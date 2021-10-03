Letters to the Editor Oct. 3

Fraud is not over
Re: the Sept. 28 letter “The Fraud-It is over.”
This letter must have been written before audits in other states were spreading like a cancer.
Fraud is not over. It is continuing across the United States by the biggest liar of them all, Donald Trump. Does he know he is being untruthful — I believe so.
I used to separate the Trumpers (all who still believe the lie, elected or not) from the Republican Party as a right-wing fiasco. They are all one! What happened to the normal Republicans who thought for themselves? Have all Republicans become dangerous to our nation? Is there a normal Republican party?
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
Massage Board responsible for sex abuse and human trafficking?
Once again, Governor Doug Ducey is putting his efforts to resolve a problem in the wrong place. Believing that the Massage Board is responsible for sex abuse is akin to believing that the MVD is responsible for drunk drivers. The board has only one investigator for the entire state whose primary job is to investigate consumer complaints against massage therapists. When complaints are received, they are acted on by the board. However their recourse is limited by statute to fines, education or license revocation. Prosecution is up to the Attorney General’s office, which seems more interested in spending time and resources on filing lawsuits against the Federal and local governments than it is in prosecuting sex trafficker’s.
David B. Blum
East side
Student mask mandate works
Thank you to TUSD’s superintendent and Governing Board members and decision-makers in other school districts who are following the CDC guidelines and requiring masks for all students and educators. I join with a majority of Tucson-area residents who, unlike the Governor and Republicans in the Legislature, understand the benefits of mask-wearing and know how viruses mutate and are transmitted. By protecting students, educators, and families, you are slowing the spread in our community. We are in your debt.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
Asian trade agreement
Among the worst decisions by President Donald Trump was to drop out of the TransPacific Partnership (TPP) initiated by President Barak Obama. Without the United States, 10 nations formed a trade partnership/agreement that did not include China. China has now applied for admission into this agreement but the U.S. has not. What better way for President Joe Biden to deal with China than to join this trade agreement and keep China out? His justification for abandoning Afghanistan was to focus on growing threats from China.
John Schmitz
Marana
Congressional minority rules
Right now the obstruction in Congress is making Joe Biden and his agendas look bad by blocking every piece of legislation for long overdue public services. The opposing party then hopes that voters will vote them back into power next election cycle.
The first thing out of Sen. Mitch McConnell will be “well, you people wanted the filibuster removed.” After this, pro-life, anti-gay, anti-union, pro-corporate, pro-gun legislation will be passed, along with a 24/7 installation of unqualified conservative judges.
We won’t get our universal healthcare, but we will get lots of unwanted children, poorer working conditions and strict immigration laws. You will be told what you can and can’t teach or learn. Women’s health centers will close. You can expect corporate Congressional corruption to be worse than any term limits would help.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side