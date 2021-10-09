Letters to the Editor Oct. 9

Reptile and amphibian show
Re: the Sept. 30 Caliente article “Cold-blooded amusement”
The article about the 19th Annual Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale is a great story of success featuring a very interesting program. One improvement may be considered for reporting future events would be greater emphasis on the important contributions of the hobbyists in promoting the stewardship of these species in a world in which their habitats are eroding.
And, recognition of the special efforts made by dealers and their customers to ensure their business is conducted in compliance with domestic and international laws to prevent poaching and illegal trade.
The public would benefit from information on both fronts — to support the good work, and to help ensure they do not cause harm in the trade of these species. A good opportunity to appreciate and help the diversity of life on our planet!
Roger McManus
East side
Letter to Sen. Sinema
As a Republican who did not vote for you, but am inclined to vote for you in 2024, I praise the stand you have taken on the insane $3.5 trillion spending bill in Congress. You received 50% of the votes cast in the election. That means you were elected to represent the people of Arizona not the Democratic Party of Arizona. More members of Congress should support what they know to be right and not just roll over to the whims of party leaders. Keep up the good work!
John McNamara
Northeast side
Post office delivery delays
Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, a political appointment made by former President Donald Trump to reward him for his generous donations to Trump’s campaign, has never had experience working for the U.S. Postal Service. He is now instituting a plan that will delay first class, magazines and other mail that is not locally sent, by about 30%. Some mail will now take up to five days for delivery.
He is instituting an increase in truck movement of mail to service centers instead of the present airplane transport to postal facilities. The problem is that there is a severe shortage of truck drivers! This new plan followed DeJoy’s reducing of the number of mail sorting machines last year at election time. The U.S. Postal Service is not a business. It is a service that allows people to receive and send mail and the emphasis should be SERVICE!
Lawrence Sanders
Southeast side
Justices shouldn’t be surprised
Why would U.S. Supreme Court justices be surprised that the public views the judiciary as political? Sen. Mitch McConnell makes it known that his legacy will be getting as many federal judges of a particular political persuasion as possible appointed, even holding up or denying hearings on the nominees of Democratic presidents while fast-tracking those of Republican presidents.
Most egregious was holding open Antonin Scalia’s seat for a year after he died to deny President Barack Obama his right to nominate a justice and have a vote on that person. Then, McConnell rushed through the hearing on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination only days after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and after President Donald Trump had lost his reelection, denying Joe Biden his nominee. It seems pretty obvious why the public would view the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, as political (irrespective of the cases they choose, the stays they do and don’t issue and the opinions they render).
Ann M. Haralambie
North side
Local journalism brings it home
I’m sure I’m not the only reader to notice the important in-depth reporting on issues pertinent to Tucson that is now appearing in the Star, like the recent article on child care. This is also a national issue, of course, and we may hope our Congress steps up and addresses it in the Investment in America bills now being considered. But the Star brings it home. This kind of reporting will unavoidably step on some toes. But it seems to me to exemplify the importance of local journalism. I appreciate it.
John Warnock
Midtown
Appreciating Sen. Sinema
Self-proclaimed Democrats continue threatening Sen. Kyrsten Sinema regarding her position on their $3.5 trillion House bill. As a registered Independent, I think Democrats should be careful. Independents nationwide and here in Arizona are running from Biden for his failures on the border, Afghanistan, inflation, COVID messaging and more.
I appreciate the independence of Sen. Sinema, and her willingness to stand by her beliefs. I don’t agree with all of her positions, but it’s refreshing to see a politician able to recognize there are limits to what entitlements government should be responsible for providing.
Cradle-to-grave reliance on big government is not only harmful to the psyche of the U.S. and our workforce, or lack thereof, it is fiscally unsustainable. Sinema’s standing has only grown stronger, as her appeal to Independents and moderate Republicans has been reinforced. Without her, the Republicans will look good.
Mike Davis
Southwest side
Manchin should look in mirror
So, Sen. Joe Manchin doesn’t want to support the progressive budget because it is too high, and he fears creating a culture of dependency or entitlement. Perhaps he should look in the mirror because he is talking about himself, who depends on money from fossil fuel corporations, PACs, lobbyists and wealthy donors, who never fail to heed his call. The people need expanded medicare, free community college, dental care, maternity leave, child care and other necessities of life that all advanced nations already have and which will expand our economy.
Harry Peck
Tubac
Hudbay hubris and hogwash
Once again, the Hudbay company attempts to destroy our precious environment and water supply in search of profits. Their latest gambit, the Copper World mine proposal for the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains would be, if approved, an ecological disaster. The Hudbay company has a track record of developing mines, depleting the ore and leaving the mess for surrounding communities to clean up. What hubris to imply that the mine approval is a foregone conclusion and portraying the mining effort as a “given.”
Although supposedly fewer approvals are required for this mining site, I fully expect state approvals to be denied and that the EPA will have stringent requirements for water and other ecological protections. I was a UA graduate in mining engineering and the main thing that I clearly remember is that mining is, intrinsically, a dirty business. We don’t need the mines (Rosemont and Copper World), we don’t need the “promised” jobs, Just go away, Hudbay!
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Take action against potholes
I empathize with the pothole victim who complained about the dismal state of many of our city and county roads. The next time you encounter a pothole, call 520-724-6410 for Pima County or 520-791-3154 for Tucson. Be prepared to give an exact location of the pothole, i.e., “in the left westbound lane of Grant Road, just before the intersection with Campbell Avenue.” The representatives have always been helpful and courteous; the pothole may not be repaired the next day, and it will eventually be repaired. Happy Driving.
David Prouty
Foothills
Gerrymandering and dark money
Gerrymandering can be used by either party to undermine democracy. Dark money is highly corrupt. What can we do? At the moment, the one action that might make politics honest again is the Freedom to Vote Act. Both of our Arizona senators need to take this very seriously. If nothing is done now, then we may expect a bleak future.
William Faris
East side
COVID-19 is voter suppression
As over 85% of COVID-19 cases and deaths are among the unvaccinated and these are predominantly in states that support Donald Trump, does he realize that he’s risking his own base by not vigorously encouraging vaccinations and masking mandates.
The Republicans and Trump would benefit and the country could get enough people vaccinated to attain herd immunity if he were to come out publicly and say to non-vaxers something like “The Left and the Democrats don’t want you to get vaccinated because they want you to get COVID so you die and can’t vote for me.” Isn’t it ironic that by discouraging vaccination and COVID-19 prevention measures through the spread of lies and misinformation Trump and the right have created their own form of reverse voter suppression.