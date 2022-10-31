Letters to the Editor: Oct. 31

False advertising

Kevin McCarthy’s political action committee, The Congressional Leadership Fund, is running several ads attacking Kirsten Engel as “ridiculously liberal.” The ad cites several recent laws passed by Congress.

The ads are completely false. Engel is not yet a Member of Congress. She could not vote on any of those laws.

Engel is a great candidate; the ads are ridiculous.

David Bartlett

Midtown

Who lives at the airport?

When I read that Tucson got less than average rainfall during this summer’s monsoon, that seemed wrong. I got a lot! Of course, rainfall amounts vary widely across our area. Still, as comedian George Carlin quipped about the weather, no one he knows lives at the airport.

I suggest that, if the Star hasn’t already considered it, they publish two rainfall amounts: the official one at the airport and a second that averages a number of predetermined locations around town — places that usually get more rain, closer to the Catalinas, as well as ones that are typically drier. That could give us all a better feel of what happened to the average Tucsonan.

Jerry Peek

Midtown

Science and abortion

Re: the Oct. 3 letter “Lying about abortion.”

Science does not prove anything. It is a means of ordering our experience through observation and speculation and formalizing our conclusions by constructing testable models. It is at all times contingent. That anything is proven, other than in a colloquial sense, is a misguided tenet of the scientifically uninitiated. The very concept of proof entails certainty — a notion dependent on absolutes. The scientific method is not about absolutes.

It can be challenging for some to accept that science is a model — a world view with undeniable utility, but a model all the same. Confusion over this simply stated reality fuels virtually every heatedly contested dispute attempting to define where along the continuum of life an individual arises. Science cannot supply the answer.

It is evident that the proposition presented here, namely, that every conception needs to be allowed to come to fruition for the express purpose of impacting our world, whether it be Einstein or Hitler, does not follow from science. The enemy of reason is unfounded certainty.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

Prop. 309

This coming election, Proposition 309 is on the ballot. It seeks to expand the current voter ID law with additional requirements for voting by mail (providing a date of birth, state-issued ID number or part of your Social Security number). For those voting in person, a photo ID issued by the Arizona Department of Transportation would be required, eliminating the alternative methods that can currently be used. Everyone will need a state-issued ID, even if you don’t drive.

Voting is a right, let’s remember that. There is no evidence of voter fraud, let’s remember that. Yet, certain parties are itching to restrict the number of people with access to the ballot under the guise of voting security. Makes one wonder.

The requirements under Proposition 309 are unnecessary and will be, in some cases, an undue burden on people exercising their constitutional right to vote. Someone doesn’t want you to vote. Remember that. Vote “No” on Proposition 309.

Stephen Caster

Oro Valley

Housing discrimination

Re: the Oct. 2 article “Tucson approves ban on housing discrimination based on income.”

I want to praise the city of Tucson for taking the stand to ban housing discrimination based on source of income. According to Real Estate Daily News, rent in Tucson has increased over 22% since this time last year. It is necessary to take action in light of the growing housing crisis here in Tucson, and one of the many steps planned in the Housing Affordability Strategy for Tucson (HAST) put forward by the city.

Unfortunately, there are limits to what this will accomplish due to a lack of concern from the state Legislature. This upcoming midterm election may be one of the most crucial this state has seen in decades. It is extremely important that the current self-serving, extreme-right Legislature be voted out in favor of those who understand that it is the state’s responsibility to allow its cities to keep housing within reach of its citizens, not to block them.

Rae Matthews

Foothills

Senate election

Party Line Voter:

The whole problem with Mark Kelly is, even though he “talks the talk,” he doesn’t “walk the walk” and doesn’t deserve Arizona voters sending him back to the Senate. He had his chance to serve Arizona, but it seems to me he had to pay back the tens of millions of dollars spent on his behalf in the last election with his “party line” vote directed by Chuck Schumer. Huge sums of money are still being spent to get him re-elected when he voted against border security, allowing millions into the country illegally, drilling to keep gas prices down and being a military man, where was his voice during the Afghanistan debacle? He talks a good story to fool Arizonans, but can’t back it up! As I said, and it describes Kelly’s tenure perfectly, he “talks the talk,” but doesn’t walk the walk”! Time to give someone else a chance!

Dave Efnor

East side

A&B Towing

Re: the Sept. 11 article “Towing company drawing complaints.”

I was shocked to hear how Tucson car owners are being ripped off. To hear they are towing vehicles that are legally parked, and then refusing to give the cars back until they get money (which the article pointed out is illegal) is totally disgusting. I guess my question would be why hasn’t this company been shut down by the city? I was also shocked to read that Arizona has less stringent laws than five surrounding states. It seems this is an issue that should be addressed by the state of Arizona. If nothing else, if A&B Towing is illegally towing vehicles not parked illegally, what they are doing is nothing short of auto theft, and they should therefore be charged as such.

