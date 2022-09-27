Letters to the Editor: Sept. 27

MAGA threat to our soul

Re: the Sept. 15 letter "Threat to our democracy."

It seems that the letter writer is touting the “wonderfulness” of his life as if it is somehow connected to his Republicanism. I would hope he realizes that millions of people in all walks of life — Republican, Democrat, Independent or whatever — can make similar statements as his about their lives. It’s sad that he cannot differentiate between the twisted MAGA mindset and responsible conservatives in this country. It’s frightening that he cannot seem to comprehend that MAGA Trumpism is a threat to the soul of this country. His letter is just another misguided attempt to distort President Biden’s message about the danger of those who are consumed with the cult of Donald Trump, a group that seems to have ceded their sanity to an insecure, vulgar sociopath who has spent his lawless life lying and conning people in the never-ending pursuit of serving himself.

Hope Gastelum

East side

Illegal transportation

So Doug Ducey and Ron DeSantis, what's with the transporting of unwilling persons across state lines? My husband says that sounds a lot like kidnapping!

Betsy Werhane

Northeast side

Kavanaugh's folly

Re: the Sept. 15 article "Lawmaker drops bid to restrict recording of police."

On reading that Rep. John Kavanagh was ending his crusade to enact his bill that would both fine and jail anyone taking video of police activity within eight feet without permission, I grinned. Lacking support from Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Senate President Karen Fann, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, and police organizations, Kavanagh appears to be abandoning his bill. Rather than learn a lesson about concocting unnecessary laws, Kavanagh hinted at a possible future rewritten bill. Like the restrictive voting laws passed in the past legislative session, this law addresses a problem that doesn’t exist. Perhaps after a meal of roasted crow, Rep. Kavanagh will begin addressing the many real issues important to Arizonans, like water availability, affordable housing, infrastructure, and racial and gender concerns.

Roger Shanley

East side

Special Master

So Special Master Judge Dearie has until Nov. 30 to issue a report on Donald Trump's claim of legal privilege as to classified documents recovered in the search pursuant to warrant. Very convenient for those Republican who are "all in" for Trump, heedless of his lies, or worse, believing in them.

Trump no doubt will declare his candidacy for president about the times the polls close during the November midterm elections. We will then be treated to the hilarious argument that it isn't fair to prosecute a presidential candidate. That argument works for a sitting president with the nuclear launch codes who has weighty matters in mind. It does not apply to a huckster selling the latest line of snake oil.

Once the midterms are done, Trump may find himself very much alone. With a criminal prosecution to follow.

Richard Sipan

Green Valley

Democrat elites can do their part

President Biden has been busing and flying thousands upon thousands of undocumented immigrants to Republican states, apparently trying to change the balance of political power in those states. He has scrupulously avoided sending them to places Democrat party elites don’t want them. So it is highly appropriate for Republican governors to send them to places where they aren’t welcomed by the Democrat elites, and to spread the pain more evenly.

The Obama estate on Martha’s Vineyard undoubtedly has room to house the 48 undocumented that showed up on Sept. 14. However, if he is short a bedroom or two, tents can be had from the local sporting goods store. Obama could even put them to work maintaining the grounds, the pool, and so on. It would be gratifying seeing a Democrat elite doing his part to help the downtrodden he and his ilk so fervently desire to import.

Rick Cunnington

Oro Valley

Kelly silent about agenda

Shush! Keep quiet about it before the election. Mark Kelly's been silent about his gun control agenda, that he once openly touted. He is now hiding it from Arizona voting gun owners. Kelly and his wife Gabby Giffords created the anti-firearms Every Town Political Action Committee (PAC). In 2020, it spent $3.8 million in Arizona including $750,000 for Kelly's Senate campaign. In 2018, Giffords.com advocated banning "assault weapons" and making "current" owners register them under the National Firearms Act (NFA), requiring a lengthy application, paying $200 to the ATF, submitting fingerprints and photographs. In May, PBS.org reached out to every senator asking what actions should be taken on guns. They received no response from Kelly. I believe Kelly is purposely remaining silent on his gun control agenda. But if re-elected, will propose extreme gun control legislation, and call for the repeal of the bipartisan passed Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, putting manufacturers out of business. All will harm Arizona gun owners.

Terrence Williams

Three Points

Stock market

A common POT (Party of Trump) talking point is that individual 401k accounts are suffering under President Biden. But a cursory examination of the freely available Dow Jones database shows that either 1. This is fake news or 2. The aggrieved need a new financial manager.

For example, on Jan. 6, 2020, the Dow closed at 28,703. The high-water mark under Trump was 30,046, which then promptly dropped below 30,000. By contrast, on Jan 6, 2021 (when Biden was due take over), the Dow closed at 30,391, and on January 6, 2022, it closed at 36,407. In fact, with the exception of a brief period between June 17-22, 2022, the Dow has remained above 30,000 throughout President Biden’s time in office. Also note that the brief period when the Dow exceeded 30,000 under Trump happened immediately after Trump approved the formal transition of U.S. power to the Biden administration. The facts clearly show that Joe beats Don, bigly.

