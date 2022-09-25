Letters to the Editor: Sept. 25

Finchem should look in Tucson

Re: the Sept. 23 article “Finchem hints he won’t certify Biden win.”

Tim Steller recently quoted a Time article in which Mark Finchem was asked why he couldn’t believe that President Biden won in 2020. Finchem replied “Isn’t it interesting that I can’t find anyone who will admit that they voted for Joe Biden?”

Yes, that is interesting! Granted, I don’t know anyone who voted for Donald Trump, but I’m certain I could find someone who would admit to it. Maybe. Anonymously.

Well, Mr. Finchem, I’m here to help. Leave your home in Oro Valley and drive south on Oracle Road. Before long, you’ll come to a place called Tucson (pronounced TOO-sahn). A large number of us in Tucson (yes, ME!) voted for Biden and will admit to it!

For someone seeking high state office, Finchem should be significantly more familiar with the state, its people and frankly, reality.

Steve Godwin

Midtown

Get out and vote

According to the Arizona Secretary of State website, just 35.12% of eligible voters voted in the primary election. While I understand it was just the primary election, I don’t believe that a majority of Arizonans want to have a minority dictating what is to happen in the national, state, county or city governments. Your vote, your voice does matter. Please get out and vote in the general election!

Donna Long

Sierra Vista

Fair compensation long overdue

Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated and have been for generations. This is most especially true for our totally and permanently disabled veterans.

In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.

Compensate them at least at the level of the NAWI for all types of totally and permanently disabled veterans.

Once our youth clearly understand that serving in the armed forces and getting injured or sickened seriously enough to require disability retirement as a disabled veteran that will condemn them to a life of near poverty, then at that point the armed forces will collapse. It is happening now.

Leo Hance

South side

Reasons for no teachers

The Sept. 14 article “Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reasons you heard.”

Sigh. First, the general idea that there are so many open teaching positions not because nobody wants to teach, but rather because of the number of open positions is mindless.

The article implies that all the other jobs in schools like bus drivers are open and inflating the numbers. Right. Because so many teachers apply for the bus driving jobs.

It also states that quit rates rose just slightly this year. The current situation didn’t magically appear yesterday. Apparently, we are also to ignore the other half of that equation; for some strange reason nobody wants to become a teacher.

Bottom line: Teacher positions are open because there are no existing teachers to fill them, and there are no new teachers coming because nobody wants an abusive job with low pay.

David Reynolds

East side

Mistreatment of migrants

Re: the Sept. 23 letter “Transporting migrants.”

The letter writer stated “(t)o Govs. Doug Ducey, Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, the sending of migrants to other states is a violation of the United States Code (8 USC 1324), and punishable with incarceration.” But, that law applies to the transportation of migrants who enter the U.S. illegally. The migrants who were transported by DeSantis and the other governors entered the U.S. legally. They are refugees seeking asylum. The federal crime DeSantis appears to have committed by mistreating these refugees is a violation of 18 USC 242 (deprivation of rights under color of law). DeSantis also appears to have committed the state crimes of unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping. Additionally, he may be liable for civil penalties for violating these people’s civil rights under 42 USC 1983.

Amelia Cramer

Downtown

Liberal hypocrisy

My thanks go out to our governors of Arizona, Florida and Texas. Fed up with our do-nothing administration in D.C., these state leaders decided to stop the can from being kicked down the road. Our southern border has been invaded by drugs and millions of undocumented immigrants for the past two years. Our Border Patrol and the towns along the border do not have the infrastructure or personnel to deal with this crisis. Predictably, the sanctuary cities and states further north are now running around with their hair on fire because a few of these immigrants have been relocated, willingly by the way, into their neighborhoods. These sanctuary cities are now crying foul — as in “not in my backyard.” The hypocrisy is deafening.

Lindsey Smith

Northwest side

What’s your political label?

I have been reading a number of letters on this page from people who are deeply offended by certain comments made recently by a national public official. These people are honest, upstanding citizens with a strong moral ethic. I can’t blame them for feeling offended. But it seems that for the last half-decade, or so, we have all become either “fascist white supremacists” or “radical leftist socialists.” In reality, the vast majority of us are neither. Evidence abounds that there are foreign forces at work who are using social media, and other avenues to goad Americans into hating each other. They think they can weaken our nation by driving a wedge between us. We cannot let that happen! Instead of vilifying and demonizing each other, let’s offer each other compassion and forgiveness. A united America is a strong America. Regardless of our political differences, we must stay strong!

Sally Lee

Foothills

Hobbs for democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event, rather than a TV debate with her MAGA Republican opponent. When a debate is a “regulated discussion,” it plays an important role in the democratic process by helping voters make informed choices. But the June GOP primary “debate” was an uncontrolled debacle that became a national embarrassment for Arizona.

