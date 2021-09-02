Letters to the Editor Sept. 2

Mixed messages from governor
Let’s see. We are protecting refugees from Afghanistan by welcoming them with open arms. But at the same time we are not willing to protect the children of Arizona by mandating masks and or vaccines. What kind of mixed messages is Gov. Doug Ducey sending to the citizens of Arizona?
We care about the lives of others and not about those of our children. Wow, what a wonderful state we live in when the governor can tell us protecting the younger generation from a deadly virus is a personal choice.
Here is a suggestion: Why not do both? Welcome the refugees and protect the children. This is not nuclear science but rather doing both are the moral and right thing to do.
Frank Flasch
Northeast side
Earnestly tackle voting rights bill
Sen. Sinema: Thanks for the good work on the infrastructure bill. Great job! Now on to the next challenge: voting rights. As you know, many states have or will pass laws to allow gerrymandering that will discriminate against minorities and favor white people.
I know you have said that you are in favor of the For The People Act. That is not enough. As you know, the filibuster renders your “support” of this bill meaningless. You know full well that it will not pass because 100% of Republicans are against it. It now appears that your public position is simply a convenient political stance.
If you sincerely believe in fair voting for all then there is only one conclusion: You must agree to a carve out from the filibuster for this crucial For The People Act. Will you?
Donald Brown
Foothills
Eviction ban is Congress’ job
As Supreme Court decisions go, striking down the CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium was a slam dunk. The court said that constitutional power does not belong to the virus docs in a regulatory agency but rather to Congress, and if legislators want a time-out on evictions, they must authorize it; then if our president agrees, no problem.
The decision was 6-3 and we all know that the three dissenters are the court’s social justice warriors who believe that they are anointed to ignore our Constitution and legislate from the bench.
The political left has responded to the decision in typical fashion by eschewing the legislation track to address their grievances, and rather choosing to pack the court with more foot soldiers.
Very sad.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Audit procedures are clear as mud
Attorney General Mark Brnovich continues to fuel the “big lie” by ruling that Maricopa County officials must supply additional election material to “audit sleuths” Cyber Ninjas. Yet Arizona Senate President Karen Fann has refused to provide detailed procedural information from Cyber Ninjas, highlighting the hypocrisy and lack of transparency in the Republican effort. Hopefully, such an imbalanced approach will let Arizona voters see the self-serving sanctimony behind these efforts.
Roger Shanley
East side
Biden’s strength inspires a nation
Re: the Aug. 28. article “Letter: For the People“
Biden’s leadership with the Afghan crisis is inspiring. He was left a disaster by Trump, who had completely ruined Afghanistan. The level of evacuation that his administration has been able to undertake is really inspiring. And there’s important work that’s getting done. He is not allowing the pressure that’s being mounted against him to derail his mission to evacuate Americans. And he is doing all this while expertly handling the COVID-19 crisis here in America. We should all be proud of what he has single-handedly accomplished.
Joey Sussu
Northwest side
Politics letting COVID win
The question is “Why is the mayor and council so obsessed with mandating all city employees get vaccinated, when close to 80% already have?” Dr. Fauci stated, April 2, 2021, that herd immunity would take 70% to 75%. Ironically the vaccination rate in Pima County just hit 70% for adults.
It seems the focus should be on the 400,000 folks in Pima County who aren’t vaccinated, as opposed to the 850 Tucson city employees who aren’t vaccinated.
The city could canvass neighborhoods to encourage vaccinations, support the underserved by providing zinc and vitamin D and other CDC-recommended immune support products. Instead, the City Council is focused on punishing the very employees who worked tirelessly during the peak of the pandemic, while mayor and council sheltered at home.
So, why the obsession with the vaccine mandated for city employees?
Unfortunately, the only true cure for COVID will be term limits!
Rich Hyatt
Northwest side
Hansen forgot one big one
It’s been fun reading the top 100 sports figures in Tucson’s league history. However clearly there was one clearly deserving person omitted by the author — Greg Hansen!
Jimmy Fein
Midtown
‘Joebama’ created Afghan debacle
In the past 8 months of this joke of an administration, President Biden (or whoever is actually pulling his strings) has been hellbent on reversing anything former President Trump has done.
Did Trump make a deal with the Taliban for withdrawing? Yes, however, he had a strategic plan in place: 1) get the Americans out; 2) Get the Afghanistan allies out; 3) Remove our vehicles, weapons & munitions; 4) get our military out, then and only then, do you close the air base. In that order!
There was a logistical plan in place. “Joebama” conveniently blames Trump for the deadline with no mention of his strategy. I would love for this 20-year war to be over, but Joebama is endangering the world using his own strategy even though he was warned this would happen. So yes, I TOTALLY blame Biden and this administration for this debacle! The blood is on your hands, Biden!
Linda Schaub
Southeast side
End county’s olive tree ban
I agree 100% with Mort Rosenblum’s call to end the olive tree ban in Pima County. Well, the ban on fruiting olive trees. I have 10 olive trees on my Tucson property, only one non-fruiting, and these trees can survive on just rainfall alone, though extra water will speed growth and fruit production.
Many are put off by ripe fruit falling and staining walkways and yards and I’m guessing the same are concerned about citrus and other unharvested fruit. The answer is to harvest the olives, ferment/pickle them and ideally communally harvest them for olive oil. Pima County farmers could turn this banned tree into a delicious profit.
Gary Gibson
West side