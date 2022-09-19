Letters to the Editor: Sept. 19

Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes

Since changes to the print edition were made without my input, I thought I would share my review of those changes.

The astrology column is so far off base as to appear submitted by an astrology denier. Years ago, there was such a column and it was often spot on or at least not laughable. The current incarnation strikes out behind its attempt at specificity. Dead at the gate.

Cartoons: As many letter writers have noted, our cartoons are not to be dallied with. First you banished one of the truly great cartoons, Non Sequitur, and now you are slicing and dicing size and space with the likes of Garfield,(gag) Peanuts, (pullleeeze, can Ally Oop be far behind?), and Crabgrass (this one bathes in its own inaneness).

The layout could be altered to make the whole thing more user friendly. Ditch Lifestyles/Advice and the useless articles submitted above the Astrology dirge; ditch the Astrology dirge by bringing back our other cartoons to which we have become accustomed.

Kathleen Edelman

West side

State elections

With 22 years as a resident of Arizona, I have learned much about the relevance of state representatives.

Choosing such representatives is too important to be decided simply by party affiliation. So, after studying the candidates for this November’s election, I am supporting Mike Nickerson for State senator in LD 17. Mike is a former pastor and educator who prioritizes quality public education. He understands the economic benefit of a school system that invites families and new businesses to our communities. He advocates for free and fair elections, and he believes in a woman’s right to make appropriate medical decisions with her doctor. He wants a smart water plan for Arizona’s future. His opponent’s background is marketing, public relations, and real estate. I read her platform as one of uncompromising positions on divisive issues, rather than inclusive ideas to strengthen Arizona as an ideal place to live. Please be diligent. Get to know your candidates and vote to assure that our state is enlightened, welcoming, and ready to move forward.

Debbie Hammar

North side

Dems threatening our public safety

President Biden says that 70 million people who voted for Trump threaten our democracy. Of course it is fine for him and Democrats to threaten our democracy with vicious attacks on the Supreme Court. Biden and Democrats threaten our nation’s public safety by refusing to secure the border. Record numbers of people are entering the country illegally. As many as 500,000 have entered illegally this fiscal year, escaping apprehension by the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP). Last year, there were 389,000 ‘gotaways.’ We have no idea as to any criminal or terrorism background they might have. We have no idea as to any criminal histories hundreds of thousands of migrants allowed entry may have in their home country. Dangerous hard drugs, as in methamphetamine and fentanyl, are pouring across the border killing tens of thousands of Americans. USBP checkpoints have been shut down with agents re-assigned to processing unprecedented numbers of migrants, then releasing many into the public. Biden and Democrats are threatening our nation’s public safety.

Janice DeAngelo

Tubac

Public education

Recently you published two opinion columns submitted by Tucson residents about the failure of state political leaders to support public education. This is to offer support to the citizens/voters who have recognized the folly of the state’s policies, which have resulted in Arizona providing less financial support to public schools than almost all states in the Union and, the “bottom line,” students performing poorly on standardized tests.

What motivates state policymakers to deprioritize public education is a mystery. Hostility to public employees? Lack of concern with marginalized peoples? But they miss the implication which adversely affects all of us. For the state to attract employers and and new residents, we need a vibrant economy. Sound public education is integral to a healthy economy.

While public education has this economic importance, I note the Arizona business community seems AWOL from the discussion. That is not true in many prosperous states, and is a disservice to its stakeholders.

Jim Greene

Marana

Vaccinations opposed by GOP

Re: the Sept. 8 article “Republicans give thumbs-down to Biden’s $47B emergency request.”

I read with disbelief that some Republican senators are opposed to the Biden emergency relief funding bill in part because of the inclusion of funding for vaccination to prevent diseases including COVID and monkeypox. Apparently, some senators, including Roy Blunt of Missouri, believe that Americans should pay their own way for such health services using their existing health care plans (if they have a plan at all). Do these elected officials not recognize the difference between a communicable disease such as COVID and a personal health issue such as cancer, diabetes, or heart disease? The former is a national issue, voluntarily decided to benefit the vaccination recipient as well as the general population from infection. The latter is a personal issue caused by lifestyle or genetic factors which do not directly affect the health of others. In my opinion, there needs to be a government incentive to encourage people with minimal or non-existent health care plans to get vaccinated in order to prevent another pandemic outbreak.

David Brown

North side

A note about warnings

As a retired Clergywoman, I confess to weaving scriptural lessons with current events. The conversation regarding President Biden’s warning to the American people about the dangers posed by the MAGA Republicans is a case in point. There is a lesson about warnings in Ezekiel 3:18-21. If the people are warned, they are responsible. If the people are not warned, the prophet who failed to warn them will be held accountable also. I surely am not suggesting that President Biden is a prophet, nor do I think President Eisenhower was in 1961 when he warned us of the dangers of a “military-industrial complex”; but I credit each man as being sincere, knowledgeable, and concerned for the future of the nation.

