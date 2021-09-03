 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor Sept. 3
View Comments
editor's pick

Letters to the Editor Sept. 3

The war in Afghanistan may be over, but America still faces daunting challenges, including how to help extract Americans left behind and the resettlement of tens of thousands of refugees. One letter writer is disturbed by the hasty withdrawal from Bagram Air Base and the surrender of military equipment.

 Rahmat Gul, Associated Press

Biden revealed as weak, stubborn

A recent letter writer asked that we not blame President Joe Biden for the Afghanistan withdrawal. The majority of Americans, myself included, wanted the U.S. withdrawal from this country. The issue is with the manner in which this was achieved.

During this debacle, we have left American citizens stranded in a country that wishes to return women to seventh century society. We have, through the mismanagement, left behind millions of dollars of sophisticated equipment which can now be used against us.

Biden lost no time in eliminating the policies of former President Donald Trump, including closing down the Keystone XL pipeline, and ending the effective “remain in Mexico” agreement.

Yet, for some reason, he felt compelled to stick with the agreement to leave Afghanistan, just changing the exit date. Biden is a weak but stubborn man with a cadre of ineffective advisers. His no deaths “knock on wood” during the George Stephanopoulis interview, has become a “knock” on 13 service members’ coffins.

Lois Boehl

Southwest side

Thanks, Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying priests any ability to grant a religious exemption to someone so that they don’t have to be vaccinated, or wear a mask when required, in the Diocese of Tucson.

This comports with the long-standing pro-life stance of the Catholic Church. I remember as a student getting vaccinated for childhood diseases within my Catholic school building. I can’t even imagine a student or parent telling Sister Agnes Angelus, Sister Superior of our School, that you weren’t getting vaccinated due to your “personal liberty.”

She would have “kindly” informed you that true freedom only occurs through responsible Christian action. When you get vaccinated, and follow health care face mask rules, you are “truly free” because you reflect the image of Jesus Christ and his desire to heal the world!

Edward Heller

Northwest side

Climate change and migration

Re: the Aug. 29. article “Arizona Opinion: Kamala Harris’ remarks on migration were disappointing — here’s why

I read the article in the Arizona Daily Star regarding the author’s disappointment with Vice President Kamala Harris over certain migration issues.

I am also disappointed in Kamala Harris, but it goes far further than human migration at our borders. Tell, me, how does climate change affect migration? I don’t want some theory. I would like to know the scientific argument regarding this issue. Please explain to me how climate change suddenly puts hundreds of thousand illegal immigrants at our border?

Robert Bergner

Foothills

A debacle worthy of impeachment

I cannot believe there are people attempting to defend President Joe Biden and blame former President Donald Trump for this terrible situation in Afghanistan. Trump negotiated an agreement with our enemy of 20 years; if they did not follow the criteria there would be severe consequences for them, and they believed him.

In Biden, they saw a weak leader removed from reality. The withdrawal from the Bagram Air Base and surrender of military equipment is disgusting. The Americans left behind to be killed is absolutely a dereliction of duty from the commander in chief.

Trump was impeached for partisan nonsensical reasons. The actions of Biden are the first time in my lifetime where impeachment is needed for the security and survival of our nation. He is truly an embarrassment for this country.

Mark Kendall

Northwest side

Ugly threats to school boards

When I was younger and thought about travel to other countries, I always heard about behaviors of ugly Americans. Such behaviors made people in other countries dislike Americans and made travel difficult. When I traveled, I always tried to overcome this by being as friendly and courteous as possible. I had great adventures and made many friends.

Today after reading about the many school board members who actually fear for their lives and property, and because they have given of their time and expertise to create safe learning environments for children, ugly Americans spread their vile and hate in this country. We don’t need to travel to other countries to see such horrid behavior; it’s in our backyards.

I guess these parents, like so many Republican politicians, don’t care for the safety of their children, teachers, neighbors and family. The hell with America cause I have rights, no responsibilities. Now I truly understand that behavior.

Carl Olson

West side

View Comments
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ducey’s hypocrisy

Gov. Ducey has prohibited public schools from mandating the wearing of masks, even threatening financial penalties if they institute such poli…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News