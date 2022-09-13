Letters to the Editor: Sept. 13

What does the Queen mean?

As a transplanted Brit, I have been asked several times in recent days what the late Queen did, and represented.

I believe she was the image for continuity and trust. Continuity of certain values, rights and duties her subjects believed were peculiar to them. Trust in a social and political structure that has endured for centuries. Since early history, rulers have put their images on coins as a statement that this money is to be trusted; with respect, I would have little confidence in a banknote that had Tony Blair's or Boris Johnson's head on it.

She, however, personified enduring values and I believe King Charles will be assumed to do so as well.

Paul Riche

Foothills

FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

Most of the Republicans in Congress have their knickers in a bunch over the recent FBI search of ex-president Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, and are promising scorched earth retaliation. The warrant to search was approved by Bruce Reinhart, who was appointed judge in March 2018, during Trump's presidency. The search focused on National Archives documents removed from the White House in January 2021. Some documents were returned in January 2022, but not all. Did Trump promise to return the rest? Remember this? "I promise Mexico will pay for the wall," and this, "If elected I will release my tax returns." Mexico was never even asked to pay for the wall, and those elusive tax returns still have yet to see the light of day, but that may change. On Aug. 9, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled those records may be obtained from the IRS. One can see that Trump rarely keeps his promises. No wonder the FBI acted when they did.

Jerry Lujan

SaddleBrooke

It starts with a lie

A policy of bringing back the good old days is not conservative. The real word for turning back the clock is reactionary. Whether or not the old days were good, it is physically impossible to bring them back, so the reactionary policy is at its root insane. Truly conservative policy is simply to hang on to what we have. Most random change is not for the better, so let's not actually change anything and just try to stay put. Unfortunately, things change due to factors beyond human control. The first principle of natural law is adapt or die, if we wait to adapt until it is critical we may die anyway. In order to have a peaceful and prosperous future, policy must in fact look ahead for trouble that could be avoided, and avoid it. We must be prepared to change our rules and tax our wealth to do so.

David P. Vernon

East side

Weather is not the same as climate

Re: the Sept. 6 letter "Monsoons during climate change?."

The letter to the editor confuses local weather events with global climate warming. The letter cites the fairly good local southern Arizona monsoon this year (the weather) as evidence that global CO2 emissions resulting in global warming (the climate) is not true. I could cite myriad weather events in the current news from fires and heat waves in California to floods in Georgia and Pakistan as evidence of weather events that reflect the greater volatility of local weather due to the warming climate.

The monsoon this year certainly does not make up for the catastrophic drought affecting the Colorado River basin and our long-term water crisis, the unquestionable result of global climate change. I presume the author of the letter has seen pictures of the Lake Powell bathtub ring. I hope he would find that more than worrisome despite our favorable monsoon.

Michael Hamant, MD

East side

The GOP's vacuous campaign platform

The Republican Party repeats endlessly that it wants to make the upcoming midterms about President Biden and his agenda. However, they appear to be a one-trick pony that talks only about inflation. There is a total absence of any other issues. They claim that Biden's green energy/climate change policies are responsible for our high inflation rate, although economists reject such claims. They also claim that Biden's government programs are flooding the economy with easy money, pushing up prices. They did not say that when Trump unleashed his massive tax cut for the wealthy. The claim that once they abandon green energy, efforts to combat climate change, and any and all programs aimed at improving the lives of working and middle-class Americans, the inflation rate will magically decline. This belies all logic. This approach will only result in more suffering and do nothing to bring down the inflation rate.

Jon Dorschner

East side

Upset with Biden

Re: the Sept. 9 letter "Biden's name-calling."

To the writer who claimed President Biden insulted over half of the country, first, Donald Trump lost by 7 million votes, not close to over half of the country. Secondly, Biden didn't accuse all Republicans, just those who want to overthrow the government. Trump spent his term insulting all who disagreed with him. Lastly, in spite of her disliking of name-calling she insults him by saying he has dementia.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

PCC board election

Re: the Aug. 26 article "Candidate's eligibility challenged."

In Tim Steller’s article, Fletcher McCusker is quoted as saying “It’s about controlling that board.” To be clear: The Pima Community College board should not be controlled by any group; it should be responsive to the entire community. The board should have a positive, independent relationship to the chancellor in order to fulfill its governance and oversight roles. I reject the notion that you are either for or against this chancellor. Every board decision must have one main objective: what is in the best interest of students? I taught mathematics at PCC for 27 years. I understand the needs of students, faculty and staff. I understand how to analyze complex information about the college’s operations. I honor diversity and will listen respectfully to different voices and perspectives. A vote for me will ensure that the PCC board is not controlled by outside interests and pressures.

Theresa Riel, retired PCC faculty and candidate for PCC Board of Governors in District 2

Midtown

Hansen's top teams

I enjoyed reading Greg Hansen's list of the 100 best sports teams. You have probably received letters pointing out teams that were omitted. The 1975 Amphi High Football team coached by Jerry Loper was probably the most significant omission. Their winning of the state football championship was an amazing feat. Their small team defeating the much larger Phoenix Maryvale team in a come-from-behind victory at Arizona Stadium was a very special event for Tucson. Their quarterback, Jim Krohn, became the starting quarterback for the University of Arizona football team. Linebacker Riki Ellison went on after playing at USC to star for the San Francisco 49ers. It was an extraordinary accomplishment for an undersized, hard-working team from Amphi. Hopefully you will review their accomplishment and add them to your list of Tucson's best teams in the future.

