Letters to the Editor Oct. 27

Amtrak train shooting on Oct. 4
As a passenger on Amtrak’s Sunset Limited from Los Angeles to New Orleans, I wish to thank the people of Tucson. Sadly, our train stop in your city on Oct. 4 turned deadly and a good man, DEA agent Mike Garbo, died in the line of duty. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. I hope that the two wounded officers are recovering and resuming normal activities soon.
I took a fresh air break on the platform that morning and thus passed Agent Garbo and his dog a couple times. Mr. Garbo was intensely focused on his duties and made a strong impression on me before I reboarded the train around 8 a.m. Within a couple minutes, the sound of gunfire erupted and panic and confusion ensued for passengers in the rear cars. A deeply sad, disturbing day. Specifically, I’d like to thank the Tucson police officer who assisted my small group after we exited from the front of the train and were trapped between the tracks and fence.
Susan Dion
Downtown
Sinema: The bigger picture
I am thoroughly frustrated with the way Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is forcing Democrats to scale back (for now) the president’s Build Back Better agenda. Still, there are two important things we Democrats should remember while we’re feeling frustrated. 1. If Kyrsten Sinema hadn’t won her Senate election (in which she ran as an “independent voice”), Martha McSally would be in that seat, and Biden’s agenda would be entirely blocked by a Republican majority. Sen. Mitch McConnell would control the Senate’s agenda; nothing good would happen. 2. When we and the media focus on our frustration with Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin we are giving Republican senators a free pass. The problem in the Senate is with two Democrats and 50 Republicans, and every single one of those Republican senators is more obstructive than Ms. Sinema or Mr. Manchin. Let’s not lose track of the bigger picture.
Michael Dues
North side
Repair our hometown now
There is a golden opportunity to repair our city on voting day. Vote for Val Romero in the Tucson Ward 6 City Council race. He has solid solutions. He will lead using positive methods to get the crucial things that need doing here done. Correctly for a change. Finally!
I believe that he cares about solving the same things we all want to see solved:
1. Mandates on masks and vaccine overreaches
2. Public safety
3. Infrastructure — roads and buildings
4. Economy and local business
5. 5G
At last, a solid individual with the soul of a native son comes forward to help us. I think that his only agenda is to make his home, our home, healthy, happy, safe and prosperous. One day soon, I hope! If that sounds like what you want for your hometown, too, please vote Val Romero for Ward 6 City Council. Thanks. I wager you’ll be glad you did.
P. Harvey Hirsch
Northwest side
Thanks, Brush and Bulky!
I’d like to compliment the hardworking employees who worked in our Brush and Bulky pickup. I’d complained because they were behind schedule. Then their response made me realize how hard they were working. They were behind due to excessive greenery refuse. In retrospect, I’ve never seen so much refuse of all kinds. When they came to our house they went the extra mile to remove our greenery. Please vote to grant our city workers a raise on the pending ballot. They deserve it and need it to support their families.
However, I did vote no to grant the mayor and council raises. They can be more efficient. Our council members do not need two administrative assistants! Our Ward Four representative never even speaks up or has expressed a public opinion on our city issues. Our roads need fixing! Our police force is understaffed and underpaid.
Vote no to raise salaries for the mayor and council.
Karen Riggs
East side
Say no to price-setting mandates
When I first tested positive for COVID-19, I was nervous, but figured I would be okay since I am young and healthy.
Unfortunately, I was so wrong. I was hospitalized and even had to be intubated as part of my treatment process. My breathing and heart rate both still fluctuate, and I experience a variety of different aches and pains. Some days are better than others, but I’m mostly able to get through the day by taking an assortment of medications. Without these treatments, I’m not sure how I would be able to carry on.
However, I believe access to treatments could become a lot more difficult if Congress passes policies that incorporate price-fixing measures like Medicare negotiations. These proposals might inhibit access to certain medications and delay the availability of new treatments on the market.
As someone who is constantly relying on new treatments, that scares me. I urge the Arizona delegation to say no changes to Medicare and protect patients.
Kimberly Cueva
Sahuarita
AZ families can’t lose health care access — here’s why
When I was diagnosed with cancer my world turned upside down. Its emergence changed my life and the lives of the people I love. Thankfully, because of the incredible care provided by my doctors and health care staff, I can proudly call myself a cancer survivor.
I now have the opportunity to advocate for the people and causes I love. Because of my experience, one of those causes is advocating for affordable, accessible health care. Programs that provide access to affordable coverage, like the federal insurance marketplace subsidies expanded earlier this year, should be made permanent by Congress — including Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema — so health care is available to as many people as possible.
If Congress does not act to make the subsidies permanent, millions of Americans could see their insurance premiums increase. Americans simply can’t afford the cost, and our health care system can’t afford the effects of millions of people suddenly losing access to coverage and care.
Tony Zinman
Midtown