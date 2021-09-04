Letters to the Editor Sept. 4

The unvaccinated miscalculate risk
There are so many logical problems with Jonathan Hoffman’s Aug. 29 guest opinion piece on herd immunity that I can’t possibly address them all in 160 words. So I’ll address one. Healthy people who choose not to get vaccinated based on their relative lower risk of serious complications due to COVID-19 are almost certainly not assessing the risk correctly.
They probably aren’t factoring in that the delta variant is much more transmissible than other variants. They are much more likely to get an infection and to spread it to others. They aren’t factoring in that getting the vaccine greatly reduces these risks.
For some, there are barriers to getting the vaccine. But, at this point if you are avoiding vaccination just because you think that you are strong enough to weather COVID-19, you are the drunk driver that gets behind the wheel because you think you handle your alcohol better than everyone else. That thinking is self-centered and irresponsible, period.
Dan Roskey
Northeast side
Take a break, interventionists
We lost Vietnam to communism at a cost — now we love their products. We lost Afghanistan at a huge cost in lives and money — and it instantly went back to an even stronger Taliban rule. Maybe it’s just time we stop invading countries on the knee-jerk reaction of a president.
We did not “help” Vietnam. We did not “help” Afghanistan. Maybe if we maintain the strongest military in the world but go through generations of soldiers who never get shot at, we might evolve into a more peaceful human race.
Yes, that is a prayer.
Thad Appelman
Northwest side
Americans had time to get out
On Feb. 29, 2020, under the leadership of President Trump, the U.S and Taliban signed an agreement for the terms of U.S. withdrawal for Afghanistan by May 1, 2021, including the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.
A year later, on Feb. 19, President Biden reiterates a campaign promise to bring U.S troops home and on April 14, he announced it is “time to end the forever war” by Sept. 11.
On July 8, Biden moved the timeline to Aug. 31, stating “speed is safety.”
This timeline indicates that Americans in Afghanistan had over a year to plan their safe exit. Now members of Congress are pressuring the president to continue a troop presence in this war-torn country. They wish to continue risking the lives of U.S. servicemen to save Americans from their own selfish choices. As Pete Seeger wrote in 1955, “Oh, when will they ever learn?”
Daniel Smejkal
Oracle
Megaphone given to a seditionist
Re: Aug. 30 guest opinion: “Expect Trump back in the White House.”
I was beyond furious to read the guest opinion screed of Ted Harvey in the paper. The decision by to give him space showed a distressing lack of judgment. Don’t give me that media trope always used of “but we have to show both sides.” That’s a screen to try to stop any substantive critique. I couldn’t believe I was reading this in our paper.
What kind of news are you trying to publish here? Do you want to give space for rebuttal, debate and discussion? Do you want to allow talk of fair play? Is it freedom of speech you think you’re protecting? Since when does all that allow giving a bully pulpit to seditionists?
Judy Mercer
Oro Valley
We keep making same mistakes
Saigon exit messier? Kabul is déjà vu all over again. The United States was in both countries too long. Why was the United States in either? Both the wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan were shams and mistakes of judgment. During the Vietnam War the generals lied to the president. Who has lied to us about Afghanistan? Wasn’t it the wrong country to go to war with in the first place? In any war, it is illogical to think we can get everyone evacuated. Wars are wars.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
This Marine got all his shots
I’m perplexed and don’t understand how military personnel today can refuse to get the COVID vaccine as this has always been military policy. Washington mandated his troops to be inoculated against smallpox during the Revolutionary War.
When I joined the Marine Corps in 1967 the first thing we did in boot camp was get inoculated, about six shots in all, some for diseases I’d never heard of. No questions about it. We were marched through in a swift steadily moving line and got shot in both arms simultaneously from a gunlike dispenser.
The old term GI stood for “government issue” as we were all considered government property, subject to whatever policies the military had.
Jeff Aronson
Northeast side
New Yorkers grasp COVID
It is encouraging to know people in New York City do not feel their rights are being violated by having to show proof of COVID vaccinations in order to get into the U.S. Open in Queens this year.
New Yorkers are usually fiercely independent thinkers. What could be their incentive to get vaccinated and not mind showing proof of this?
Perhaps it is because by May 18, 2020, a little over two months since the pandemic cut a murderous path through their city, 20,720 of their fellow New Yorkers had died of COVID. That’s over 10,000 a month, over 2,500 people a week in NYC, according to the statistics printed in the New York Post on May 18, 2020.
They saw pictures and headlines describing how bodies were kept in refrigerated vans until they could be buried in mass graves or burned. So by August 2021, they gladly showed proof of vaccination to enter the stadium. I was in NYC during those terrible months. New Yorkers get it.
Karen Papagapitos
Northwest side
Sanitation crews are appreciated
Faithfully they come, week after week, rain or shine. The drivers slowly move the big trucks along, allowing time for the automatic arms to reach out to embrace and lift the large, dull green bins, dumping their contents and returning them to the ground. Then on to the next dull green bin and another embrace, taking away, out of sight, out of mind, that week’s castoffs we call garbage. Try to imagine your life without these unsung heroes. Kneel in awe and gratitude, in appreciation of these Lords of the Landfills. Faithfully they come, week after week, rain or shine.
Barbara Goldman