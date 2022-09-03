Letters to the Editor: Sept. 3

EVs are solution to pollution

Electric Vehicles (EVs) are a part of a big transition from fossil fuels to renewables like wind and solar connected to batteries. When cars first appeared, roads needed to be built and gasoline developed with lead additives. This took some time but in 10 years most horses were replaced by gas-powered vehicles.

Now, our home is powered and our EV is charged with electric power from solar roof panels. Excess power is absorbed by the TEP grid. TEP is also in transition to renewable sources of wind and solar. We need to be patient as this transition is now accelerating quickly, like the change from horses to vehicles. So, too, will the EVs continue to improve with better batteries, improved range and semi-autonomous features. It’s an exciting future.

Bert Gustafson

Oro Valley

Universal vouchers

We all should have real concerns about yet another Republican effort to defund public education in Arizona. When you think about this issue, ask yourself two questions:

1. Whatever happened to the idea of separation of church and state in this country? As a non-religious person, I strongly object to my tax dollars going to fund religious schools that teach screwy ideas like the earth is 6,000 years old. Is that what you want from public funding of education?

2. We voted a couple of cycles ago to expand school funding to address low salaries and teacher shortages. How is it the Republicans can reverse what the people have voted for and, get this, create two new boondoggles for the rich: a flat tax and vouchers that mostly go to people who can already afford private schools, because vouchers are not enough for a poor person to send their kids to a private school?

This is just another example of right-wing ideologues trying to get rid of government schools.

Michael Seibold

Midtown

Vote to save democracy

Re: the Aug. 25 letter “80% solution for conservative voters.”

This letter stated that conservative voters should vote for Republican candidates even if they don’t like them because they would get 80% of what they want. The majority of Republican voters don’t support 80% of what the current Republican Party and these extreme Arizona candidates Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Mark Finchem, and Abraham Hamadeh are pushing. Most Republicans support the right to vote, access to abortion and birth control; they believe in funding public education (limiting school vouchers), cheaper prescription drugs, common sense reform in immigration, gun, and tax laws (rich pay their share), and most importantly the protection of our democracy. A vote for these extreme Republican candidates is a vote to replace our democracy with an autocratic government. These candidates are outwardly campaigning for this.

Glenda Wood

Northwest side

Guns and anger

Guns in the hands of angry people is a recipe for disaster. If through attitude and behavior a person shows signs of anger, they should not be allowed to have guns.

Jim Dreis

East side

Don’t forgive student loans

Isn’t it wonderful that the government now has the money to forgive many many thousands of dollars in student loans? Oh, I forgot, the government has no money of its own, but only has what we all pay in taxes. When I went to college I worked a full-time job and went to night school to get through it. The thought of the government or anyone else paying for part or all of what I owed really never occurred to me. I guess I was just old-fashioned and thought that whatever bills I incur I should be responsible for. Why not have he government pay the bills up front so that the student has absolutely no pressure? Those of you who believe that Uncle Sugar is going to do the right thing and take care of us all are living in a dreamworld. If I run up a bill I need to pay for it, so should you.

Phil Reinecker

East side

New vehicle needed

We could really use a new vehicle that fits the following requirements: First, it needs a safety cage around the rider because you will get hit by a car eventually.

It needs to be narrow enough to fit in a bike lane. It should be able to stand on its own on three or four wheels. A small bench seat and a cargo box would be great.

Power it with an electric motor that won’t go over 30 mph. Eventually it could have a solar panel and recharge itself.

It needs to be affordable, say around $2,000. A basic one could be easy to customize and manufacturers could make money that way. A $2,000 tool would be a lot better than a $10,000 toy. The technology and demand are here.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Comments were inappropriate

Re: the Aug. 28 article “Constable job needs reform.”

I found it disturbing that Tim Steller would berate Deborah Martinez-Garibay in his article by stating an unsubstantiated claim regarding signatures obtained for the 2022 ballot. Ms. Martinez-Garibay’s life ended in a senseless killing when she attempted to evict a deranged tenant who had made violent threats to his neighbors. She was not issued a protective vest, nor made aware of the danger of the situation. She has served her country valiantly, and when she returned to the USA after her deployments she continued to contribute more to her community than Steller ever dreamed of doing. Get off your high horse, Steller, and don’t demean anyone who has given so much for her country and community.

Yvette Villamana

Foothills

Biden impeachment

Dear Editor:

I read that such lights as Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) want to introduce an impeachment resolution as to President Biden if a Republican majority in the House of Representatives is secured. I have no great love for Biden; I voted Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian, for president in 2020.

However, Republican heartburn as to Biden’s policies on immigration, Afghanistan, or to go far afield, the antics of Hunter Biden, hardly constitute grounds for impeachment. Nixon, Clinton and Trump all faced impeachment investigations for actions that were either criminal or in violation of the federal Constitution.

This impeachment talk is an attempt to establish a rough moral equivalence between Biden and Donald Trump, and to impede Biden’s campaign, should he run. If attempted, it will boomerang; the Republicans will be hoisted on their own petard.

Biden should hope for impeachment and Trump to run against.

Richard Sipan

Green Valley

Leach rejected

Vince Leach lost twice; first he was rejected by the voters in his personally gerrymandered LD 17, then he lost his legal case against his Republican primary opponent in court. Sound familiar? As a voter in the old LD 11, who Leach represented for years in the Legislature, I know how he never listened or cared about his constituents. He is a Republican elitist who did his best to underfund public education in deference to his business friends who made money from charter/private schools. I say good riddance!

But, don’t be fooled by the winner. Justine Wadsack is a MAGA supporter and is as dangerous as they come to democratic values including public education.

Voters in LD 17, please vote for a qualified candidate for the state Senate. Mike Nickerson, is a moderate Democrat who will listen to all regardless of political party. A refreshing change for the Arizona Legislature.

Jeanne Herstad

SaddleBrooke

Action and words

There’s the old saying that actions speak louder than words. Actions by far-right extremists on Jan. 6 speak far more loudly than any words from either the extreme right or left.

Howard Lambert