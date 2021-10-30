Letters to the Editor Oct. 30

Citizenship and votes
Re: the Oct. 22 article “Who will champion path to citizenship in post-Trump era?”
I would like to thank the author of this opinion for making it crystal clear why people should support a path to citizenship for people who did not enter and/or are not legally in this country — votes!
It really doesn’t seem to have anything to do with right or wrong, just support a path to citizenship for those who chose to ignore our laws over those who are following a path toward legal immigration or we won’t or shouldn’t vote for you.
For anyone who was unaware, you now have been put on notice.
John Cioffi
Northeast side
Raise the minimum wage
Re: the Oct. 27 article “Minimum wage increase could ruin small businesses.”
It would be hard to imagine a more one-sided, out-of-context approach to the topic of the $15 minimum wage. Anybody who has worked at minimum wage jobs would know better. At best it would take a family two or three of these jobs at the same time to even meet the poverty level. I know, I’ve been there, although I’m in a better place now. Tucson’s current minimum of $12.15 is a disgrace; it’s at Third World levels.
The article reeks of self-important classism.
Louis Pinkett
Downtown
Fact check Biden
I am a firm believer in a free press. I also think the free press should not be biased on national news. During the Trump administration, you, correctly did a fact check on what Trump said. However, now that a Democrat is president, you decline to check Biden’s comments. Shame on you for being so biased on national news.
John Thomas
SaddleBrooke
Four-wheeling on Tucson streets
Well, I’ve been a resident of Tucson for over 30 years and have seen the infrastructure of it go from very good to a battle-field style. I wonder if the type of city government change had anything to do with it? Especially the side street/roads. You know the ones in your neighborhood. Well I’ve solved the problem. I’ve traded my two-wheel drive sedans for four-wheel drive vehicles!
Currie Clement
Southeast side
Political Heroes
Re: the Oct. 28 letter “Why isn’t Sen. Kyrsten Sinema a hero?”
A letter writer asks, “Wondering why (Kyrsten Sinema) isn’t also a hero?” I hope I can explain it to you.
I don’t recall Jeff Flake going against party policy, except when he turned tail and ran.
John McCain became cognitively altered, but he understood the plight of Americans without health care coverage.
Chief Justice John Roberts understands our legislative process (leading to his vote in favor of Obamacare).
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema got my vote but not now. The stakes are too high.
She is allowing Republicans to obstruct progress by supporting the filibuster (a device to subvert legislation). She is a friend to billionaires and by extension, a short-sighted climate criminal. Isn’t it evident that the cost of climate mitigation will be much lower than the cost of repeated natural disasters?
Apparently Sinema has at times supported climate mitigation efforts, maybe she thinks money grows on trees?
Gaye Adams
Midtown
The IRC and your neighborhood
Re: the Oct. 27 article “Pima GOP looks for a bigger say at Capitol.”
I was glad to see the article about the progress of redistricting our state by the Independent Redistricting Commission. I have been following the hearings. I would like to add a few thoughts in response.
I live on the far eastside of Tucson. My neighborhood would be linked to the foothills, Oro Valley, Marana and Saddlebrooke in order to fashion a GOP district. One of the criteria for the IRC is to respect Communities of Interest. My neighborhood has no connection to those communities. If I am being gerrymandered by the business community and the GOP, please leave my neighborhood out of your game.
Our new congressional district will be linked to Casa Grande, Graham, Cochise and Greenlee Counties. None have any connection to my neighborhood.
Allan Rose
Northeast side