Ralph Fregosi

Northeast side

Gubernatorial debate

A recent letter-writer criticizes Katie Hobbs’ decision not to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs made the right decision.

Gubernatorial debates have become a tradition, but they are not required and are not written in stone; moreover, they have no value whatsoever when one of the candidates presents known falsehoods as fact. It is not possible to have a genuinely informative debate with someone who lies. Participants in debates are entitled to have their own opinions, but they cannot have their own facts!

Consistent, persistent lying about the winner of the previous presidential election in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary does nothing but tarnish Lake’s other attributes. If she were honest, there could be a debate. I wish there could have been one. But there can be no meaningful debate with a skillful liar.

Barry Corey

North side

Trump won't be punished

No one is above the law unless you're rich. I think OJ got away with murder. Donald Trump will never spend one second in a jail.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Support for Hoffman

As a long-time resident of Tucson, I am proud to say that I am a product of the Arizona public school system. My K-12 education in the Amphitheater district from 1963-76 prepared me to engage in this world. Although many things in public education have changed since my time in school, it provides a foundational grounding for the majority of children.

Today we need a professional and sincere person with direct experience as an educator to lead Arizona’s public instruction system into the future. Kathy Hoffman is that person. She has identified at least 10 priorities for addressing all of the challenges and goals of bringing Arizona’s school systems into the modern era. Our children are one of our most important resources and Kathy has the track record and vision to prepare them to tackle the issues they will face.

Please join me in support of Hoffman for the Superintendent of Public Instruction as the only choice to lead Arizona’s public school system.

Bobbi Zimmer

Midtown

Food and Life section

Having seen folks writing to complain about losing a favorite feature of their paper lately, I thought I'd write to preemptively express my pleasure with your Food and Life section. I love getting my Wednesday edition to try out the recipes in there. They're hit and miss, but I've gotten some really solid additions to my repertoire from there and the misses don't miss by much. That gochujang BBQ chicken one the other week was a real keeper! At any rate, please keep those Wednesday recipes coming. I love to give them a shot and have really been enjoying my subscription. It's a big reason while I'll keep subscribing.

Jon Quindry

West side

CFSD election

I’m the parent of a CFSD alum and current student. Our oldest is thriving at college, and we are confident that our youngest will do just as well. I’m most impressed with the quality of the teachers and the variety of programs and classes that are available to the high school students; this is so important to keeping kids engaged and learning. Our schools are accepting and supportive environments for all kids to grow and learn about themselves and each other, while excelling academically. Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert are a part of what has made, and will continue to keep, our schools safe, welcoming, and successful for all our children. I am frankly terrified by the rhetoric of the opposition and deeply concerned about their regressive back to basics plan; it’s insulting to our highly qualified and dedicated teachers. Please vote for Bhola, Krauss and Mehmert.

Nicolette Seckeler

Foothills

Calling out the CINOs

Re: the Sept. 24 article "Kari Lake's Christ is unfamiliar to this heathen sinner."

Kudos to Fitz for his article shining a spotlight on these phony CINOs (Christians in name only). What could be more repugnant than these Republican politicians, including Donald Trump, masquerading as Godly people to pander to evangelical voters? What a farce. I wonder if the MAGA evangelicals have ever taken notice of the perfect description of their earthly orange Messiah set forth in Proverbs 6:12 -19, "The Wicked Man." Absolutely spot on accurate.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Abortion initiative

Re: the Sept. 25 article "AZ ban may lead to court battles."

When Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson declared the abortion law dating back to 1864 enforceable, The Arizona Daily Star article quoted Attorney General Mark Brnovich saying, "We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature ... on this important issue." Brnovich is correct in identifying abortion as an important issue. The stringent law above was enacted and modified well before women even had the right to vote in Arizona. I say let's ensure we get an abortion rights initiative on the ballot in 2024 and give the will of the people a voice!

Emily Bennett

East side

How to decide on candidates

Some people don’t vote because they think they don’t know enough about the candidates. Here’s what you need to know:

Democrats want to:

1. Fund and improve public schools.

2. Solve water, climate, health, and housing crises.

3. Help the disabled, disadvantaged, and impoverished.

4. Keep schools and communities safe.

5. Protect our right to vote.

6. Use tax money to solve problems.

Republicans want to:

1. Give away our taxes to the wealthy, forcing defunding of public education, police, firemen, and community necessities.

2. Replace public schools with charters and private schools (many owned by legislators). Students who can’t afford private schools are left with inferior, defunded schools.

3. Prohibit all abortions.

4. Make it hard to vote and allow legislators to overturn our votes.

5. Assure unlimited gun ownership. Some suggest children should wear anti- ballistic clothing (no masks though); school shootings are the price of freedom. For whom?

6. Overturn voter initiatives and referenda.

Lisa Wolfe

North side

Electric vehicles

A recent letter bemoaned the fate of auto shops with the transition to electric vehicles. I am reminded of the people around the turn of the 20th century that worried about what would happen to all the buggy whip makers and wheelwrights when automobiles replaced horse-drawn wagons. Electric vehicles will still need maintenance. New technology creates new jobs. Evolve or die out.

Don Newman