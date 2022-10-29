Letters to the Editor: Oct. 29

Immigrants and Kelly vs. Masters

I’m reading how the shellfish industry is suffering not only due to climate change, but more so from lack of workers, who traditionally were Latino. Starting in 2019 ICE changes chased most of them off, then COVID-19 hit and now they can’t fill the jobs. Seems they could use some of that “invasion” from the border. Suggestion for red-state governors: Maybe coordinate with Washington state and send them workers instead of making political stunts? Oh, wait, that would mean solving a problem instead of aggravating it.

Ads attacking Mark Kelly miss one key element. Those of us in the middle (Independents and moderate Republicans) are voting against Blake Masters. Lipstick for the pig won’t change our vote at this point and distractions won’t stop us from punishing you for your INsanity(.org).

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Domestic violence awareness month

I remember when my aunt was excommunicated from the Catholic Church, because she divorced her physically abusive, cheating husband. As a kid, I didn’t understand why the church didn’t punish the evil-doer.

Sixty years later, Church Militant, an ultra-orthodox organization, is broadcasting anti-abortion, anti-gay, anti-feminist, anti-Islamic dogma. To them, divorce is a damnable sin. The conventional Catholic Church has found their teachings too fanatical.

Mark Finchem, a candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, is a frequent speaker for Church Militant. Finchem’s future vision of Arizona is a state in which his beliefs supersede the rule of law. He believes the 2020 election was stolen despite every branch of government having found no such thing. He believes all abortions should be banned knowing that women will die. He believes conspiracy theories no matter how outlandish.

My wonderful aunt would have found Finchem unfit for any office — and so should you.

JM Meconi

Oro Valley

What’s at stake

Re: the Oct. 3 letter “Ironic reversal.”

I agree with the writer: the three principal enemies of our democracy are Russia, China and the Trump Cult (previously known as the GOP).

As I approach my 96th birthday and as a survivor of two dictatorships in Europe, I witnessed the disintegration of the Grand Old Party since the advent of the Tea Party in 2010. If “Big Lie” believers like Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and Abraham Hamadeh are victorious in November, and Donald Trump survives his legal challenges thanks to his reptilian cunning and wins the presidency two years later, we will experience the end of our traditional democracy.

This is what is at stake: the core values of this country under threat from a man who has no understanding of the Constitution he would swear to uphold. Among his chief role models are war criminal Vladimir Putin and the man he claims to be “in love” with, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Reason enough to accept my advanced age with little regret ...

Frederick Leinfest

Oro Valley

Violence against conservatives

It seems to me that violence against conservatives and pro-life supporters has increased around the country since President Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, where he demonized 70 million MAGA Republican voters saying they, “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic ... and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.” He completely ignores the $2 billion in damages and hundreds injured across America done by Democrat rioters during the summer of 2020. Since his Philadelphia speech, an 80-year-old lady was shot handing out Right to Life pamphlets. Republican offices have been vandalized. Eighteen-year-old Cayler Ellingson was killed when a 41-year-old allegedly struck him with his vehicle and told a 911 dispatcher that he believed Ellingson was part of a Republican “extremist” group. Right to life centers have been vandalized. I believe Biden ignited this increased violence against conservatives and pro-life supporters.

Darrin Styles

Midtown

Ciscomani just another anti-democracy lackey

Juan Ciscomani touts the opinion that his opponent, Kirsten Engel, will be a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi if elected to the House. This is simply tiresome and unimaginative GOP rhetoric designed to incite more polarization rather than unite.

He fails to say that he’ll be a rubber stamp for Kevin McCarthy, Donald Trump, as well as their cabal of loonies, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, etc. Based on his meager agenda, he’ll gladly stand hand in hand with these anti-democracy nuts.

Arizona, as well as the USA, cannot afford to support another divisive, self-centered, regressive candidate who simply espouses the GOP line without further thought or consideration. But he has a support base that has no interest in intelligent assessment and maintenance of democracy. Likely due, at least in part, to the poor education system in Arizona.

Hopefully, Nov. 8 will provide hope for democracy in the form of Engel.

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Green New Deal

I am so pleased to report that, according to TEP’s website, we are able to produce 30% of our energy needs from Green New Deal sources. Solar and wind.

Charging a Tesla requires more energy than powering your AC unit. We are arguing about getting more energy to areas of our city where people are more able to buy a Tesla. Nobody wants the infrastructure run through their neighborhood. How will this work? Where will the volts and amps to go green come from?

Solar panels made in China. Battery storage which comes from minerals that CCP controls. Our “friends“ in China, ready to invade Taiwan? Our sovereignty given to China, Russia, Saudi Arabia. Petroleum reserve depleted, more to come. Thanks, Joe!

Nothing but questions!

Rich Barnes

East side

Senate debate

I watched the televised debate for the Arizona Senate seat. It seemed that 90% of the time Blake Masters was attacking Mark Kelly’s voting record while Kelly attacked Masters perceived position on topics. Marc Victor was either ignored or cut off during most of the evening’s debate. Victor wasn’t even allowed to finish his closing remarks.

Pundits say that you must belong to one if the two dominant political parties to have a chance to win. Remember that Sen. Bernie Sanders is an Independent and that Jesse Ventura was an Independent when he became governor if Minnesota.

Politicians from both political parties owe favors to their supporters. No wonder our country is $31 trillion in debt, runaway inflation, homelessness, open borders, forced green energy, and runaway crime.

I agree with Victor that these problems are longstanding, encompassing both political parties. It is time for a change. Victor for Senator.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Increasing our future workforce

Southern Arizona competes regionally, nationally, and internationally to attract companies to relocate or expand their businesses here. When new businesses come to our region it means more and better jobs and this has a ripple effect that improves the quality of life for our communities. Education plays a key role in this business attraction because businesses are looking for a skilled and a qualified workforce.

Voters can help develop our in-state talent by voting YES on Prop 308. Prop 308 will make going to college more affordable by giving all students who graduate from an Arizona high school and have lived in the state for at least two years the in-state tuition rate for community colleges and the University of Arizona, ASU, and NAU, regardless of their immigration status. Twenty-one states already offer in-state tuition for these kids. Prop 308 will help our region and state’s workforce development efforts and ability to remain competitive. Vote YES on 308.

Fausto Hopkins

North side

General election candidates

The importance of the upcoming election cannot be overemphasized. Every vote is needed to take back our country. We need to be more concerned about what we’re voting; not who we’re voting for.

Our rights protected by the Constitution are under siege. Our southern border is wide open. Vet the candidates to see where they stand on the issues that concern you. We must elect strong supporters of the Second Amendment and border security. We have a strong slate of candidates who are best suited to do that. The National Border Patrol Council has endorsed both Blake Masters and Juan Ciscomani. Both Masters and Ciscomani have been A-rated and endorsed by the National Rifle Association. State Sen. Dave Gowan was named legislator of the year by the Arizona Citizens Defense League. Half of the candidates for Arizona government are all A-rated and endorsed by the National Rifle Association.

Bob Foster