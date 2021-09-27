 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor Sept. 27
View Comments
editor's pick
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Sept. 27

Jedd Fisch

A disappointed Jedd Fisch addresses the media following Arizona's 21-19 loss to Northern Arizona Saturday night. 

 Justin Spears

COVID deniers
need to wake up 

Wake up, anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. COVID-19 delta variants are real. 

Open your eyes and look around you. You may not read or understand the news, but almost 660,000 Americans have died across the country. Currently, 99% of all COVID-19 deaths are unvaccinated people.

Fake news has filled your head with illogical, irresponsible lies. The vaccine has no microchips. The government is not experimenting on you. You will not become sterile. There are no toxic chemicals in use, no mercury, formaldehyde, aluminum or sodium. Your healthiness and immune system are not protection. 

Vaccines don't work? Neither can you if you're dead after contracting the virus. 

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Lessons learned
on virus's threat

Re: the Sept. 17 article "A COVID-19 diary: My Black family's vaccine hesitancy."

What an insightful, poignant and timely article. I implore anyone who has read this letter to send it to Nicki Minaj, hip-hop superstar, so she can send it on to her thousands of anti-vaxxer “followers.”

Mary Jo Swartzberg

SaddleBrooke

Accountability
for failed wars

We have become a country that values style over substance. We elect our presidents and congressional candidates based on professionally written speeches, rather than holding them accountable for their actions. The appointed U.S. officials receive little or no accountability. Please consider the statistics and consequences of our most recent major wars.

In Iraq, the casualties of American soldiers totaled 4,431, while 31,994 were injured. The Iraq War cost U.S. taxpayers $2 trillion and helped lead to the rise of ISIS.

In Afghanistan, American deaths totaled 4,096 and cost U.S. taxpayers about $2.3 trillion. Afghanistan is now ruled by the Taliban, which could provide haven for terrorists in the future.

This does not take in account the deaths of our allies, enemy soldiers and their civilians. Both wars were started on the basis of questionable U.S. intelligence.

We must hold all our elected officials and U.S. bureaucrats accountable for their actions.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

Fans also have
an obligation

Re: the Sept. 19. article “Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 21-19 loss to NAU

What do players owe fans? Their best effort. What do we fans owe players? Our support, win or lose. The players did give their best effort. Now it’s up to us to meet our obligation to them. They are our team. Let’s do our part. 

Martin Kahn

Sahuarita

Nostalgic
for RichRod

Re: the Sept. 19. article “Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 21-19 loss to NAU

You have a 14-game losing streak, so you start a true freshman at quarterback? That proved to be a mistake. Does Coach Fisch realize he’s no longer in the NFL? There’s no preseason, all college games count!

Coach Sumlin was a horrible hire, Fisch is starting to look that way. Notre Dame hired Charlie Weis from the NFL and the Irish lost to Navy, snapping a long winning streak. He was eventually fired.

I hope Fisch doesn’t repeat what happened to Weis. Fisch should have to apologize to all UA students & alumni for this embarrassing loss. I know it won’t happen, but I wish Arizona could bring back RichRod.

Chuck Michel

Marana

Potholes will get
someone killed

It has come to my attention that the neglect of our roads in Tucson has proven to be detrimental to drivers. Dangerous potholes lurk on every street causing harm, and not only to vehicles but also to the drivers themselves.

Potholes in areas such as dips and other locations can prove harmful for drivers, especially at night, which could cause drivers to swerve and put bystanders at risk and cause many accidents.

We should start working toward fixing these potholes if we want to improve the overall safety and security of roads. Getting rid of these dangerous potholes should be our community's No. 1 concern. With rain as well thrown into the mix, or dust storms who knows who could get hurt or even worse die because of these dangerous potholes. Fixing our roads should be an important issue in our community as it could be the difference between life and death, and having safer roads is a lot better than having dangerous ones.

Joeli Vakatawa

East side

Civilians die
in all wars

I'm a former Marine. With all the talk about killing 10 people with a drone strike I wonder why we don't give the same press about killing innocent civilians during the Second World War. So many of the ones killed then were just innocent civilians like you and me, but we didn't cry about that. Why now? War is war, we had better wake up while we still have country to live in.

Thomas R Crawford

Foothills

Lack of water
a real danger

While the Pima County tussles with the city of Tucson over Tucson Water's charging of higher rates for those outside of Tucson's city limits, a much larger issue is occurring — the longer-term lack of water for eastern Pima County.

The head of the Arizona Department of Water Resources has already expressed concern about Lake Mead reaching "dead pool" status at 895 feet. Due to the Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District loophole, developers are cashing in now and ignoring the near-future loss of water.

You can't regulate what you do not have. The Republican-run state Legislature is owned by developers. The 100-year guarantee of water is now a fraud.

Matt Somers

Midtown

View Comments
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor Sept. 26
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Sept. 26

OPINION: Gen. Milley and his decisions, vaccinating those coming across the border and drone strikes are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25

OPINION: Voter ID's, climate change and frustration with people not getting the COVID vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News