Letters to the Editor: Oct. 25

On April 9, 2021, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, a Trump appointee, told the Senate Finance Committee that the U.S. government was losing upward of a trillion dollars every year in uncollected taxes because the IRS lacked resources and funding. Since then, the Biden administration has moved to correct these deficiencies. The IRS will be hiring thousands of additional workers and upgrading its technology.

Juan Ciscomani, a candidate for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, is airing a political ad wherein he is critical of the IRS hires and upgrades. This leads me to ask: Is Ciscomani suggesting it is OK to keep the IRS under-resourced and “outgunned” (Rettig’s word), thereby giving cheats and scofflaws an opportunity to skip out on paying taxes they legally owe? I hope not. A trillion dollars isn’t exactly pocket change.

Robert Bishop

Hypocrisy

Re: the Oct. 4 letter “’Life matters more’ depends on question.”

In his letter, the author wonders how people can deny one’s choice to have an abortion, while staunchly defending another’s to not vaccinate when mandated to do so (presumably for the benefit of all), and implies therefore an obvious hypocrisy exists.

The difference, which no one ever seems to mention, is that in the case of the former (instances of rape notwithstanding), options were available and choices made to eschew advanced precautions, and then, if no immediate ones were at hand, to forgo the most obvious precautionary choice of all: abstention. The person who was forced to have a man-made concoction with potential side effects shot into his or her body had no such choices, other than the ones to submit or suffer the consequences.

Hopefully this clears up his quandary.

Richard Peddy

Removing the truth

Re: the Oct. 24 article “Changes to military in US have become too radical.”

A recent local opinion piece by a former U.S. Army officer, Robert Lenhard, fortunately gives reasonable people an example of the evidence-free notions that today’s loony right-wing consistently regurgitate. He refers to “Marxist tenets of critical race theory,” as though members of today’s military are being indoctrinated into communism and “CRT” was invented by Marx himself! Yes, the delicate sensitivities of conservatives must be avoided: There must be no hurt feelings by being exposed to America’s sordid history of racial discrimination, including slavery of Blacks and genocide of indigenous people (“Indians”). He rails about the horrors of “diversity” and “inclusion.” All with no evidence except the invective of his son’s pro-Trump soldier buddies. CRT is the dog-whistle to arouse the Trumpists. We must ignore our racist past (and present), according to them. Remove the truth from our history books as Texas does.

Jeffrey St. Clair

Deniers

Several readers have decried the fact that Katie Hobbs has denied Kari Lake the opportunity for a debate in our governor’s race. With election deniers, mask deniers, vaccine deniers, climate change deniers, women’s reproductive rights deniers, common sense gun law deniers, history deniers, voters’ rights deniers, migrants’ rights deniers, FBI funding deniers, racial justice deniers etc. … all comprising Ms. Lake’s Party of NO, is it really surprising she doesn’t want to be in the same room with any of these folks?

Michael Perdue

Better lives

Re: the Oct. 5 article “Poll: Many pessimistic about raising standard of living.”

This article says that a majority of people find it unlikely that young people will have better lives than their parents. Duh. A recent “Forbes” article cites Fed data showing the top 1% of Americans have 30.4% of all the nation’s wealth. The bottom 50% of us combined hold 1.9% and most of those have no accumulated wealth at all. It hasn’t always been so. During the last 30 years, the top 10% share of wealth has gone up 8% while the bottom 50% share has dropped from 3.6% to 1.9%. Yup, the bottom 50% share of America’s wealth has dropped by almost half. So much for the expectation of a better future. The fantasy of trickle-down economics and massive tax cuts for the wealthy are having their desired effect. That being the rich are getting richer and the poor and middle class are being duped into going along.

Jack Garner

Arizona AG

Re: the Oct. 17 article “Arizona AG seeks probe of election integrity group.”

It seems Rip Van Brnovich has asked another agency to investigate that phony “True the Vote” conspiracy outfit, though they have been defrauding Arizonans for years. Why not himself? Well, better late than never.

Gary Susko

CFSD board

I am a Catalina Foothills School District parent and resident. When my family moved to Tucson in July 2020, we were, quite frankly, concerned about finding good schools for our boys. Prior to our move, we visited private, charter and public schools across Tucson. Our decision was easy. We were blown away by CFSD schools. Whereas in Michigan, our eldest was bored in his neighborhood school, in CFSD, he was placed in the program for gifted students and in advanced math classes. He is challenged, he is learning, and he loves school. The slew of amazing programs is made possible by open enrollment, with overhead costs spread across students. It is also made possible by the incredible CFSD community. Teachers and administrators are phenomenally talented professionals. Our school board and community must continue supporting them. I hope you will join me in voting for Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert for the CFSD school board. They are exemplars of the volunteers that help make CFSD students thrive.

Maria Porter

Kroger comes a callin’

Kroger, founded in 1883 and based in Ohio, recently announced its intention to merge with the Safeway/Albertsons/Vons chains, adding to its arsenal of 2,800-plus stores in dozens of states. The USA’s largest supermarket company with 400,000 employees. Standard and Poor’s, and Moody’s rating services are both lukewarm on Kroger. The merger, which would take place in 2024 if approved by regulators, would put the combined companies in the same category as Walmart.

