Letters to the Editor: Sept. 24

Masters at projection

Projection is a defense mechanism in which someone casts their flaws and feelings onto someone else. This is exactly what progressives do every day in these Letters to the Editor.

It doesn’t take much effort to recognize the peccadillos they blame on conservatives are exactly the wrongs they commit day after day. Change MAGA fascist to Antifa, BLM or Democrat and you’re on target.

Jan. 6 was one riot and it was wrong. But there were dozens of very violent riots just the summer before in Democrat-led cities, one-party towns. These letters never mention those riots. Hmm ... Those riots killed people and destroyed billions of dollars’ worth of public and privately owned property, yet scarcely a mention in the letters.

Projection at its best.

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley

Do your research

Re: the Sept. 7 letter "Backward to sanity."

The letter writer dutifully hit all the "Trump Party" talking points. The writer apparently, without question or verification, accepts all their propaganda and misinformation, while failing to take the responsibility and the time and energy to fact check by doing one's own research on the issues and claims. As our democracy is being attacked on all sides by foreign and domestic enemies, America needs courageous "truth soldiers" of all political persuasions willing to stand up together and follow the tenets of our Constitution without regard to perceived loyalties nor fear for where the path will lead.

To believe in the life of love, to walk in the way of honor, to serve in the light of truth. — Creed of the Sigma NU national fraternity

Phil Bentley

Foothills

Here come the GOP wives

I read an interesting article in one of the national newspapers entitled, “Here come the GOP Wives.” The essence of the article showed that the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe had placed many GOP candidates in a dangerous position because of the overwhelming sentiment among women that the decision had taken way control of their bodies. Many GOP candidates have therefore featured their wives in campaign ads, assuring the public what good husbands and fathers they are. Blake Masters’ wife has appeared in one such ad. Masters’ campaign literature has been scrubbed of his previously anti-abortion positions. He almost sounds like a moderate now, but anyone who has followed his campaign knows that a politician doesn’t change his mind overnight unless a Supreme Court decision makes previous positions untenable. That’s where many GOP candidates find themselves now.

Rick Smith

Foothills

A plea for our freedom

In the midterms, do not vote for any Republican. The Party of Lincoln is destroyed. It is now the Party of Trump. And they have one mission: To take democracy away from us and install an autocratic system. Think Germany as it came under Nazi rule. I worry that will be us if the Republican Party is supported. Do not trust even the few that sort of sound rational. It is all a lie. And this plea is from a life-long Republican who ended that Jan. 7, 2021. What the Democratic Party offers is not great, but they are not trying to destroy our freedom.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Lake and Blake went up the hill

Lake and Blake went up the hill to win themselves a seat, but their campaigns broke down while losing ground, ending in defeat.

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

Traffic in the Old Pueblo

I recently had an elder citizen T-bone my car on La Cholla. He told the sheriff’s deputy, “I had a green light.” He had a green light to travel south, not to turn left and barrel into traffic. He had a bogus insurance card. I am left with a concussion, and neck/back injuries. My car is totaled. I would say, "Cars can be replaced," but finding a car right now is an adventure in itself. I will likely be in a rental for many months.

The other northbound drivers were amazing. Witnesses stopped to leave their information. One gentleman stayed with me for 30 minutes. The sheriff’s deputies wrangled traffic and completed an accident report. Thank you all for your kindness.

Question: What steps is the greater Tucson community taking to assist elders with their needs while keeping those that aren’t qualified off the road?

Tanya Ivey

Northwest side

Homelessness

Dear neighbor,

I attended the Flowing Wells Coalition meeting on homelessness on Sept. 15. The seated crowd was circled by men (mostly) in police uniforms. Have a seat. Its OK. It's a meeting — not a crime scene.

I looked for homeless representatives. Nary a backpack or shopping cart in sight or a voice to be heard. A roomful of outraged people, many small business owners with horror stories of excrement, drugs and theft, ad nauseum.

Admonishment of inept local officials and derisive laughter when the office of mayor was mentioned — cheap shot!

Helpful comments about effective drug programs in prison — good to know and a need for housing — duh!

Perhaps if help for homeless were centralized, the basket of donations collected from the huge crowd (didn't happen) could have been an opportunity to show some kindness and compassion to our homeless neighbors.

Anne Kessell

Northwest side

Hamadeh unqualified

Re: the Sept. 18 article "Hamadeh's roots undermine immigration stand."

Tim Steller did a fine job of highlighting contradictions between the immigrant roots of Abe Hamadeh's family and his political positions on individuals who enter into — or remain in — the United States illegally. Some will find that the irony of Hamadeh's stances (juxtaposed against his life story) disqualify him from becoming Arizona's next attorney general, others not.

If opportunism were a criterion, Hamadeh should win hands down. Giving him the benefit of the doubt, I accept that Hamadeh has reconciled his life and his candidacy in a way that allows him to sleep through the night. But missing from Steller's column was any mention of what truly disqualifies Hamadeh from leading Arizona's largest public interest law firm (consisting of approximately 400 lawyers and 1,000 employees): He has only been practicing law since 2017. While there undoubtedly exists the rare "baby lawyer" with the knowledge, skill, wisdom, and maturity capable of being a state's chief legal officer, Hamadeh has not demonstrated that he is one.

