Letters to the Editor Sept. 1

Life sentences should be firm
I read the Aug. 26 guest opinion article explaining why the gas chamber is barbaric. Some participants have choked and convulsed prior to dying; but no mention of how the victims agonized at the time of the murder, or the families afterward.
Seventy-seven percent voted that no one should suffer needlessly when being put to death. I wonder if those numbers came from a show of votes at a local tree-hugging club?
To cut to the chase I’m in favor of doing away with the death penalty. Surprised ? I think I speak for many when I say that when you can guarantee he/she will spend every last day til he dies in jail, go ahead.
But do not let him out because he has found salvation or is a changed man.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Feel bad for kids of unvaccinated
I’d like to mention the 30% of Americans who have volunteered to be the control group for national COVID research. They have played a major part in showing that social distancing, masking and vaccinations really do work. I know they risk becoming very sick or dying from their efforts, so I empathize. I hope their participation ends before their children become infected with this awful virus. Nothing is more tragic than watching a child choke in an ICU. They’re in my thoughts.
Carl Evertsbusch
Midtown
Defend integrity of your ballot
Do you want your 2022 ballot to contain a bar code that identifies you?
Do you want state senators to have access to your identity when they choose to audit future elections?
Do you want the Arizona Senate to prohibit the secretary of state from upholding our election laws?
Do you want to be automatically dropped from receiving mail-in ballots if you fail to vote in an election or choose to vote in person?
Do you want election officials barred from accepting grants to help run elections, register voters, and provide drop boxes for voters in remote areas?
These actions are part of three bills that are currently being challenged by citizen petitions. With enough signatures, each of these bills will appear on your 2022 ballot, allowing you to vote against them and preventing them from becoming law.
To protect the integrity of your ballot and our voting process, check your local libraries or organizations to find out where you can sign.
Lois Postil
Oro Valley
Job 1: Debunk unsafe ‘cures’
Gov. Ducey has appointed former Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona to be the senior health adviser for Arizona. Dr. Carmona said he would “look at every possible strategy to … make sure everybody gets vaccinated.”
How about public service announcements on all channels including Fox News? Preferably during the Tucker Carlson Show since Tucker was suggesting people might try dangerous cures such as the horse deworming medicine.
The doctor might mention that it is a bad idea to take horse deworming medicine for COVID-19.
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
Why you should sign petitions
Most people think if they sign a petition, it means they favor of what the petition is addressing. That is not entirely true! When you sign a petition, you are saying “I agree that the citizens should vote directly on this issue. I want to learn more. I want to see this on a ballot.”
In Arizona, we got enough signatures on a petition addressing funding of public education, and Proposition 208 appeared on a ballot. We got enough signatures on a petition addressing legalization of marijuana for recreational use, and Proposition 207 appeared on a ballot.
Now there are more petitions that need signatures to ensure your voice is heard. Three petitions address bills that restrict voting rights, that our legislature passed without consulting independent voters. There are three petitions addressing bills that our Legislature passed that defund public education, reneging on Proposition 208, which the people passed. Please sign these petitions, and let the people decide. Go online to “Arizona Ground Game” for locations near you.
Cindy Doklan
Downtown
Punish those who attacked us
Is this still the United States of America? We were attacked by an enemy. It is a time to come together mourn our loss and, with resolve, go after the enemy. It is a time to unite. What we have instead is finger pointing at each other and belittling rhetoric. How unpatriotic. How un-American.
Nancy Kabat
Foothills
Ducey undermines Arizonans’ safety
With over 1 million COVID-19 cases in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey needs to be held accountable for his actions. In his refusal to mandate mask wearing and prohibit others from doing so, he has intentionally politicized this lifesaving issue, and in turn, has turned his back on protecting the health, safety and welfare of the people of the state of Arizona.