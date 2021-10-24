Letters to the Editor Oct. 24

Democrats need to be realistic
There are many good things in Build Back Better, but it’s obvious not all will be funded. The search for the idea is over. It’s time to agree within the Democratic sphere what can/should/will be funded now and what must wait for a future date. The party, our country, needs success now — compromise and move forward. Pass the infrastructure bill, which had bipartisan support in the Senate. Get to a Build Back Better bill which Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin can support and get it passed now. The concept: The “ideal” is the enemy of “good enough” is at play. Either move forward together or suffer the consequences: Republicans in charge of Congress after the next election and a Trump presidency in 2024. Wise up, Democrats.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Congress is on the take
I believe the foundation of our government and the confidence the American people once had in our government is sinking to a new low. I’ve noticed the respect once given to the president of the United States being abused by the very people who were elected to help him run this country the way it was set up in the beginning.
Even if you have no respect for the man, you should respect the office and what it stands for. It seems we have now legalized bribery. It’s a sad state of affairs when lobbyists have the ability to buy a congressman’s vote, but I think what is even worse is that they can. I think it’s been done for so long we have come to accept it as normal. It’s not normal and they disgrace the office they hold and betray the people they swore to serve.
Thomas Fletcher
Southwest side
End the filibuster, repair democracy
In the spring of this year, I wrote a letter to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema asking that she support eliminating the arcane Senate filibuster rules. I received back a condescending, canned letter describing the filibuster’s history and the oft-repeated rationale for maintaining it, stating that it is needed to stimulate debate and compromise. To use a word suitable for a newspaper, hogwash.
The filibuster is clearly just a tool allowing senators to easily become wallflower cowards. It allows them to fade into the background, letting “obvious” opponents take the heat for stonewalling votes on difficult problems. In short, it lets them avoid taking a stand — on record — concerning policies they believe will alienate voters.
I continue to urge Sen. Sinema to do the right thing and display the courage she claims to admire about John McCain by eliminating the filibuster rules.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Keep vouchers, credits coming
Arizona is struggling to regain economic footing amidst the pandemic. Fortunately, we have effective tools to help — Congress can extend the 2021 earned income tax credit and child tax credit changes and expand the housing choice voucher program in the Build Back Better plan. These changes will help Arizonans afford rent, child care and other basic needs while stimulating the local economy.
The new child tax credit is already lifting millions of children out of poverty, and vouchers keep families housed, healthy, and safe. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has concerns over the cost of Build Back Better, but we already have a solution overwhelmingly supported by the American people — make the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share in taxes.
I urge Sen. Sinema to ensure that the 2021 earned income tax credit and child tax credit provisions are extended and housing choice vouchers are expanded in the Build Back Better bill.
Inge Halliday
East side
Keep moving; nothing to see
Nothing to see here, just move along!
Voting rights act eviscerated because racism is a thing of the past. Access to abortion care shut down because the unborn have more rights than people who can get pregnant.
Nothing to see here, just move along.
We are told that climate change is a hoax, but the overload of greenhouse gases is beginning to affect every aspect of our lives as predicted for the last 50 years.
We are told that ephemeral waterways are not waterways but dumping grounds for toxic chemicals and mining tailings, not so for those of us who rely on these watersheds.