John Kaufman

SaddleBrooke

Biden’s timed pardons

President Joe Biden announced a pardoning for people ever convicted of the federal offense of simple possession of a controlled substance. It carries a penalty of up to one year in prison. People are probably thinking possession of a few ounces of marijuana, so why not pardon them, especially in light of states legalizing it? A 2016 report by the U.S. Sentencing Commission revealed that for people charged with Simple Possession, 91% occurred at the border. The marijuana quantities involved an average of 48 pounds. Not hardly personal use — 94% charged were non-U.S. citizens, likely Mexican smugglers at the ports of entry or backpackers. Due to the enormous volume of federal drug cases at the border, some are pleaded down from felony Distribution to Simple Possession for expediency. Biden’s pardoning applies to U.S. citizens and Legal Permanent Residents, involving thousands. I think this pre-election pardoning is politically motivated, timed to further motivate Democrats to vote in several blue states where marijuana legalization is on the ballot.

Teddy Francisco

Three Points

Dead is dead

Re: the Oct. 17 letter “Liberals’ ignorance of firearms.”

I take full responsibility for being ignorant of the firing mechanisms of semi-automatic firearms and thank the writer for elucidating this distinction. My issue with this writer, however, is not over firing mechanisms, but in his ignorance of the reasons for controlling the sale of AR-15 style weapons. Guns kill people and many of those people are children. A semi-automatic weapon killed 19 children in Uvalde, Texas, and shockingly did not only kill them, but rendered the bodies unrecognizable, requiring their DNA to identify them. I’m sure conservatives find this as sickening as liberals and it matters not that the shooter pulls the trigger each time a round is fired or sprays the bullets automatically. Dead is dead.

Pamela Aronson

Northeast side

PCC Board election critical

We are retired Social Services Education (SSE) faculty at Pima Community College. We support Theresa Riel for PCC Governing Board because this race is not just about employee dissatisfaction, but rather the future of at-risk programs because of reckless decisions by the college.

Last year, without any departmental input, PCC eliminated more than a dozen degree-concentrations, including the Social Services AA degree, which for over 30 years trained many social workers in Tucson via the ASU Tucson Campus (UA does not offer a social work degree). PCC’s degree was the only pipeline for social workers in Tucson. This ill-advised decision jeopardizes our community’s efforts to recruit and train new social workers. Efforts by concerned social workers to intervene were unsuccessful. PCC refused to reinstate the degree. PCC needs new leadership. That leader is Riel.

Richard Fridena, Faculty Emeritus and Chair of Social Services Department (retired) and Mark Homan, Chair of Social Services Department (retired)

Midtown

CFSD election and inclusion

We moved our elementary school age son to the Catalina Foothills School District in 2021 after attending remote instruction in another district and homeschooling. We became concerned that he may have a learning disability. We were very impressed with the extensive team the district had in place to evaluate our son, including a psychologist, school counselor, his classroom teacher, special education teacher, and an occupational therapist. Together, we were able to develop a plan for him.

I feel very fortunate that CFSD has the resources to support children who learn outside of traditional methods. Our son has what he needs now to have the best educational experience available to him, and because CFSD values inclusion, our son will continue learning with the other students in his class. I am supporting Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert in the 2022 school board election because they are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion for all CFSD students. Thrive4cfsd puts children’s best interests at the heart of their work.

Christina Sanchez

Catalina

All riled up

It has become the way for political parties to do anything to get their supporters all riled up. The R party learned many elections ago that emotional response was far more likely to get people to vote than promoting policy or logical solutions to problems, now the D party has finally recognized this and is starting to put forth issues that will rile up their base. But they have a long way to go to catch up to the R strategy. We are bombarded with political ads that use falsehoods, fear tactics, false testimonials from paid spokespeople and grossly exaggerated happenings to get us riled up. When are you going to understand that you are being manipulated!

So you have to ask “How is it going to affect me?” And remind ourselves we need capable, competent, honest people to serve us. We face big issues in the future. Water, climate change, education, Social Security, Medicare, and affordable health plans.

George Workman

Marana

Your vote has power

Your vote can restore dignity and the rule of law throughout our government and its agencies by electing candidates who will ensure that our civil and human rights are universally protected.

Your vote can save lives by electing candidates who will support affordable health care, Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security for all of us who depend on them.

Your vote can revitalize our economy by electing candidates who will invest in small businesses and the public schools and colleges that support them.

Your vote can protect our increasingly fragile planet from further damage by electing candidates who will support clean, renewable energy and protect our vanishing water supply.

Your vote can increase our national security by electing candidates who will support and defend our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.

Your vote has the power to make the world a better, safer place for all of us. Now more than ever, we need you to exercise the power of your vote.

Beth Smith

Oro Valley

Mine Inspector

Please make Gayle Hartmann a write-in candidate for Mine Inspector. Gayle is the president and long-time leader of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas; as such she is extremely knowledgeable about the mining industry. Arizona doesn’t need more “rubber stamps” to continue Hudbay’s Rosemont and Copper World mines destroying our mountains, water and land.

Karen Christian