Jackie Barker

Foothills

RTA optics

Re: the Sept. 11 article "Cash shortfall could affect RTA projects."

The picture of heavy rush-hour traffic on First Avenue with a commuter cyclist in the bike lane made me shudder. I have ridden a bike in Tucson going on 60 years, as well as lead a group ride. Tucson offers so many more safe and sane options, especially given we are without any police presence for enforcing distracted commuters texting, juggling a phone/coffee, etc. All bike commuters — please take five minutes to plan the road less traveled for traversing town. North/South Mountain Avenue for this commuter is about five blocks east of First Ave and has not even a tenth the traffic. A five-minute reroute is much better than a potential two-to-20 day hospital stay.

Mark Zajicek

Foothills

Turn down the volume

While the Wildcats' football game against Mississippi State did not end with a win, the progress the team has made was evident. Great crowd and the new turf looked great. One problem that can easily be fixed is the sound system. It's just too loud. I sit in the west corner of the north end zone, as far away as you can get from the speakers on the south scoreboard, and the volume is just overwhelming. I understand that the U of A wants to create energy and excitement and sometimes the loud volume helps. But the continuous overwhelming volume is so bad that everyone in our group is constantly asking what was said. We couldn't understand 90% of the announcer, the referees, or what the woman in the north end zone making announcements said. So will the U of A to please turn down the volume (at least most of the time) so that we can really enjoy the game day experience?

Paul Mackey

East side

Hobbs won't debate

Re: the Sept. 11 letter "Hobbs won't debate."

I'm not sure if I get the writer's intent. Is he for or against Katie Hobbs? "It doesn't demonstrate confidence" he says. Confidence in what and whose confidence? I believe Hobbs and her team wisely don't have the confidence that it is a worthwhile endeavor. I am glad Hobbs is declining to take part in this sham with a "fake candidate." Glad she isn't going to give Kari Lake a forum for her nutcase theories and opinions. You cannot have a realistic debate (much less a conversation) with these election deniers, MAGA Trumpsters, conspiracy theorists, fascists and threats to our democracy. Here is a quote I read online: “As a candidate and as governor, Sec. Hobbs will never participate in something that will make Arizona the butt of late-night TV jokes and national ridicule,” her campaign manager wrote. This is another reason for not debating Lake. Bottom line, Lake is not qualified (like Trump) to hold office. I have the same opinion about Mark Finchem and Blake Masters. Our democracy is at stake.

Sharon Winderl

Midtown

Public school funding

Re: the Sept. 11 article "Arizona public schools and the 'common good'."

In Sunday morning's Star I read the opinion piece regarding public school funding in Arizona. The opinion piece was well thought out, easily understood and efficiently organized with facts clearly presented. I was particularly impressed by the statement concerning 'future funding of district public schools at the rate of $7,000 per student." That is a major amount of money and its effect would adversely affect the quality of education available to our entire youth community if accurate.

I cannot challenge the content of the opinion piece because I do not have the facts/background of prior events available. I would like to see the Star dissect this opinion into standalone items and republish it with a line-by-line response/rebuttal by the proponents of HB2853 so I, a taxpayer that votes for/approves/funds the public education of our youth, can develop an opinion as to the worthiness of this law.

Don Minow

Oro Valley

Meet and greet CFSD candidates

Re: the Aug. 31 letter "Foothills school board election."

I'm a mom of three children in CFSD schools and a military spouse. We've been a military family going on 15 years, we've had our share of moves and deployments. I'm disappointed at how divisive the race for the CFSD school board has become. This division is largely fueled by misinformation and blanket statements like the letter writer "support military families by voting for THRIVE4CFSD," and "the Back to Basics platform discriminates against military families." I met with the "Back to Basics" group. They made it clear they're in favor of open enrollment so long as CFSD schools have the capacity to accept students without negatively impacting in-district students. Our family has open enrolled within the district every year. This year our first-grader wasn't accepted for open enrollment due to Sunrise Elementary not having space for him. We weren't offended by his rejection although we were naturally disappointed. I'd encourage the Foothills community to attend meet-and-greets of all six candidates instead of relying on hearsay.

Caitlin Vaccariello

Foothills

Growth and water supply

I always read with interest about growth and water supply in Tucson. These are not compatible issues. New homes and businesses require water. Conflicts?

More jobs and tax revenue are the goal of elected politicians at all government levels.

Water use increases while supply decreases and drought continues.

This rapid growth should be slowed for the benefit of Tucsonans. Years ago, a fee was set to help pay for expansion of roads, water mains, etc. Infrastructure. Let's do it again in the interest of fairness and to protect our water supply.

The City and Tucson Water have done an excellent job of supporting less water use and helping rainwater collection.

I have purchased a 1,500-gallon tank and gutters to collect rainwater and also constructed several berms for passive collection. More of this will help extend our water supply.

Doug Morris