Bruce Skolnik

Northeast side

Prescription medications

I see all those ads for prescription medications. It is my thought that if I have to suggest a medication to my physician, I might want another physician.

Chris Pinhey

Foothills

Trump accountability

Investigative bodies and the Department of Justice must dot every "i" and cross every "t" in their dealings with Donald Trump to insure they abide by the law. He, on the other hand, doesn't believe he has to. He instead contends if he's indicted his supporters won't tolerate it. It's how mafia dons talk. Mafia dons also plead the Fifth when they're guilty like Trump did hundreds of times in a meeting with the New York attorney general. The law is closing in on him and he's threatening bad things will occur if it does. But he's wrong, indicting him will bring peace to the nation; and for once he will realize he's not above the law.

Jim Dreis

East side

Thrive understands, supports teachers

As a classroom teacher in Catalina Foothills School District, I confront unprecedented challenges to provide our community’s children with what they need to thrive academically and continue our school district’s legacy of achievement in a state that does not give us what we need to be successful.

The current CFSD school board understands those challenges and focuses on the right issues to move our district forward. For example, our school board understands the importance of attracting high-quality teachers. This year we have five new teachers at my school that I see pushing kids to higher levels of achievement everyday. I feel the board’s support at school in ways that make a difference, like embracing teacher opinions on critical decisions, supporting student mental health, emphasizing the importance of diversity and inclusion, and keeping our schools safe.

Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert have what it takes to continue our district’s success by focusing on what is important and supporting teachers, children and families.

Noah Mickey-Colman

Midtown

A coherent examination

Re: the Sept. 20 article "AZ voters to decide these ballot measures."

The Sept. 20 issue of the Arizona Daily Star has provided us voters a concise and coherent examination of the 10 ballot measures that will be on our November ballots. I would encourage every person to carefully read what the propositions will do and who supports and who is against. The Republican nominee for governor is the featured extremist that would further take away or limit many of the rights that we Arizonans enjoy. Those rights have been enshrined in our constitution through the initiative process.

My votes will be as follows: 103-No, 129-No, 130-Yes, 131-No, 132-No, 209-Yes, 211-Yes, 308-Yes, 309-No, 310-Yes.

We can use our voices to help ensure that our state respects the will of the majority and not the few.

James Robinett

Southwest side

Self-respect, not cowardice

Why would Katie Hobbs want to demean and degrade herself by appearing with and engaging conspiracy theorist Kari Lake? Her choice shows self-respect and integrity, not cowardice. It would be like debating with Alex Jones about whether or not the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. Election denier/liar Lake is echoing the tired, hateful, racist rants of Donald Trump, claiming a good many migrants crossing our border are rapists and criminals. How original, Kari. More accurate — our country and state are being raped and defiled by Republican extremists.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Orwellian?

Re: the Sept. 21 letter "Something amazing."

A letter writer is complaining that the FBI is "unleashing" their power and showing up at insurrectionists' doors with handcuffs to take away a woman/mother that was anonymously identified as a participant of the insurrection. He called this, "Amazing." He goes on to say that the Biden administration is like a banana republic who intimidate and take away the average citizen's First Amendment rights. He states, "Wait until our democracy unleashes its political operatives on you or your innocent relatives." He, of course, completely ignores the fact that this woman was not innocent, and she was a part of the group that attacked our Capitol. I'm not worried that they're going to show up at my house. I've done nothing wrong. But I'm happy to hear that the FBI is doing their jobs going after the insurrectionists. If a mom committed insurrection, she should go to jail.

John Bingham

Northwest side

Follow the money on immigrant transport

All the taxpayers of Arizona need an accounting of what money was used to transport immigrants to D.C. Gov. Doug Ducey is leaving office. Was this a unilateral decision? Did he obtain legislative approval? He certainly didn’t get mine. Did the governor use our surplus? I am on fixed income and could have used a rebate check. Other states are giving back to their citizens.

I moved to Arizona five years ago and am beginning to feel I made a wrong choice. I am so embarrassed. We have been the butt of jokes in the news and it continues to be complicated by certain politicians wishing to make a name for themselves.

Fortunately, some people are speaking out. I was proud of the San Antonio Bishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller (per NPR news) stating the transporting of immigrants was not acceptable and they were not overwhelmed where he was.

Stop the heartless transport and begin the heartfelt conversation.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Martha's Vineyard double standard

Re. Sept. 21 guest opinion "DeSantis' cruel stunt backfires at Martha's Vineyard."

Cruel? Mr. Drogin, the author of the guest opinion, is an example of someone who has a classical selective memory! When the Biden government dumped hundreds of undocumented immigrants in U.S. towns in the middle of the night without notifying the towns, this was acceptable! But a 20-minute notification that 50 undocumented immigrants will arrive was cruel? The burden on Martha's Vineyard must be horrendous, especially since it can accommodate 200,000 tourists during the summer and not be able to receive 50? And now, Gov. DeSantis is being sued for "violating protections afforded the plaintiffs under the U.S. Constitution." The Constitution protects U.S. citizens, not undocumented immigrants.

Ihor Kunasz