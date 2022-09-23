Letters to the Editor: Sept. 23

Appearances, not debates

Re: the Sept. 1 article “Dems Kelly, Hobbs should accept debates.”

Debates? There never have been “debates.” There have been joint appearances that are not debates. Media self selects someone they consider a non-controversial choice to moderate. So presumably, Kari Lake didn’t moderate in her years as a Phoenix newscaster.

It seems to be a thing this year for GOP candidates to challenge their opponents to debates no matter where and no matter what office. The least articulate candidate anywhere is Herschel Walker and he’s challenging his opponent. When Donald Trump debated, he followed Hillary Clinton around the stage like a stalker and invented words like “bigly.” Laughter from the audience is usually discouraged.

Why should voters bother? Candidates will evade, sidestep and limit answers. Moderators will fail to follow up. The charade will continue.

A “debate” won’t change minds.

John Yoakum

Midtown

Mar-a-Lago documents answer

One explanation for the illegal removal of boxes full of classified documents from the White House is obvious. Trump and his staff expected that the move to Mar-a-Lago was temporary. Trump had convinced his staff that as soon as the election was overturned due to fraudulent voting, he would be back in the White House. How else do you explain the boxes having towels, newspapers, etc. mixed in with those boxes containing various classified documents?

James Coan

Sierra Vista

Competing unions

Re: the Sept. 4 article “Counterpoint: A free marketeer’s love of Labor Day.”

Although I am positioned a long way from columnist Michael Farren’s Koch Brothers and others supported Mercatus Center, I do enjoy thinking of unions competing for the business of their members’ benefits. I sense that most workers would as well, especially if that competition would not distract when negotiating contracts with employers. Presumably, there is a plan for that and I wonder what it is.

Paul Mercer

Oro Valley

The great Divider in Chief

For months after President Biden took office, the narrative from him was that America was “systematically racist.” Whatever happened to that? I can tell you why he and Democrats have stopped saying it, because it polls badly and most Americans do not believe it. Biden and Democrats still believe it though. At his inauguration speech in January 2021, Biden repeatedly talked about uniting the country, but then immediately went the “systematically racist” route. Now he has deemed 74 million that voted for Donald Trump as anarchists, soon to be on the DHS “extremist watch list.” Biden has been a total disappointment, having been presented to the American people as a moderate. He has shifted so far left that AOC is swooning over him. He injected racism into Georgia’s voter reform law by calling it ‘Jim Crowe 2’, which was total baloney. They just had a great turnout of voters in a primary election. Biden has been the great “Divider in Chief,” constantly attacking large segments of Americans.

Robert Nesbit

Vail

False political advertising

It’s the elections. The political ads are valuable unless the ads intentionally misrepresent the facts or the truth, bias or ignorance. It is critical to learn the truth and then recognize that the candidate supported by the ad is more interested in lying to win versus presenting their truthful position. The best example of this problem is Mark Kelly’s commercial regarding privatizing Social Security, an optional solution based on projections of Social Security going bankrupt. The claims are based on distortions and complete ignoring of the facts. Two elderly folks present their concern about the ability of Social Security to survive if converted to personal accounts (privatizing Social Security). However, anyone as old as these people have their benefits locked in so their comments are reflective of the desire to misrepresent the facts of Social Security. The hope is that the voters recognize the failure to respect the truth. Has everyone forgotten that Mark Kelly tried to purchase a gun, which wasn’t for himself, and he should have been prosecuted?

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Women’s rights

Women’s rights matter, but life matters more. For me, abortion is a disguised name for premeditated murder. Watch YouTube to see the horror. Instead, choose birth control.

When your children become deathly ill, you say “Lord, take me instead.” But when it’s not convenient, we ignore the Lord. Our excuse: We can do as we please. If you had been aborted, you would not be here to argue.

With murder, there are no rights, only wrongs. Proverbs 24 says rescue those who are being taken away to death; hold back those who are stumbling to the slaughter. If you say, “Behold, we did not know this,” does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who keeps watch over your soul know it, and will he not repay man according to his work?

As a mother, I plead for those who are not given a chance. Women able and willing to conceive are blessed with a precious life. Life is more important than anyone’s rights.

Lorena Stanford

West side

Election

When I go to the polls to vote this year, I am going to vote on the results I see from different policies. Right now, I believe Arizona is in reasonable shape. I do not want our state to look like New York, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, Oregon or California. I want a safe border, low crime, criminal justice for everyone, abortions decided on in each state, lower gas prices (I have an electric car and a gas car), lower food prices, parental input in the educational system, free speech for everyone. I don’t want to feel unsafe going to the grocery store. I don’t particularly like Donald Trump, but I do prefer his policies. The cancel culture has to end. Everyone should be able to voice their opinion in a civil manner. Our Founding Fathers weren’t perfect. Our nation isn’t perfect. But I would rather be here than anywhere else. I love my country. I love God.

Gayle Blackwell

Southwest side

Return to dark ages?

Re: the Sept. 18 article “Book ban efforts surging in 2022.”