Kroger, with 124 stores in Arizona, has over the years acquired such longstanding trademarks as Harris Teeter, Fry’s, Dillons, Ralphs, among others … touting its superior pricing clout and supply chain sophistication.

Basha’s is now owned by a conglomerate, ditto Whole Foods. The merger’s net effect: Safeway, Albertsons, Vons signs disappear, along with multitudes of valued employees, brand loyalty, real estate and neighborhood community involvement. Monopoly appears to be the way of the future. From health, to banking, to transportation, communications and travel, add now groceries. Local competition appears to be an anachronism.

Baird Thompson

School board elections

Purple for Parents is a far-right organization linked to the Patriot Movement Arizona. They are a counter movement against Red for Ed.

In Arizona, Purple for Parents has verbally attacked school board members and disparaged public school teachers.

Purple for Parents has endorsed school board members in many school districts throughout our state.

I will not vote for any school board candidates with an endorsement from the P4P group in concern that those candidates support radical ideas that will disrupt standard educational norms.

My family, which lives in the Amphi and Marana school districts, are supporting: Susan Zibrat and Matt Kopec for Amphi school board and Abbie Hlavacek and Kathryn Mikronis for Marana school board. Learn more: www.cebv.us/2022-ballot

Dorita Brady

Grievance politics

The easiest way to get a large following in politics is to point the blame for all ills at another group of people. This has been proven many times. In our society, the right has condemned welfare and other efforts to help others by claiming that this is America, where anyone can make it if they try hard enough. Now the right is blaming their lack of success in their lives on the Democrats and the left.

The right claims it is the lefties fault they are not succeeding! This is America. See above.

The right condemns the government for helping out blue states during disasters and then hold out their hands when red states are in need. These are the United States, not blue or red states.

Jeff Rayner

Be honest about being Independent

Independent voter seems to be trying to define what Independent voters stand for. Sorry, but you sound like a Trump supporter trying to hide your conservative values behind the Independent flag. Face it, you’re a conservative Republican trying to define what most Independent voters stand for. Every Independent I know does not come close to your definition. If you’re a proud Republican, stand up for it. Quit bragging about something you are not.

Kym Jones

Election coverage

I appreciate the election coverage that the Star has been providing: the general information, the Tucson Opinion pieces, the candidate interviews and articles, the comments in the Letters to the Editor section, and the opinion pieces from your regular columnists. It’s been a help in clarifying candidates’ policies, positions and experience, especially for local positions, as well as the issues with the various propositions. Thank you.

Barbara Hall

Money, money, money

Like so many others, I am in a perpetual quandary about our state finances. There’s plenty of money for some programs and woefully insufficient funds for others. According to the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, our state Legislature uses a variety of accounting gimmicks and suspended formulas to avoid adequately funding state programs and services.

Chief among those are our chronically underfunded public health care services, our public schools, and our state pension programs, including the Arizona State Retirement System.

In addition to new, fiscally responsible state legislators, we need to elect a new state treasurer who will put us on a path of economic equity and prosperity.

Martin Quezada is just the man we need. He will make sure funds assigned to public programs and agencies are distributed properly. He has pledged to use our tax dollars for the benefit of all Arizonans and bring ethics and transparency to the treasurer’s office. Please join me and vote for Martin Quezada for state treasurer.

Dr. JB Marshall

Really, Juan Ciscomani?

Juan, in your latest political advertisement you tell me that you are not the typical candidate running for congress. However, then you detail out the usual Republican totally unbelievable statements. Please tell me how you know for sure that Kirsten Engel will make inflation worse, defund police and release criminals? This might work for your base, but do you really think that us Independent voters are really that stupid! If you really want to convince me that you are not the typical candidate running for Congress, you need to come up with some better ideas and political advertisements. By the way, Juan, you might want to think about the example that you are setting for your children by promoting such garbage!

Lyle Marcks

Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face tough decisions over differing opinions and in some cases outright hostility. Yet they do it with a sense of purpose and dedication. Greg Taylor, who is running for the Pima Community College Governing Board in District 4, has served on the boards of the Children’s Museum, American Heart Association, Boys and Girls Clubs, and more. He is a father of four and a regional VP of community affairs for one of the largest health insurance providers in Arizona. His knowledge of the issues facing higher education in general, and PCC in particular, is strong. This is the person we need on that Board. Believe me, I know, I’ve been there. Please vote for Greg Taylor PCC Governing Board District 4.

Mark Hanna, former PCC Governing Board member

Voting Democrat makes most sense

I want to keep Social Security and Medicare. I also support teachers and education; education improves our neighborhoods and lowers crime and builds the middle class.

Investing in infrastructure is overdue; crisis management never ends good. Voting for your own self-interest makes sense. And the Democrats seem most stable. I have no clue what the other party believes in.

Pat Mannon