters will re-elect Kathy Hoffman.

Kathy has done near Sisyphus-like work trying to maintain schooling in Arizona, a state that does not adequately fund public education on purpose. She was awarded Elected Public Official of the Year for 2022 by the National Association of Social Workers AZ Chapter and 2022 Advocate of the Year by AZ School Counselors Association.

Her opponent, Tom Horne, after a three-year investigation, in 2017 was found to have used his Attorney General's office for his re-election bid. He later lost to Mark Brnovich. He paid $10,000 to the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. Horne later downplayed the fact he had to make that payment.

Please re-elect Kathy Hoffman for our children's sake.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Afraid to debate?

I see Kari Lake and other Republicans are trying to paint Katie Hobbs as a coward for not debating her. She really is trying hard to be Donald Trump's biggest fan.

Hobbs is being smart and taking the high road. Lake will lie, make stuff up and relentlessly attack her. Why put up with that?

If you look at the big picture, what is it really about? Are we choosing a governor or a talk show host? Then it is obvious: talk show host Kari Lake and Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Citizens for Sanity ads

Re: Citizens for Sanity political ads

Citizens for Sanity is an offshoot of the America First Legal Foundation whose president is the loathsome Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller, architect of the cruel family separation policy of that administration. I'm concerned that the Star would accept such filth for publication.

Judy Wake

East side

Vote Hoffman for

strong schools

When you read the candidate statements for Superintendent of Public Instruction you will find widely differing views of Arizona's public schools. Kathy Hoffman's statement presents a dedicated leader working together with community members, parents and students to build up our educational system. It includes key words such as: investing, respected, strong, welcoming, supporting, phenomenal educators. Tom Horne's statement presents a man obsessed with unfounded conspiracies, fear and distrust. It includes the key words: demolished, laziness, failure, brainwashing, propaganda. With views like these, it is hard to believe that any educator would be willing to work under Horne. Our public schools are a vital service that can only improve our communities and society with positive, respectful leadership. If you value our public schools you will vote for Hoffman.

Monica Christensen

Southeast side

Law and order

My father was a police chief so I know what risks and responsibilities those wearing badges face every day. As a Democrat, I find Democratic candidates understand the importance of police to keep communities safe. As Democrats we mourn the loss of police lives on Jan. 6, 2021. We support their families along with the 140 officers injured that horrific day. Where is the outrage from Republican candidates for the disregard of the law on Jan. 6? How can police unions support these candidates and ignore this violence? Flying a blue flag is meaningless without words against the Jan. 6 savagery and desecration of the U.S. Capitol. Candidates are stoking fear by saying Democrats want to abolish police forces and live in a lawless society. These are lies! The GOP is spewing nonsense about defunding the FBI. Let’s set the record straight. Ask when voting what candidates support laws and what candidates feel some people are above the law.

Luella Van Lueven

Oro Valley

No-kill streets

I think we could do the police (and ourselves) a favor by walking, riding and driving more attentively. People complain because the police aren't available when they call. I think a lot of that is due to them being tied up directing traffic around, and investigating vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle injury accidents for hours at a time.

We don't have freeways, but we drive freeway speeds between lights. We speed because we can — we don't have enough police to write tickets. We need to slow down to save our own lives, not just to avoid tickets.

I saw a pedestrian get hit by a driver who didn't see him. The pedestrian, who was a puppeteer and sign painter, died six months later. I saw his last step. Lives change instantly.

Remember, you're not alone on the road-and you're not in a car commercial-you're in the middle of our community every moment.

Watch the road, watch your step, watch your speed.

Heidi MacDonald

Midtown

Abortion ban

After having been a nurse for 47 years, I hope to shed some light on the reason why we are now back in the "Dark ages." The law in Arizona, now requires that abortion be allowed only on behalf of the mother's life and it has to occur before 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Before 15 weeks, a girl who becomes pregnant in her fallopian tubes can rupture the tubes and bleed to death. This pregnancy may not become known until it's too late. Now most girls will be afraid to seek out the cause of their pain or discomfort along with no viable means to even be examined for the problem. Is death more preferable to sanity and safety or reason? Will there be time to get your teen somewhere for care? Is religious dogma more important? People in Texas want to punish rapists. Is this going to solve the problem?

Janice Campos