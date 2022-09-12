Letters to the Editor: Sept. 12

Masters quick on flip-flop

Some of the more extreme anti-abortion stances have been removed from Blake Masters’ website after he won the GOP nomination. Does he think no one will notice? New wording has been added and who knows what other platforms he will change or soften to try and secure your vote. He promotes what he thinks will sell and then changes after winning on that platform to now appeal to another supposedly broader base. Why do these politicians think that the public is so dumb as to not notice lies, conspiracy theory rhetoric and ridiculous baseless claims? They should be ashamed. It is offensive.

Christie Cummins

Midtown

Price of ignorance

All of my life in Arizona, I’ve really hated dealing with what I call anger through ignorance. Lately, this problem seems to be exploding exponentially. Since we are now funneling billions to private educators and depleting the public education system in Arizona, what we will eventually wind up with are uneducated masses, unable to differentiate between real life and wild conspiracy theories, which generally produce anger. What does the GOP stand to gain by creating all of these uneducated people? There is no way that they want to see ignorant masses being led by the highly educated few, is there?

Robert Garr

South Tucson

Immigration enforcement, not reform

I hear it all the time from the Biden administration and Democrats: We need comprehensive immigration reform to solve the border situation. No, we simply need enforcement of our current immigration laws. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has already announced over 2 million encounters at the border this year by CBP officers and Border Patrol. Under the last 20 months of Biden there have been about 260,000 unaccompanied children, undereducated and not speaking English, that have been allowed into the country. Think of the burden and costs on school districts across the country. DHS Secretary Mayorkas announced that being in the country illegally was no longer a removable offense. Border Patrol Chief Ortiz just stated that there are no consequences for people coming here illegally and it has drawn more to come. The Biden administration reversed most of Trump’s border policies including building the wall and asylum agreements with Central American countries. They have severely curtailed immigration enforcement operations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Terry Garland

East side

Gun rights in AZ

Re: the Aug. 30 letter “Hobbs, Dems pose threat.”

The letter writer is apparently unaware that the Supreme Court just ruled in June in the Bruen case that American citizens have the right to carry a gun outside of their home, overruling a New York state law. And in 2008, the Heller case affirmed an individual’s right to keep handguns in the home.

Americans are gun-obsessed; guns are everywhere.

Does he seriously think that Katie Hobbs would be able to take his guns away? Even if she wanted to?

Mary Jordison

Northwest side

Gratitude for the help

I wish to commend the staff at Steve Kozachik’s office as I feel they went above and beyond in helping me.

I read a couple months ago about Kozachik’s effort to decrease the waste material stream by accepting non-recyclable plastic to be converted to construction blocks. This morning I decided to take my collection to the Ward 6 office.

Foolishly, I dropped my car keys into the mammoth blue bin. The ladies in the office responded to my concern first by offering to ask Environmental Services to open the bin. We decided to examine the situation and the staff arrived with a step ladder, a rake, and a long pole. Mounting the ladder the most spry of us reached in and retrieved my keys almost immediately. What wonderful service!

I hope many citizens join in this experiment. Thank you.

Jan Foiles

West side

I am a fascist

I am a fascist. I believe that the Constitution and Bill of Rights are the founding documents for our nation. I believe in the three independent branches of government. I believe that identification is necessary before voting. I believe that you should only be able to enter the United States legally. I believe that those committing crimes should be held accountable. I believe that the vast majority of sixth-grade children should be able to read and write proficiently. I believe you should be responsible for student loans you willingly agreed to pay back. I believe that the FBI should not be the political arm of the Democratic Party. I believe you must stop fentanyl influx by whatever means possible. I believe that we should use common sense instead of following a path where we destroy our economy because of a flawed belief that man-caused global warming is life-ending in less than 10 years.

Loyal M. Johnson Jr.

Oro Valley

People disliking MAGA

I saw the letter where the writer complained that Democrats don’t like MAGA. I’ve voted in 13 elections, my choice has won six times and has lost seven. You can have a difference of opinion but now every election that a MAGA candidate loses was fixed. This undermines our democracy. The Republicans who believe in peaceful transfer of power are not the enemy. Those who tried to overturn the last election are either gullible or believe that anything is permissible to stay in power.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Pardon me

If re-elected as president, Donald Trump proposes not only mass pardons of the Capitol Hill rioters, but apologies. Apologies? Let’s see: these people attacked the Capitol police with weapons, and wanted to lynch the vice president of the United States. Trump had best not run as the “Law and Order” candidate.

Richard Sipan

Green Valley

Clean up the Greenway

Re: the Sept. 7 letter “The Loop.”

I agree with the letter writer that Pima County deserves kudos for maintaining the Loop so well. The City of Tucson should take a lesson from the county. The El Paso and Southwestern Greenway is very poorly maintained. In some places after trimming trees and bushes, the cuttings were never removed. The stretch between 18th Street and 22nd Street has a lot of trash on both sides of the pavement as well as in the wash to the east. It always amazes me that entities will spend money to create what can be a beautiful space and then fail to maintain it. Since a number of the Gem and Mineral Show venues border on the Greenway, hopefully this can be addressed soon. What an embarrassment it would be for the City of Tucson to have visitors from other parts of the country and around the world see the Greenway in its current condition.

Thomas Giannini