As a retired teacher, reading this article was horrifying. Librarians across the nation are quitting due to harassment and having their lives threatened if certain books are in their stacks … and sometimes even if those books aren’t.

For almost 600 years (fifth to 10th centuries) the world was plunged into the Dark Ages. Knowledge gained by the scholars and philosophers of the classical ages was lost. Ignorance and superstition governed, while reason and learning perished.

It’s impossible not to predict our nation’s own Dark Ages emerging on the horizon. Only brave and selfless efforts by vanguards of our civilization can save us all.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side

Speak up, speak out

Having just watched the first episode of Ken Burns’ new series on the Holocaust and the American response, I was struck by how much racial hatred was allowed to go unchallenged, and that this emboldened the Nazi government to perpetuate genocide against 6 million Jewish and other “undesirable” people. I felt compelled to speak up and speak out against the comments that Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor, made about immigrants coming to the United States, and her description of them as drug runners, criminals, and rapists. As a women’s health nurse practitioner, I care for people who have migrated to the United States, and I deeply appreciate their contributions to our society. In many sectors of the Arizona economy, work is provided by immigrants: These are the people who care for us and keep our economy strong. In 2022, we will remember history and speak out against racial hatred — no group of people will be maligned with impunity in America again.

Dr. Lisa Kiser

Midtown

Transporting migrants

To Govs. Doug Ducey, Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, the sending of migrants to other states is a violation of the United States Code (8 USC 1324), and punishable with incarceration.

They should be held accountable for their political hijinks.

Edward Weil

North side

Sudden outage by Dems

Hurrah, it seems that Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas, Ron DeSantis of Florida and Doug Ducey here have finally got the attention of open borders Democrats by busing migrants to their cities and towns, i.e., Martha’s Vineyard, Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago. They are outraged. Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked politically biased USAG Garland to intervene with prosecutions. Border towns in Arizona, i.e., Yuma, and Texas have been dealing for the last 20 months under President Biden with unprecedented numbers of undocumented entrants being released into their neighborhoods. No complaints from these distant Democrat mayors and governors. They fake ignorance of Biden’s DHS/ICE using contractors to bus and airlift tens of thousands of undocumented entrants to areas throughout the country using unmarked buses and airplanes. Did all of those “migrants,” including unaccompanied teen children, give their consent and knew where they were going? All OK because Biden’s DHS did it. Prosecute them!

Amanda Blakely

Vail

Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement new laws. It’s a neat way to bypass the Legislature that may not be acting quickly or in accordance with the wishes of the majority of our citizens.

Proposition 128 seeks to undo citizen power and cede this power back to the legislature “to amend, divert funds, or supersede an initiative enacted by the people of Arizona if it is found to contain illegal or unconstitutional language.” This sounds good, but there is no guarantee that the offending language is all that the Legislature would fix and they have the ability to gut propositions they don’t like.

The reason we have propositions is that the Legislature isn’t enacting laws to help the state move forward (school-funding anyone?). Giving them more power to edit citizen propositions is not the answer. Vote No on Proposition 128 this fall.

Stephen Caster

Oro Valley

An enemy of democracy

Re: the Sept. 21 article “Despite his numerous flaws, Masters is best candidate.”

The author says he will “hold his nose” and vote for Blake Masters, whose public statements clearly demonstrate that he is a threat to democracy (despite his pathetic attempts to sanitize his position). You don’t hold your nose and vote for such a menace. If you need to hold your nose, do so for Mark Kelly, who we know is a loyal American, regardless of how you may disagree with him. Or don’t vote at all.

The most ridiculous statement comes at the end of the article when the author says he would withdraw his vote if Masters denies the election results.

Obviously, if Masters wins, the vote was fine; if he loses, it was phony. By then it will of course be too late to do anything about him.

Larry Fleischman

Northeast side

Starving the funding for schools

RE: the Sept. 19 letter “Public education.”

The letter writer wrote, “What motivates state policymakers to deprioritize public education is a mystery.” It’s actually pretty straightforward. It is well known that the Koch brothers want to starve funding for public education, and they support campaigns (mostly for Republicans) that accept their policy views. In Arizona, we have a Republican governor and Republican majorities in both state legislative bodies. Until this changes with Democrats in charge, funding for public education will not improve.

David Malone

Northwest side

We need a defender of rights

In this era of vicious politics, who on earth would choose to run for public office? A person would need real courage to throw themselves into today’s political fray.

I recently met such a person. Dana Allmond, a mother of four, a West Point graduate, and a retired Army Lt. Colonel, spoke with a small group of us about why she’s running on the Democratic ticket to represent the newly drawn state Legislative District 17 that wraps around the Catalina Mountains.

What impressed me was her focus on what she called Arizonans’ “shared public values” — our common desires for a well-educated population, good-paying jobs, a healthy environment and affordable healthcare. When asked about recent legislation that took away women’s choice in reproductive healthcare and restricted citizen’s access to vote, she said, “Those (Republican) legislators swore an oath to defend our rights, not take them away.”

That convinced me. Allmond has my vote for LD17 representative.

Thea Chalow