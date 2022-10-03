Letters to the Editor: Oct. 3

Lying about abortion

During elections, it is reasonable to expect political advertising. What about advertising that misrepresents the truth? Consider the commercials supporting abortion. They claim women lost the Constitutional right to abortion. Sorry, there is no such Constitutional right. However, science proves that a new human life begins at conception and biology proves that every conception creates the DNA structure of a unique human being that just requires the opportunity and time to develop into another Albert Einstein or Michelangelo or William Shakespeare. But abortion puts an end to that life and the potential contributions to society. The advocates for abortion should consider how glad they are that their mothers didn’t get an abortion? What is wrong with expecting people (of both sexes) to take responsibility and avoid an unwanted pregnancy? There are a multitude of ways that decision can be made in advance! It is more than the loss of a fetus, it’s the loss of that potential person’s contribution to society.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Dream on

Re: the Sept. 15 article “Hamadeh omitted details on father’s immigration history.”

Ironic? “Honest” Abe Hamadeh’s father overstayed his visa by seven years, thereby making him an undocumented entrant. Abe was born during this time, making him a Dreamer. If DACA is ever overturned, “Honest” will have to be returned to his “homeland” of Syria! Wonder what he’ll think of returning people to places they’ve either never seen or don’t have any relation to because their parents gave birth to them without being legal citizens, just like his father? Hamadeh is against immigration, but this would probably change his stance.

Barbara Mongan

West side

Candidate Ciscomani

It appears he has never taken a basic eighth-grade class in civics, to learn how the federal government functions. He first wanted to “fire” Nancy Pelosi, (Good luck) and then pushed back, to say, his first vote would be to replace Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. How does a freshman congressman perform either of these tasks, especially being in the opposite party? He is obviously totally unqualified for a congressional seat, and would be nothing more than a rubber stamp.

Bill Taylor, independent

Northwest side

10 reasons for “perfect storm” of inflation

Numerous (and sometimes uncontrollable) forces have come together to fuel the economy’s current inflationary spike. Here are the standouts:

1. Trump/Ryan/McConnell tax cuts

2. COVID pandemic — businesses making up for two years lost income

3. Emergency Trump stimulus money. Emergency Biden stimulus money

4. Unabated (reckless?) spending by consumers despite inflation

5. Putin’s murderous war

6. Pandemic-related global shipping stoppages/bottlenecks/supply shortages

7. Long overdue minimum wage increases

8. Price gouging by some businesses who feel unconstrained by integrity or patriotism

9. Multi-layered global inflationary forces

10. Historically low interest rates

In sharp contrast to the dishonest and hysterical politicizing by conservative politicians, industry leaders, and media talking heads, it should come as no surprise to the astute among us that inflation is an expected result when forces such as these come together.

Ron Rude

West side

Ironic reversal

As I begin my 92nd year I find it ironic that the two powers who tried to destroy our American way of life, that we fought in World War II in order to preserve it, are now this country’s biggest allies, namely Germany and Japan. By contrast, there are three that helped fight to defend it then that are doing their best to destroy it now, namely Russia, China and the GOP.

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side

Weapons made locally

Re: the Sept. 25 article “Weapons from Tucson’s Raytheon unit aid Ukraine.”

What a jolly round-up, wrangling Raytheon press releases into a glowing tribute to our local merchant of death! All Hail Saint Javelin, Apostate to the Prince of Peace!

But is arming Ukraine to the teeth and dancing the nuclear tango with Russia really worth a few trickle-down blood bucks for our local economy?

Has making sure more things will get broken and more people killed and generations will seek revenge become some sort of community development project, the consequences for other communities be damned?

Has helping allies and sometimes their enemies, too, pile up dead civilians and soldiers become the way we honor our veterans, educate our children, care for our neighbors and elevate local culture?

And why all the casual punditry about nuclear war, but nothing about the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, with 91 signatory nations so far showing the way out of this mess?

Jack Cohen-Joppa

Midtown

Dems blame border crisis on GOP

The narrative from the Biden administration, Democrats and their many liberal-biased news media allies is that Trump and Republicans caused the border crisis. How laughable! Only the ignorant would believe that. Under Trump’s last year in office, the Border Patrol encountered 405,000 people illegally entering the country. This fiscal year under Biden, over 2 million encountered. It seems many people coming here believe President Biden invited them to do so. Within his first few days in office, he issued executive orders reversing Trump’s asylum agreements with Central American countries, halted Remain in Mexico, stopped the pressure on Mexico, and reinstated “catch and release.” Now Democrats and their regurgitating news media allies are blaming Trump and Republicans. They say we need comprehensive immigration reform, to include legalization and citizenship for millions, liberalizing asylum requirements, billions to corrupt Third World countries, etc. Do you really think it would secure our border when Biden and Democrats vehemently oppose further building of the border wall and refuse to enforce our current immigration laws?

Shaki Johnson