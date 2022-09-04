Letters to the Editor: Sept. 4

Qualifications lacking

For those about to vote for Kari Lake for governor, have you looked at her qualifications to hold the top office in the state? Her experience is that she was a news anchor on a Phoenix television station. How this position qualifies her at all to act in the best interest of the people of Arizona is a mystery. Are the people planning on voting for her only basing their vote on the party she represents, which she has changed more than once.

Her opponent Katie Hobbs may be in the other party, but at least she has held political office. Is this the level we have allowed our democracy to degrade to? The parties can select a celebrity to run for their party because they have more Meta or Twitter likes than the other candidate? Since we just had a reality star as president, I guess the question is answered. Boy are we in trouble!

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

Buying votes

I hope Americans understand that the president is simply trying to buy votes by forcing taxpayers to foot the bill for the outstanding tuition debts incurred by college students. This is unfair to those people who worked hard to pay off their own college expenses and those who never even had a chance to go to college. This ridiculous proposal sets a terrible precedent and will not stop with $10K or $20K payments to the debtors because it will never be enough to satisfy them. Tuition costs are out of control because colleges know that if students don’t take care of their obligations, taxpayers will be forced to ante up. This has got to stop.

Lindsey Smith

Northwest side

Come on, Finchem and Lake

I see Mark Finchem and Kari Lake are claiming "election fraud" because components of vote tabulating machines might be manufactured outside of the U.S. Wow! As a chip designer and engineer, I understand that the technology is largely not public knowledge, but really, folks, this claim is utterly pathetic, ask anyone who understands the technical details. Anyone. It is impossible for a design to be so changed that it wouldn't be obvious, and I guarantee it would be easily discovered!

Please spare us your cynical ignorance of things you clearly can't understand.

Richard Eaton

West side

Trump indictment

I understand that so many of us are worried about what will happen to the country if Donald Trump is indicted. For me, there is a more important concern: What will happen to the country if he is not.

Barbara Benjamin

Northeast side

Border Patrol Chief spills beans

Florida is suing the Biden administration, claiming it is not adhering to federal law in following the Immigration and Naturalization Act reference people entering the country illegally. As of July, the Border Patrol had encountered over 1.8 million people at the border. Many have been released into the public. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz testified under oath in a deposition that there are currently no consequences for people illegally entering the country and that has drawn more to come. Ortiz testified that the border is in a crisis and is less safe for "Americans and aliens alike." He also acknowledged that an unprecedented number of migrants have illegally entered the country this fiscal year. I believe Ortiz spoke the truth as compared to the falsehoods coming from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who continues to claim that the border is secure. I think President Biden has intentionally refused to secure the border to appease Democrat progressive immigration activists. Ortiz, under oath in deposition, finally spilled the beans on Biden.

Darrin Styles

Midtown

We need Medicare for all

Re: the Aug. 25 article "Time to 'correct course' on health care in the US and the Aug. 18 article "Let's stand together for health care affordability."

I am a physician and I stand behind development of a national health care program.

Dr. Howie Wolf was spot-on, endorsing Medicare-for-All in his article.

On Aug. 18 Pam Kehaly was on target too, but for the benefit of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, the so-called “non-profit” corporation she heads. She does not talk about how her company might reduce administrative costs.

Medicare is one of the most popular programs in our federal government. We can’t allow big corporations to contaminate it and ultimately take it over. Beware of their claims that they will be more efficient with our money than the government.

For more information see Physicians For National Healthcare: pnhp.org, my chosen organization.

Please support the growing campaign for Medicare for All.

Joanne Mallett, MD, FACOG