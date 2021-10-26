Letters to the Editor Oct. 26

Biden should walk away
Re: the Oct 21 article “Biden should walk away from big infrastructure bill.”
This column urges the president to abandon the $3.5 trillion legislation to improve the nation’s welfare programs. I agree. This legislation is politically explosive. It could damage the president and his party for years.
I take this position for the following reasons: 1. The legislation is not focused or easily understood. It is a Christmas tree of programs, but only progressives or would-be beneficiaries could identify its components (some things should be done incrementally). 2. It appears to be very expensive. 3. Given the nation’s significant debt, it does not appear to be fiscally responsible (does anyone, Republicans included, ask “how do we pay for ...?” these days?) 4. The effort to pass this legislation, and the dominant influence of one wing of the Democratic Party, has made the president appear to seriously lack leadership skills. The president is a man of Congress — why has he not asserted himself?
Jim Greene
Oro Valley
Audits and the Big Lie
Having confidence in our nation’s elections, I have challenged those who shout “election fraud” when asked about President Biden’s win over Trump. When asked about evidence, the general response equates to conspiracy theories that have no basis in reality.
As Trump and his supporters continue to push the “Big Lie” these many months since the election, I have to admit I find I am starting to ponder the accuracy of our elections. Perhaps something is amiss. After all, in 2016 when Hillary Clinton lost to Trump, I immediately questioned how this could be. How could anyone as ignorant and morally deficient as Trump get elected to the highest position in this country?
Thanks to the “Big Lie” coalition, I think they are onto something. I think there was fraud back in 2016, because no way Trump could have won. I say bring on the 2016 election audits!
Sherri Schamel
Northwest side
Who are the caregivers?
Recently I scheduled and received my flu shot via TMCOne at the Tucson Medical Center. While waiting in the drive-thru line for my shot, I asked the staff person how I could get my COVID booster shot. Without missing a beat she said, “I will schedule you for one tomorrow, and you will receive an email confirming your time.”
Like clockwork, a few hours later I received the email with my time and day for my appointment — the very next day! Now I read that some local police, sheriff’s department staff and firefighters, often calling themselves “caregivers,” do not want to be vaccinated.
I ask you — who are the real caregivers?
Fran McNeely
Foothills
Fitz was off base this time
Re: the Oct. 22 David Fitzsimmons cartoon.
I think Dave Fitzsimmons is a Tucson and Daily Star treasure. On a regular basis, he’s able to make readers cheer, laugh, think. His Oct. 22 cartoon, however, was out of bounds. Making fun of the UA football team was just plain mean-spirited. The kids (kids!) on the team surely feel horrible enough about their season and don’t need the supposed grown-ups in the room to rub salt into the wounds.
Fitz, you’ve got plenty of outrage to highlight. Please keep your sights aimed at adults in power and keep young people out of it.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
Sinema knows what she’s doing
Of late, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has come under heavy fire for her unwillingness to support the far-left element of her Democratic Party. Sinema is politically astute, and she recognizes that Arizona is a long way from Massachusetts and New York, both geographically and politically.
Sinema also is well aware that there is nothing that a politician can do for her constituents if she fails to get elected. In 2018, Arizona television viewers were blitzed with announcements that David Garcia was “too liberal for Arizona.” That message resonated with a large proportion of the state’s electorate, and the result was that we were stuck with four more years of Gov. Doug Ducey as this state’s chief executive officer.
Sinema’s centrist posture will ensure that in 2024 she won’t be accused of what sank Garcia’s campaign. She knows what she’s doing, and I commend her for that.
Paul Lotsof
East side
Affordable housing
My thoughts for a simple solution to the housing crisis currently exploding in Tucson and sweeping through large cities across the country due to high rents for people of modest means:
First: All permits for new construction of multifamily buildings require the builder to make a minimum of 40% of units available to individuals with incomes below $60,000 (25% of the tenant’s gross income or $15,000 per year). This amount must include all utilities.
Second: Any time an existing complex with 30 or more units changes ownership, the new owners should be required to follow the same guidelines. In both cases, rents going forward on these units must never increase more than the rate of inflation.
There are other issues to be addressed, but the basic template would ease the current shortage of affordable housing. Hardworking families should be entitled to live with dignity.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Frustrated with unvaccinated
I am becoming more annoyed and flummoxed by anti-vaxxers who have chosen their “personal freedom” as the reason for not receiving COVID-19 shots. It is not a political issue. It is a health issue. Why is it an anti-vaxxer’s right to infect other people? It is a selfish choice.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley