Letters to the Editor: Oct. 27

No to Sen. Kelly

I want to thank the Arizona Daily Star for the courage to publish the full-page ad concerning how Kelly has voted on border issues.

I have studied the “forsanity.org” web page and agree with their mission: “Citizens for Sanity’s mission is to return common sense to America, to highlight the importance of logic and reason…”

The Kelly ad is completely contrary to his web page, which states “Mark has delivered increased technology and staffing to strengthen Arizona border security...Mark will keep working to ensure that Arizona has the tools needed for a secure, orderly, and fair process at the border.”

Although I am in favor of legal immigration, I do not think our border is secure, orderly or fair.

He has not served the people of Arizona well when it comes to our borders. I find his many political ads to be misleading and hypocritical. I will not in good conscience be able to vote for him in November.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side

Disinformation Ad

Re: the Sept. 30 paid political ad on A3

This ad smacked of hyperbole. I learned that forsanity.org is a scantly developed site promoting right-wing ideology. It links to Glenn Beck-founded Blaze Media, Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, and Rush Limbaugh’s successor. It reveals no organization, leadership, or funding. Dark money at work?

Ian Prior seems to be the pen behind the ad’s disinformation rhetoric. Prior was a PR guy for the National Republican Congressional Committee, American Crossroads SuperPAC, and the previous administration’s Justice Department, still pushing the party practice – no policy, just propaganda.

The ad suggests specific, accusatory “evidence” about Sen. Kelly: his “deciding vote” in six roll calls. The votes were actually party-line votes against Republican motions or amendments to delay/alter the American Rescue Plan, budget, and Inflation Reduction Act. Each Democrat’s vote was a deciding vote. The ad faults Sen. Kelly for doing what we expect of legislators – cooperative work to legislate.

David Coatsworth

Midtown

Not A Dreamer

Re: the Oct. 3 letter “Dream on.”

A recent Letter to the Editor stated that Abe Hamadeh was born during the time his father overstayed his visa in the U.S., thereby making him a “Dreamer” and, if DACA is ever overturned, he “will have to be returned to his “homeland” of Syria!

The writer is obviously unaware that the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and the State wherein they reside.” So Mr. Hamadeh is not a “Dreamer,” but a U.S. citizen as he was born in Chicago.

There have been many attempts to rescind this amendment as many non-citizens and illegal border crossers specifically come to the U.S. to have their children born here, thereby making them U.S. citizens. In fact, there is a “cottage industry” to assist foreigners to do just that.

Suggest the writer check her facts in the future!

Warren Wright

Oro Valley

Supreme Court

Obviously, any of 45’s nominated and appointed Supreme Court Justices will recuse themselves from any of the illegally possessed classified documents arguments that may be addressed by this august body. Even the appearance of a conflict of interest should be avoided at all costs. I have always had the utmost confidence in the Supreme Court and their apolitical bent. Please, for the sake of our democracy, keep the focus on the separation of powers among the branches of government.

John (Jay) Van Echo

West side

End period poverty in Arizona

Period poverty is a lack of financial access to menstrual products. The poverty rate for Pima County is 128% of the national average. Meanwhile, Arizona taxes menstrual products as a non-essential good. People don’t choose to menstruate; yet every month, many have to choose between basic necessities such as tampons and food.

Periods should never get in the way of education. However, one in four teens have missed class due to lack of access to products. Coping mechanisms such as extending the use of products or using toilet paper is unsanitary and increases risk for infection such as toxic shock. Period poverty has also been correlated with depression and is disproportionately experienced by people of color and immigrant groups.

Period products should be always accessible. If bathrooms are stocked with toilet paper, why not tampons? To start, we should urge public schools to supply period products for their students to support learning. Additionally, I urge you to sign the “End Tampon Tax, Arizona!” petition by Power to the Period.

Sue Kim

West side

College hunger — our future leaders are hungry

When you think of food insecurity, what comes to mind? If you thought about college students, you are among the few that do so. Food insecurity continues to affect the lives of people across the nation, with many being unable to do much to alleviate their situation. One group of individuals that often gets overlooked is college students. Food is essential to survive, and many individuals at the University of Arizona are struggling to have it. Low income, first generation, and international students are the most affected by it. The lack of proper access to food, coupled with stress, lack of sleep, and fatigue can lead to damaging effects to student’s overall performance and wellbeing. COVID-19 has only contributed to this issue. At the UA Campus Pantry, they experience it every day they operate. Students start forming lines an hour before they open. Number of visits have increased more than 20% over the last year, averaging 1,600 weekly visits. Our future leaders are hungry. Let’s acknowledge it.

Miguel Meza Balbin

North side

Woke recruiting

An article in last week’s Star noted the serious decline in recruits for our military. The article cited many reasons, but why was there no mention that the introduction of woke policies into military training has turned off millions of Americans?

It seems this woke training is now standard in the military, public schools, large institutions and corporations. What disgusts the average American who loathes this training is the indoctrination by “experts” as they discuss “whiteness,” inherent racism, implicit bias, and microaggressions. Call it CRT or not CRT, those topics are the problem.