I hope we citizens listen and consider the warnings we receive. We’re the ones who live in the ‘future’ we help create.

Claudette Haney

Green Valley

Debate or not

If Katie Hobbs were to agree to face Kari Lake on a stage for a debate there would never be a debate. The latter would resort to shouting and interrupting, invalidating the term “debate.” Since the prior guy started his poor behavior in debates, that behavior has become accepted and encouraged by GOP candidates. Why subject oneself to personal attack and insults under the guise of debate?

Cowardice, no. Sensible, yes.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Debate?

Someone I have known for years was long ago diagnosed as having a psychological disorder. I tried many times to argue rationally with this individual, but facts have no impact when confronted with deranged beliefs, so I learned not to persist in that behavior.

I support Katie Hobbs’ refusal to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs cites the fiasco that was the Republican primary debate and, surprise, Lake also admits that it was a disaster.

Hobbs’ participation in a three-ring circus where Lake will be the ringmaster will not convince any of Lake’s tea party supporters to vote for her. Being unable to think for themselves, they will anoint Lake as the debate’s winner before a single word is uttered. Anything Hobbs declares will be twisted around in their minds until white becomes black. Hobbs’ time would be much better spent formulating a path to get Arizona’s $1.3 billion budget surplus released to our woefully underfunded public schools.

Rick Cohn

West side

Head in the sand

Re: the Sept. 9 letter “Biden’s name-calling.”

The writer states she has “never heard a president disgrace and humiliate over half the people in this country.” Obviously, she didn’t listen to President Biden’s speech. He didn’t call all Republicans “a threat to democracy,” he called MAGA Republicans that. Not all Republicans are MAGA! Pray tell, where was she when Trump called women “horseface? Or when he called Democrats “Do nothing Democrats, enemy of the people”? I could go on and on with the insults he threw at the disabled, at war heroes, or anyone he didn’t like. Unfortunately, people like her will continue to believe Trump’s lies and keep their head in the sand. Sad!

Jeanne Brees

Southwest side

Merriam-Webster’s fascism

Re: the Sept. 12 letter “I am a fascist.”

Merriam-Webster defines fascism as “a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.”

I agree with most of what the letter writer stated. Consequently, his letter leads me to believe he is not a fascist. But it wouldn’t be the first time I was mistaken!

James Abels

Midtown

Another Republican being picked on?

Re: the Sept. 12 letter “I am a fascist.”

Were the letter writer’s feelings hurt by Fox Propaganda’s mangling of a presidential remark? In actuality, President Biden made an off-hand remark that the extreme MAGA philosophy is “something like semi-fascism.” I think Joe was alluding to anti-democratic actions such as overthrowing the government, referring to the media as fake news, denying the vote to citizens, and banana republic application of criminal law.

The letter writer however, does not seem to fit this profile. His letter paints a picture of an honest person who would be appalled by Trump’s code. My advice to him is: “Hold your head up, my friend, no one has insulted you. If you’re against fixing roads and bridges, fighting global warming, and women being able to terminate pregnancies, you’re just a regular do-nothing Republican.”

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Where to recycle?

On Saturday Sept. 10, I took plastic for recycling to the office on First near Speedway and Country Club and there was no place to put it. So I took it to the police station on 22nd and Alvernon, and although the signs on the bins included plastic, the place was a mess with overflowing cardboard and trash that didn’t look like it had been picked up in a long time. Help! I want to contribute.

Colleen Quinn

Midtown

New digital formatting

To Jill Jorden Spitz, Editor, Arizona Daily Star.

I have been a subscriber to the Star since moving to Tucson in 1998. Three years ago, I switched from the print edition to the digital edition. Interestingly, I have noticed I read more articles on the digital format than when I held the print version.

A few days ago the digital edition changed the font and layout. The new font I like, as it is easier for me to read. I’m neutral on the new layout. Tuesday, one additional change occurred that I do not care for. That is the insertion of ads into the digital pages.

Please consider removing these digital ads.

Andrew MacLeod

Foothills

Impact of Biden in Tucson

President Biden tells us that there has been historic and life-changing economic gains since he took office 18 months ago. At that time:

Gas was $1.93 a gallon, inflation was as close to zero as it ever gets, home mortgage interest rates were under 3% and the stock market and our 401k’s and IRA’s were at record highs.

I agree that what’s occurring is historic and life changing but I wonder whether Tucsonans are achieving economic gains. My livelihood is being flushed down his leftist toilet but what’s your positive economic story? All politics is local.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

New content needs more change

While I appreciate your updates to the content in many areas of the paper, please consider a more balanced approach to your news content. The liberal views are so obvious by just reading the headlines that I don’t even want to read the article. Many of your readers are more conservative in their thinking and it would be refreshing to see our ideas and outlooks reflected. Whatever happened to unbiased journalism?

Linda Swenberger

South side

Do a better job

Your comics are really bad. I was hoping they had gotten better since the last time I subscribed, but they have actually gotten worse. Now I have to get good ones on the net. Very disappointing.

Kym Jones