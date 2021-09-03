Letters to the Editor Sept. 3

Biden revealed as weak, stubborn
A recent letter writer asked that we not blame President Joe Biden for the Afghanistan withdrawal. The majority of Americans, myself included, wanted the U.S. withdrawal from this country. The issue is with the manner in which this was achieved.
During this debacle, we have left American citizens stranded in a country that wishes to return women to seventh century society. We have, through the mismanagement, left behind millions of dollars of sophisticated equipment which can now be used against us.
Biden lost no time in eliminating the policies of former President Donald Trump, including closing down the Keystone XL pipeline, and ending the effective “remain in Mexico” agreement.
Yet, for some reason, he felt compelled to stick with the agreement to leave Afghanistan, just changing the exit date. Biden is a weak but stubborn man with a cadre of ineffective advisers. His no deaths “knock on wood” during the George Stephanopoulis interview, has become a “knock” on 13 service members’ coffins.
Lois Boehl
Southwest side
Thanks, Bishop Weisenburger
Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying priests any ability to grant a religious exemption to someone so that they don’t have to be vaccinated, or wear a mask when required, in the Diocese of Tucson.
This comports with the long-standing pro-life stance of the Catholic Church. I remember as a student getting vaccinated for childhood diseases within my Catholic school building. I can’t even imagine a student or parent telling Sister Agnes Angelus, Sister Superior of our School, that you weren’t getting vaccinated due to your “personal liberty.”
She would have “kindly” informed you that true freedom only occurs through responsible Christian action. When you get vaccinated, and follow health care face mask rules, you are “truly free” because you reflect the image of Jesus Christ and his desire to heal the world!
Edward Heller
Northwest side
Climate change and migration
Re: the Aug. 29. article “Arizona Opinion: Kamala Harris’ remarks on migration were disappointing — here’s why“
I read the article in the Arizona Daily Star regarding the author’s disappointment with Vice President Kamala Harris over certain migration issues.
I am also disappointed in Kamala Harris, but it goes far further than human migration at our borders. Tell, me, how does climate change affect migration? I don’t want some theory. I would like to know the scientific argument regarding this issue. Please explain to me how climate change suddenly puts hundreds of thousand illegal immigrants at our border?
Robert Bergner
Foothills
A debacle worthy of impeachment
I cannot believe there are people attempting to defend President Joe Biden and blame former President Donald Trump for this terrible situation in Afghanistan. Trump negotiated an agreement with our enemy of 20 years; if they did not follow the criteria there would be severe consequences for them, and they believed him.
In Biden, they saw a weak leader removed from reality. The withdrawal from the Bagram Air Base and surrender of military equipment is disgusting. The Americans left behind to be killed is absolutely a dereliction of duty from the commander in chief.
Trump was impeached for partisan nonsensical reasons. The actions of Biden are the first time in my lifetime where impeachment is needed for the security and survival of our nation. He is truly an embarrassment for this country.
Mark Kendall
Northwest side
Ugly threats to school boards
When I was younger and thought about travel to other countries, I always heard about behaviors of ugly Americans. Such behaviors made people in other countries dislike Americans and made travel difficult. When I traveled, I always tried to overcome this by being as friendly and courteous as possible. I had great adventures and made many friends.
Today after reading about the many school board members who actually fear for their lives and property, and because they have given of their time and expertise to create safe learning environments for children, ugly Americans spread their vile and hate in this country. We don’t need to travel to other countries to see such horrid behavior; it’s in our backyards.
I guess these parents, like so many Republican politicians, don’t care for the safety of their children, teachers, neighbors and family. The hell with America cause I have rights, no responsibilities. Now I truly understand that behavior.
Carl Olson
West side