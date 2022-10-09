Letters to the Editor: Oct. 9

Prop. research for

upcoming election

This important pamphlet is now appearing in mail boxes. There are 11 Propositions on the ballot. While they are explained in lengthy and legal terms there is a shortcut for those without the time to understand them. At the end of each explanation there is a page marked BALLOT FORMAT which explains the proposition clearly and concisely in a few sentences and tells what a YES or NO vote means. These propositions are important and deserve at least this much attention before voting either by mail or in person.

Melvina Strijdonk

Oro Valley

Water hysteria II

The information presented in TW One Water 2100 Master Plan provides assurances that there will be enough potable water for the current drought and the future. What about the Phoenix Metro area?

Between 1911 and 1946, dams were constructed on the Salt River and Verde River to control flooding in the Phoenix area, provide irrigation and drinking water, and electrical power. On the Salt River, dams were constructed to create Roosevelt, Apache, Canyon, and Saguaro Lakes. On the Verde River, dams were constructed to create Bartlett and Horseshoe lakes. In 1906 a diversion dam was constructed to divert water from these rivers to the canal system running across the Phoenix Metro area for irrigation and drinking water.

The arrival of CAP water reduced the stress on this water infrastructure. So what is the status of the SRP reservoirs? Can the “old” system make up for CAP cutbacks? I haven’t heard or read any discussion on these topics. Is the CAP water cutbacks really an emergency for the Phoenix Metro?

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Picking our friends

and enemies

Has it occurred to anyone given the direction former President Donald Trump was going in world politics by ingratiating himself to Vladimir Putin, where we would be had he won the election of 2020? We would have found ourselves allied with Russia in their war with Ukraine. Without the US and other nations of the world Ukraine would be nothing more than an asterisk. The countries of NATO, instead of firmly standing up to oppression and bullying might have found themselves with nothing more to do than to wait for the next shoe to drop. I for one, feel fortunate Trump was not occupying the White House for a second term whereas our current leadership has demonstrated the Russian juggernaut was not.

Ron Chisman

East side

Declassified fantasies

Donald Trump claiming he can declassify documents just by thinking about them is how children operate. Children play pretend, make believe, fantasize until they're old enough to learn what reality is. Apparently Trump never learned that; ether that, or he's lying. Both being concerning ways to operate. The fact people are OK with him doing either is even more concerning.

With the midterm election coming we're reminded of Aesop's famous quote, “we hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office.” By hanging their hat with Trump, Republican's running for office have shown they're unfit to serve. Supporting someone who fantasizes and lies is not a strong selling point. Our state and nation need people who have their head screwed on right. We don't need those who aren't strong enough to stand up to a pathological liar who resorts to fantasy if he thinks it will benefit him.

Jim Dreis

East side

Here's the answer

Re: the Sept. 28 letter "What's the answer?."

A recent letter asked Mark Kelly to answer this: "Why did the hiring of $87,000 IRS agents arrive before President Biden's request for 100,000 police officers"? I will answer for Mark.

Can we agree that cheating on your taxes or robbery are both crimes and should be prosecuted?

Police spending in the US has increased 179% in inflation-adjusted dollars since 1973. Most people want more police. Hence Biden asks for 100,000 more officers.

The IRS budget is down about 20% since 2010. Audits of those making over $500K have plummeted 3-fold but audits of lower incomes are only down slightly. Infrastructure at the IRS badly needs an upgrade. The wait time when calling the IRS is interminable.

Additional funding for the IRS is not to hound the average person. It is to go after rich tax cheats that feel they can get away with it. It also helps bring computer systems and administration into the 21st century.

Both are important. The IRS needs it more.

Lee LaFrese

East side

Change is coming

Re: the Sept. 26 letter "Dems ' EV push will harm auto shops."

The letter writer is concerned for all the auto shops that will lose business as we transition from gas to electric vehicles. When I moved to Tucson in 1972, I-10 was a new highway. It was not completed through the towns of Willcox and Benson. The reason was that once the highway was completed, businesses in those towns would die, something the residents of those towns feared.

Well, the highway was completed and many of the businesses folded. Just drive through Willcox or Benson today to see all the empty buildings. While it's sad they died, I don't think anyone believes finishing the highway was a bad idea.

The change from gas to electric is inevitable. The sooner we get on with it the better off we'll all be.

Steven Brown

Midtown

Path to clean air

Transportation, to me, is the key global economic trigger. The majority drives combustible engine vehicles. Supply and demand. When oil and gas supplies are low and demand is high, prices of not just gas, but everything else is high. Only when EVs become affordable for the majority should gas and oil supplies be low. In the 1930s, Germany built the autobahn between cities to speed up delivery of goods and travel by the people. We have the interstate and highways. Also in the 1930s, Dr. Ferdinand Porsche engineered, designed and built the Volkswagen (the people's car). It was affordable for all and yes, mass produced. Our EV industry needs a Dr. Porsche.

Joe Sanchez

Marana

Roe, Roe, Roe

your vote

I am a concerned voter who hopes to encourage votes for Democratic candidates in November because, in my view, the Republican Party has become extreme and dangerous. They have demonstrated this through many actions, including use and acceptance of lies and violence to attempt to overturn a legitimate election, their banning of books, their use of governmental power to punish individuals and corporations who dare to publicly disagree with them, their celebration the Dobbs decision and threats to expand on that decision. I have written a new verse to the Row, Row Row Your Boat nursery rhyme that expresses what is at stake in November:

Roe, Roe, Roe your vote,

Help for women now,

Or we’ll have leaders,

That soon will make us bow.

Kathryn Pensinger

Foothills

Governor’s race

Since Kari Lake has absolutely no governing experience, she says she will have a team of people to help her. Shouldn’t she tell us who these people are. We will be, in essence, electing them rather than her.

Barbara Lewis

Northeast side

Abortion debate

This is addressed to all the right to life supporters, especially the poster-carrying ones. How many of you are registered as a foster parent? How about on an adoption wait list? For those of you that are, God bless you. For the rest of you, sorry, you have no voice in this debate. Part of the solution or part of the problem. Which one are you?

Kevin Webb

Southwest side

Basic economics

Re: the Sept. 26 letter "C'mon Jerome."

This contributor mocks the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, though he confesses his own dereliction to learn basic economics in class. Instead of inventing his own imaginary theory of increased interest rates' affect on economic behavior, he might try watching an informed business program on TV, or reading any of hundreds of financial articles published regularly, even in this very newspaper. If it helps, here is a way too short explanation, but here goes: Inflation occurs when demand exceeds supply. Increasing interest rates suppresses ability and desire to borrow for consumption. (Think housing and autos for example.) Supply and demand move more in balance. Inflation subsides. Duh.

Gary Susko