It’s like a new science, but instead of fascinating facts to expand our minds, these sessions lump humans into categories based solely on their skin color. This is an insult to the dignity of individual humans, regardless of color.

I think the mainstream press is simply incapable of seeing this as a problem, and dismisses those millions who do.

Tom Gordon

Northeast side

Water

As someone who is in their sixth decade of living here, I think there is a huge dichotomy between local and state governments encouraging us to conserve water and their actual policies. I totally agree we should all do our best to conserve water resources. However, I think it becomes a tougher sell when at the same time local governments are encouraging the people to limit their usage but allowing growth without having a plan that ensures an adequate water supply to us all.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Kudos to election officials

Through no fault of my own, my mail-in ballot for the 2022 midterm elections was badly damaged. I called the number provided in the ballot packet for just such an eventuality. I prepared myself for a long wait on the phone and an annoying amount of bureaucracy in order to obtain a replacement. To my delight, it took less than 10 minutes total wait time and conversation with a delightful young woman to provide the necessary information they needed to send out my ballot. It arrived in less than a week. Kudos to the board of elections!

Lois Boehl

Southwest side

I cannot support Kari Lake

I am a registered Republican, but I cannot in good conscience support Kari Lake for governor. She is absent substance and competence.

Intellectually competent leadership requires the ability to alter one’s beliefs based upon substantial evidence to the contrary. Kari Lake’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election proves she is incompetent, as there is overwhelming evidence that Trump lost. Her platform is asinine, and consists of “Trump won,” and anything Hobbs’s is for — she’s against. Lake’s claim that she will gladly cheat to win by undermining future election results is treasonous, not patriotic.

Furthermore, if Kari Lake were a competent person she would recognize “the boy who cried wolf” position that Trump has put the Republican Party in. Now, if election fraud does occur, few people will believe any Republican who might be victimized.

Trump lost. He’s a loser! It’s obvious we need a new quarterback for the Republican Team. But it shouldn’t be Trump or Kari Lake.

Joshua Reillh

North side

Why is the nation crumbling

We have too many opinions that are being drawn up off five-second clips and skepticism. We the American people do not know where to turn and where we do turn consumes us and causes us to think about the destruction of ourselves from our counterparts on the other side of the aisle. This then leads to a huge divide between houses, families, friends, and people! We need the federal government to both be part of our lives but also let us live those lives and let the states govern within reason. This then leads to a breakdown in family values and leads us away from we to me! In science, we consider the outliers on either side to be obsolete and do not include them in our data. So let’s rally and not let the outliers control what we see nor what we do because that is all I see. We can only do this together as a United States, a united people of this country.

Lorenzo Quiroz

Northwest side

PACC needs help now!

Open letter to the president and Board of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona,

The Pima Animal Care Center is in a crisis situation. It is at overcapacity. Dogs and cats are living in travel containers filling the hallways and even the office areas. Both your mission and that of PACC is to protect helpless, homeless animals as they await their forever homes. My wife and I have been loyal supporters of the HSSA for over 30 years. We also support PACC. We have had dogs all of our lives. We love them.

They ask for so little, but return so much in love, loyalty and companionship. Our appeal is to HSSA to help relieve the overcrowding at PACC by taking in some of the animals. No one wants to accept that animals are being euthanized at PACC while space is available at HSSA. Please do what is right.

JD Shulec

Foothills

Do your homework, then vote

It’s astonishing how this state’s Republican candidates misled the voters. They always stand up for the Border Patrol, but you would think the new statistics released from the Border Patrol would be useful for Arizonans. Now, I did have to read and not take for truth what I hear. The new stats show over 80% of seized drugs (including fentanyl) are at legal border crossings, and not brought in by undocumented citizens. So either Republican candidates are lying or the Border Patrol is. Do your homework and then vote.

Mike Dai

Midtown

Why vote Blue?

Voting rights, civil rights, freedom of choice.

Indigenous rights, gender rights, equal rights.

Free and fair elections, political accountability, rule of law.

Jobs, infrastructure, middle-class economic strength.

Climate action, natural disaster funds, science.

Affordable health care, caps on insulin, tackle Big Pharma.

Sensible gun laws, broad law enforcement training, justice.

Separation of church and state, bolster public education, fight censorship.

NATO, balanced immigration, geopolitical awareness.

Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid.

Democracy.

Civility.

Truth.

D. Michael Barclay and Ashley E. Sweeney

Oro Valley

Political TV ads

I was appalled to see the mother of a murdered child telling lies for Kari Lake on TV! Katie Hobbs “fails the test” being tough on crime. I guess this lady didn’t see the Lake interview in which she was asked point blank if she wanted to disband the FBI and she replied, “100 percent”! Without the FBI, I doubt this lady’s daughter’s killer would have been arrested. The FBI solves these kidnappings and murders all over the nation! More lies: “they’ll release criminal illegals.” What criminal illegals?! The murderer of that child, like the murderer of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzales, was born and raised right here in America. I’m tired of this racist lie about “criminal illegals.” It’s just a campaign slogan to scare people.

Lynda Hendrell