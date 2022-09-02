Letters to the Editor: Sept. 2

On the side of clean water, air

Re: the Aug. 24 article “Restoring moral values for environment.”

Absolutely loved Ellen Fisher’s guest opinion where she used the strength of her religious faith to take an even bolder leap of faith — inspiring us to see beyond analyzing every climate decision against its monetary payback. Speaking as a mother of three children, she presented our climate catastrophes as the moral issue of our time.

Somehow, someway there has to be this moral awakening that transcends the polarized paralysis of left or right. Our children, their children, our grandchildren, their grandchildren are the common ground that I believe will start some kind of real dialogue between big pickup flag-waving Trumpers and the Prius and Subaru crowd. We’re divided every way you look — what we buy, what we eat, what music we listen to, where we shop and what clothes we wear. Everything is a uniform of sorts and all of us can tell at a glance just what side “they” are on.

Clean water and clean air has to be the side we’re all on.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

How will we leave the world?

Re: the Aug. 24 article “Restoring moral values for environment.”

What kind of world do we want to leave for those who come after us? Ellen Fisher aptly shares not only her ideas, but Pope Francis’ ideas on the moral responsibility we have to one another toward the state of the environment. For too long, our perceptions of the environment have been individually focused. It is a moral imperative that the world community works together to create an environment that is sustainable for all. The often devastating environmental changes we are experiencing today are not unique to one corner of the world. It will take the entire world community to work together to combat these changes. We owe this to ourselves and the generations to come. Thank you, Ellen Fisher, for your suggestions on how to simplify our lives, make sound choices, and help us realize that we are all in this fight together to save our environment.

Karen Brady

Midtown

Change in leadership

President Joe Biden’s administration wants to reduce our use of petroleum by limiting production and transportation of fuel reserves. The result is an increase of energy prices. What Biden forgot was that petroleum is a substance used to make 144 products we use every day. Just search for products made with petroleum. These products vary from plastics, shampoo and toothbrushes. Reducing petroleum resources raises the cost of all these 144 products and is a major contributor to inflation. Electric cars and windmills are all made with petroleum products. It is time to look for change in leadership and seek practical solutions to issues.

Doug Shumway

Green Valley

CNN pandering to Republicans

Kurt Bardella missed the point of CNN’s efforts to inject more balance in their reporting. He suggests they are trying to win over the MAGA crowd. CNN, the “Most Trusted News Source” stopped being that a long time ago and their ratings have tanked as a result. Once Fox News started dominating the ratings the network countered by moving to the left. CEO Chris Licht is trying to restore the network’s reputation and increase viewership. CNN will never win over the far-right MAGA crowd any more than Fox could ever win over the far-left progressive viewers. There are millions of moderate Democrats and Republicans and Independents who want nothing more than to have a reliable news source that avoids editorial opinions in their news coverage. I hope they succeed.

Dan Watson

Oracle

Angry letters from Democrats

I have been reading Letters to the Editor in the Tucson newspaper for one week and it is unbelievable how many letters have been written by angry Democrats. They sound a lot like President Joe Biden’s comments: “anti-MAGA, semi-fascist.”

Wow, where have all the “fair and balanced” Democrats gone to? Thanks for reading.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Real solution to climate change

I used to be a green person fighting to save our air and water, but now not so much. When green changed to be “save our planet from immediate destruction due to climate change” I became skeptical. Politicians are pushing a climate change agenda with fear to get elected, companies are pushing solar panels to get their owners rich and well- known advocates are gaining power and massive wealth. Economic climate change dogma is demanding the end of capitalism.

I think now is the time for engineers to take the issue away from politicians and self-serving businesses and individuals so we can get realistic solutions.

Ken Smalley

Midtown

Political corruption, bias in FBI

Several whistleblowers within the FBI have contacted members of Congress alleging bias and obstruction of the two-year long Hunter Biden investigation. Biden is alleged to have received millions from shady foreign persons in China, Russia, Ukraine, etc. He purchased a handgun from a sporting goods store and allegedly lied on the federal ATF 4473 form claiming never having a substance abuse problem, which may have made him ineligible to purchase a firearm. Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault, who led the Biden investigation out of the Washington, D.C., office, just abruptly retired. Whistleblowers indicated FBI leadership exhibited political bias when deciding whether or not to move forward with the investigation.

I believe the internal leadership of the FBI to be politically corrupt and anti-Republican. Remember that FBI agents falsified affidavits when obtaining FISA warrants in the Russia collusion investigation, and the anti-Trump texts of FBI Supervisor Peter Strzok. Does anyone really think that politically biased and vengeful U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will fully investigate Hunter Biden?

Tricia Thompson

Marana

September is Suicide Prevention Month

September marks Suicide Prevention Month. A national poll conducted in 2020 found that while 95% of Americans surveyed would do something if someone close to them was thinking about suicide, almost 70% of respondents identified barriers that keep them from discussing suicide with others.

Our team at Palo Verde Behavioral Health is dedicated to #BeThere. Mental health services, evidence-based treatments and support are available.

If someone is experiencing an emotional crisis or thoughts of suicide, 24/7 assessments are available by contacting us directly.

Public helplines include:

988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that provides 24/7, no-cost and confidential support. Call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org.

The Veterans Crisis Line for U.S. Military Veterans, call 988, press 1.

Trevor Lifeline, a 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth, is reached at 1-866-488-7386.

We want our community to know we are in this together, not only during the month of September but all year long.

Jenn Stokes, CEO, Palo Verde Behavioral Health

Midtown

Vote for Trumpism a vote for fascism

Let’s get to the bottom line.

To me, a vote for Trumpism is a vote for fascism.

My father didn’t fight in combat in World War II to see a bunch of flag-waving clowns parading around a wannabe dictator who wants to destroy democracy for his own self interests.

Join me please in honoring his memory and those of all men and women who courageously fought against fascism.

Do it at the ballot box.

Richard Lesko, Ed.D.