Hobbs’ MAGA Republican opponent sees a debate as a platform for spreading MAGA mayhem. Like a bad SNL skit, she continues to spout election conspiracy lies and claims that the 2020 election was “stolen,” despite countless court decisions and a GOP audit of Maricopa County ballots that proved her wrong. If Hobbs agreed to a traditional debate, her opponent would have sowed seeds of chaos in our democracy. Take it from life-long Republican Rusty Bowers who recently stated that if Arizonans elect MAGA Republicans, they will make it easier to overturn elections and lead the country towards fascism.

Misty Atkins

Oro Valley

To debate or not to debate

I think the question of a public debate between Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake is not a question of courage or lack thereof, but what will we learn from one? Many letters have the opinion that, in the past, candidates have always debated one another in public, therefore Hobbs and Lake should debate. Unfortunately, this is the present of talking over, pacing behind, shouting and repeating the many lies of 2020 on the part of some candidates. So, what would we, the electorate, learn? If I thought that Hobbs would be able to finish a response or that Lake would tell us anything about what she plans to do for Arizona, then by all means, let them debate. But what we’ve seen so far does not qualify as “debate” and I will not waste any more time on unprofessional behavior.

Virginia Gethmann

Northeast side

A gift to the community

Kudos to the Arizona Symphonic Winds and Music Director and Conductor Laszlo Veres for the Music in the Park series. This talented group of musicians perform concerts on four Saturdays each Spring and Fall at the outdoor Udall Park Amphitheater (Sabino Canyon Road and Tanque Verde). Not only is the music out of this world, there is no charge — except for welcome donations. Concert goers provide their own seating and refreshments. So, a large round of applause for these artists and the City of Tucson for providing this gift to the community. The next concerts will be Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Barbara Foster

East side

A powerful mind wasted

Donald Trump says he declassified secret documents by merely thinking about it. If that’s true I wonder why he didn’t just use his mind to teletransport the documents back to the archives before the FBI showed up.

Jeff Aronson

Northeast side

Plight of UA Tucson Medical School

Re: the Sept. 20 article “UA medical school in Tucson not healthiest.”

As a public health professional, I am saddened to learn of the problems facing University of Arizona Tucson College of Medicine in retaining its accreditation status. Serious deficiencies noted by the accrediting body include problems relating to student satisfaction and various school processes. Faculty and staff must work assiduously to bring everything up to par, as we must maintain a top flight medical school to attract the best and brightest medical students to our community.

In today’s managed care driven environment, medical schools must be particularly strident in addressing the human side of medicine in motivating students to always place the patient first. Indeed, in today’s highly challenging practice environment, faculty must be persistently proactive in inspiring their students to always give prime emphasis to the aspects side of health care.

John Newport, PhD

Northwest side

Lost on the human highway

It’s no secret politics can be a dirty game. Sadly, mudslinging is par for the course, but the latest tactics we see are beyond the pale. How low can we go as a species when a potential presidential candidate feels the need to send helpless migrants to misleading destinations via plane to win political points? Not only does this constitute “cruel and unusual punishment,” but it could very well be a violation of human trafficking. Before law enforcement and the judicial system weigh in, I suggest the court of public opinion turn against this brazen act and make sure he doesn’t even come close to the nomination. Certainly, the Republicans can field a better candidate. And with him can go our own intrepid governor who thinks it’s amusing to do something similar with buses. To quote Neil Young from his song Human Highway, “how could people get so unkind?” The Katie Hobbs administration couldn’t come any sooner.

Kennedy Tim

Oro Valley

Masters much worse than Kelly

Re: the Sept. 21 article “Despite his numerous flaws, Masters is best candidate.”

John Johnson accuses Sen. Mark Kelly of waffling, but he himself is all over the place. Johnson doesn’t like Kelly’s votes, but Kelly has voted with the Democrats, which is what the people of Arizona elected him to do. (This is in contrast to the actions of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who Johnson likes better, reinforcing the idea that it is mostly Republicans who like her!) Johnson appropriately pans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, but Blake Masters’ odious positions and beliefs are the same as theirs. He may well add to the list of those positions rejection of the election results, as the others have (only if they lose, of course; if they win the results will be legitimate) which Johnson would not like.

Forget Masters — and Finchem and Lake — and re-elect Kelly.

Joshua Freeman

North side

AZ Senate candidates

Re: the Sept. 21 article “Despite his numerous flaws, Masters is best candidate.”

What a crazy opinion piece. First Masters is the best candidate, then the last line is “However, if Masters will not commit to accepting this November’s election results, forget it, I withdraw my support.”

Masters has already shown he’ll flip-flop on his stances depending on who his audience is. He flat out lied about his previous position on abortion. He cannot be trusted. And if the writer thinks Mark Kelly is a puppet for President Biden, he should know that Masters is nothing but a bought and paid for shill for Peter Thiel.

No thanks, I will vote for Kelly … and democracy.

Mary Jordison