Letters to the Editor Sept. 24

‘A’ Mountain not being neglected
Re: the Sept. 13 letter “‘A’ Mountain being neglected.”
A letter writer lamented about neglected buffelgrass on “A” Mountain. Since 2017 Arizona Native Plant Society volunteers have quietly spot-sprayed herbicide on the buffelgrass while carefully sparing the native plants on the “A” Mountain summit. After repeated sprays and a lot of dedicated effort almost all buffelgrass is now under control above the loop road with over 60 native species of native plants thriving in its place. Just last month the Arizona Native Plant Society did a fundraiser to finance the contract spraying of 37 acres of buffelgrass on the highly flammable south slope of “A” Mountain. This is only the modest beginning of bringing Tucson’s iconic mountain back to its natural splendor.
Let’s all do our part to bring “A” Mountain back to life rather than bemoan what we expect others to be doing.
John Scheuring,
Arizona Native Plant Society
Oro Valley
Let’s celebrate the Santa Cruz
As director of Arizona Land and Water Trust’s Desert Rivers Program, I spend my days pursuing opportunities that mutually support Southern Arizona’s river systems and agricultural producers. To me, World Rivers Day, this Sunday, Sept. 26, is a chance to step back from the details of my work and reflect more broadly on the waters that have sustained and inspired me over the years.
This year, World Rivers Day has me thinking about the Santa Cruz: about the wildlife I’ve encountered on the Anza trail, the afternoons I’ve spent under the shade of towering cottonwoods, and the heritage foods found throughout town that originated in this valley so many generations ago … because rivers aren’t just water that flows along a channel — they are the animals, plants, crops and cultures supported by that water. This Sunday, I encourage you to reflect on the ways in which the Santa Cruz sustains and inspires you and your family, and join me in celebrating our incredible desert river.
Bailey Kennett
Midtown
Immunity bubbles possible to create
Re: the Sept. 22 article “Poll: AZ’s unvaccinated likely cannot be budged.”
Even though our prospects for reaching herd immunity are dim, we can create our own type of local herd immunity. We do this by choosing to get vaccinated and then socializing and doing business with others who are vaccinated or competently observing COVID-19 mitigation measures. Then with two additional measures we can start to live longer and better.
To live longer, change how we use our limited ICU hospital beds. COVID-19 patients are currently given priority hospital admission at the expense of those needing non COVID-19 lifesaving treatments. Rather than privileging the voluntarily unvaccinated, first meet the critical needs of the non-COVID-19 patients.
To live better, provide the COVID-19 vaccinated with exclusive admission to restaurants, theatres and other venues where mask wearing and social distancing requirements are being ignored by the unvaccinated.
When the unvaccinated reach herd immunity through attrition and recovery from COVID-19 infections, we can then all enjoy a longer and better version of life.
Peter Dean
Sahuarita
Sinema nothing but a roadblock
Dear Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Please knock it off! You’re standing in the way of President Biden’s agenda, first for meaningful voting rights and now for a big infrastructure bill. We can afford $3.5 trillion over 10 years. It’s a choice. This is a priority. Taxing the super-rich and corporations has huge support by Americans of both parties and will go a long way to fund this package. I knocked on doors for you because I thought you’d be an agent of change. Instead you’re nothing but a roadblock for progress. Please get out of the way.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
How to reverse climate change
After two decades of widespread and extreme drought, we are facing the reality of climate change. Recent headlines in the Star show the consequences: Colorado River projections more dire; Drought haves and have-nots share water; and Colorado River farmers were paid $38 million to save water by not planting. Utilities will charge more. We can do something now or pay more later!
Americans must pay the full price of the greenhouse gas pollution causing climate change. Carbon pricing does that. Sens. Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham, about 75% of younger Republicans, and the Business Roundtable support carbon pricing. Economists say that putting a price on carbon is a more business-friendly way to decrease emissions than government regulations.
Bills in Congress do price carbon: HR 2307, HR 3039, S 685, and S 2085. Each pays a dividend to citizens from the fees paid for carbon production or importation. Tell Congress to put a price on carbon and begin to reverse climate change.
William Jones
East side
Climate change drives migration
Re: the Sept. 20 article “Climate change threatens Arizonans.”
Dr. Richard Carmona’s op-ed outlined impacts from climate change that affect Arizona: reduced Colorado River water, wildfires and heat. A letter writer asked how climate change is causing a different threat — undocumented immigration on Arizona’s border.
Consider that last November, two hurricanes touched down in Nicaragua and Honduras, making 2020 the fifth year of unusually heavy rainfall, leaving farms underwater. Rain increasingly comes in torrents, followed by periods of drought. In Guatemala, the government and aid agencies estimate half of all children are malnourished. Millions are looking for a safe place where they can feed their families, yet scientists expect ocean warming will fuel more intense hurricanes and longer droughts in the future.
This story of ancestral farms ruined by a punishing climate is being repeated around the world, from Sudan to Sicily and Louisiana, too. Carbon emissions have created this dangerous new climate, one that’s sending desperate people looking for refuge. Tell Congress we must slash carbon now.
Jane Conlin
Oro Valley