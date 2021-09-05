Letters to the Editor Sept. 5

Give little guys wage flexibility
Re: the Aug. 29 guest opinion article “Tucson’s wage initiative creates problems, not solutions.”
Joshua Jacobsen is to be congratulated for writing an intelligent, nuanced editorial on the minimum-wage proposals being thrashed over in Tucson. The issue was just as hot back in the 1980s at the Eller School, when the minimum wage surged all the way from $3.05 to $3.15 (horrors!) My takeaway was that it’s complicated. Eventually, I concluded that the majority of the argumentative points were not sincere.
The Chamber of Commerce side was arguing everything but the science, much like the anti-vaccination crowd today, while the higher wage side was dependent on emotional appeals. I try to stay current on the issue, and believe that in the long run, the economy adjusts for higher minimum wages. Emphasis on long run.
Some businesses are hurt. Sadly, some fail. Others are unaffected. Mr. Jacobsen, representing the local small restaurant trade, is definitely in a position to be hurt. Publicly traded restaurant corporations are not. My advice? Compromise. Give the small guys some wiggle room.
Rick Howell
East side
Too many people
As a 50-plus-year citizen of Tucson I’m finally writing of something that’s been on my mind for years. Many years ago I traveled by car from Arizona to Washington. As we entered Oregon there was an official looking sign that said, “Enjoy your visit then go home.” We need that sign at our borders.
Linda Newman
Midtown
Missing forest for the trees?
Tim Steller is a brilliant columnist, and the Arizona Daily Star and its readers are extremely lucky to have him. But did he miss the forest for the trees in his column on Afghanistan?
Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia. Survivors of their victims have sued Saudi Arabia, contending that officials from the Saudi government were involved in the planning and financing of the terrorist attacks.
According to a July 5 AP article by Eric Tucker, the plaintiffs’ lawyers have been allowed to take some depositions of Saudi personnel, but at the request of our government, the court has placed the transcripts under seal, and “the U.S. has withheld a trove of other documents” claiming that they are “too sensitive for disclosure.”
I agree that the war with Afghanistan was unwinnable, but were we fighting the wrong enemy to begin with? Tim, please investigate!
Stephen Saltonstall
East side
Chicken Littles go after Biden
Because of the level of hysteria and Chicken Little-isms among reporters, commentators, and politicians, rational thought seemed to have fled, and understanding the situation, impossible. It all seemed to boil down to “blame Biden.” First, we have had several weeks of “the sky is falling and everybody in Afghanistan will be left behind to die.” It is as if they were saying “for 20 years we were winning and now all is lost and canceled by a messy departure.” I am glad we are leaving Afghanistan, and although the situation outside the Kabul airport was chaotic, we aren’t pulling 120,000 people off the rooftop of our embassy.
With the evacuation almost over, the Chicken Littles have moved on to: “Will Biden ever recover?” “Is he doomed?” Or “He’s doomed, and the Republicans will be in power again!” Perhaps, we’ll see.
This is a critical time for our country and the planet. I think Biden is our best hope for putting us on the right path.
K.E.S. Donahue
Foothills
He’s got time
President Biden, might you consider former President Trump as an adviser?
Ron Hensley
Northeast side
Did Taliban just take over Texas?
As we worry about what the Taliban will do in Afghanistan, it seems to me the Taliban just took over Texas.
I find it morbidly ironic that the party having tantrums over “individual rights” just omitted half the population from our rights, while imposing on all women the religious beliefs of some. And do you think the Texas state legislature made Texans and the father financially responsible for paying each woman forced into a high-risk event $285,000 to raise an unwanted fetus?
Or maybe this is the final rendition of Margaret Atwood’s classic made real. If the Supreme Court doesn’t act against this, then women in Republican states passing such laws need to withhold sex (Surprisingly effective in making change; check the facts), and take to the streets!
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
Habitat worth fighting for
Snowy Mount Lemmon, crisp winter air, ponderosa pines. These are the things I’ll tell my children when they ask what Tucson once was. I’ll show pictures and tell stories of skiing on Mount Lemmon and hikes through lush forests on sky islands.
They’ll have to use their imagination to picture a world where such things were possible. Just as I did when my father told me of how the Rillito River’s banks were adorned with cottonwoods or the deserts of the foothills leveled for golf courses and cookie-cutter homes.
Just like my father had to use his imagination when he was told of how the Santa Cruz and Rillito Rivers ran year-round, or cattle roamed just outside of town.
The list goes on, and with every passing year, we kill our desert more and more. We are beyond the point of small action.
Vote for those who value the world we were given and fight for it, before it’s too late.
Alexander Harris
North side
Liberal bias? Not on these pages
Extremists and the radical Right can no longer gripe about the Star’s supposed liberal bias. Recent letters and op-ed pieces espousing absurdist fantasies and alternate realities are proof of this. Conservative commentaries and letters promoting anti-truth (lies), anti-science and anti-intellect have been printed. It’s sad and disturbing that some people actually think this stuff, but at least we know they do.
Stanley Steik