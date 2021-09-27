Letters to the Editor Sept. 27

COVID deniers
need to wake up
Wake up, anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. COVID-19 delta variants are real.
Open your eyes and look around you. You may not read or understand the news, but almost 660,000 Americans have died across the country. Currently, 99% of all COVID-19 deaths are unvaccinated people.
Fake news has filled your head with illogical, irresponsible lies. The vaccine has no microchips. The government is not experimenting on you. You will not become sterile. There are no toxic chemicals in use, no mercury, formaldehyde, aluminum or sodium. Your healthiness and immune system are not protection.
Vaccines don't work? Neither can you if you're dead after contracting the virus.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Lessons learned
on virus's threat
Re: the Sept. 17 article "A COVID-19 diary: My Black family's vaccine hesitancy."
What an insightful, poignant and timely article. I implore anyone who has read this letter to send it to Nicki Minaj, hip-hop superstar, so she can send it on to her thousands of anti-vaxxer “followers.”
Mary Jo Swartzberg
SaddleBrooke
Accountability
for failed wars
We have become a country that values style over substance. We elect our presidents and congressional candidates based on professionally written speeches, rather than holding them accountable for their actions. The appointed U.S. officials receive little or no accountability. Please consider the statistics and consequences of our most recent major wars.
In Iraq, the casualties of American soldiers totaled 4,431, while 31,994 were injured. The Iraq War cost U.S. taxpayers $2 trillion and helped lead to the rise of ISIS.
In Afghanistan, American deaths totaled 4,096 and cost U.S. taxpayers about $2.3 trillion. Afghanistan is now ruled by the Taliban, which could provide haven for terrorists in the future.
This does not take in account the deaths of our allies, enemy soldiers and their civilians. Both wars were started on the basis of questionable U.S. intelligence.
We must hold all our elected officials and U.S. bureaucrats accountable for their actions.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Fans also have
an obligation
Re: the Sept. 19. article “Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 21-19 loss to NAU”
What do players owe fans? Their best effort. What do we fans owe players? Our support, win or lose. The players did give their best effort. Now it’s up to us to meet our obligation to them. They are our team. Let’s do our part.
Martin Kahn
Sahuarita
Nostalgic
for RichRod
Re: the Sept. 19. article “Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 21-19 loss to NAU”
You have a 14-game losing streak, so you start a true freshman at quarterback? That proved to be a mistake. Does Coach Fisch realize he’s no longer in the NFL? There’s no preseason, all college games count!
Coach Sumlin was a horrible hire, Fisch is starting to look that way. Notre Dame hired Charlie Weis from the NFL and the Irish lost to Navy, snapping a long winning streak. He was eventually fired.
I hope Fisch doesn’t repeat what happened to Weis. Fisch should have to apologize to all UA students & alumni for this embarrassing loss. I know it won’t happen, but I wish Arizona could bring back RichRod.
Chuck Michel
Marana
Potholes will get
someone killed
It has come to my attention that the neglect of our roads in Tucson has proven to be detrimental to drivers. Dangerous potholes lurk on every street causing harm, and not only to vehicles but also to the drivers themselves.
Potholes in areas such as dips and other locations can prove harmful for drivers, especially at night, which could cause drivers to swerve and put bystanders at risk and cause many accidents.
We should start working toward fixing these potholes if we want to improve the overall safety and security of roads. Getting rid of these dangerous potholes should be our community's No. 1 concern. With rain as well thrown into the mix, or dust storms who knows who could get hurt or even worse die because of these dangerous potholes. Fixing our roads should be an important issue in our community as it could be the difference between life and death, and having safer roads is a lot better than having dangerous ones.
Joeli Vakatawa
East side
Civilians die
in all wars
I'm a former Marine. With all the talk about killing 10 people with a drone strike I wonder why we don't give the same press about killing innocent civilians during the Second World War. So many of the ones killed then were just innocent civilians like you and me, but we didn't cry about that. Why now? War is war, we had better wake up while we still have country to live in.
Thomas R Crawford
Foothills
Lack of water
a real danger
While the Pima County tussles with the city of Tucson over Tucson Water's charging of higher rates for those outside of Tucson's city limits, a much larger issue is occurring — the longer-term lack of water for eastern Pima County.
The head of the Arizona Department of Water Resources has already expressed concern about Lake Mead reaching "dead pool" status at 895 feet. Due to the Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District loophole, developers are cashing in now and ignoring the near-future loss of water.