Letters to the Editor Sept. 6
Pima County and the city of Tucson outlawed new olive trees in 1985. Allergy sufferers rejoiced. Phoenix followed with its own ban in 1993.

 Doug Kreutz, Arizona Daily Star

Who is pulling Biden’s strings?

Has anybody listened carefully to President Biden’s speeches? One speech he claims that “they” would be unhappy if he answered a question. Recently he explained that “they” told him in what order to call on journalists. My question is who is “they”? Who is actually running this country? The last I heard, President Biden was voted president, not “they.” I think that the American people have a right to know who is running our country.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Opinion piece had to be a joke

Re: the Aug. 30 opinion article “Expect Trump back in the White House”

After reading this opinion column from Ted Harvey last week, I thought that somehow I had slept through seven months and that it was April Fools’ Day. When I realized that it was still August, I assumed that the Star was simply trying to add a little humor to otherwise bleak times. Now I’m left with the dilemma of how best to use Mr. Harvey’s thoughts and I’ve decided to buy a bird and line the bottom of the cage.

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

Glaring oversight in Top 100 list

Holy moly, is the nicest thing I can think of right now. Coach Dave Rubio was left off the sports columnist Greg Hansen’s Top 100 list. Someone should be fired, and it is definitely not Coach Dave Rubio. His teams have always been most competitive during his 30-year tenure. We could easily start telling who should be off the list before Coach Rubio, but he is not the type of man who would want me to do such a thing.

Folks, just look at the athletes he has recruited and check out what they have made of their lives since leaving the UA. Coach Rubio is always available to the public. He has always been the easiest of all our coaches to speak to. Thanks, Coach Rubio, for the great years you have produced for the University of Arizona.

Nick and Anne MacDowell

Midtown

Wishful thinking by the president

It’s amazing. Democrats think that a strongly worded letter from Joe Biden will stop the Taliban. What a punishing fate to hit the Taliban — a letter from Joe!

Jay Elliott

Northwest side

High court tilts further right

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to overrule a Texas ban on abortions. The controversial decision makes illegal any abortion performed after six weeks of pregnancy. Close to 90% of abortions take place after six weeks and most pregnancies are unrecognizable at that early date. This verdict is not startling, given the current makeup of the black-robed legal scholars, tilted 6 to 3 to the right.

The “righteous right” sees mask mandates as an encroachment on one of their precious freedoms, the right to choose. Is it not a striking contradiction then to not honor a women’s right to choose another personal choice, the right to control what happens to her own body?

The end result of this legislation will not be distributed evenly. Impoverished women will be disproportionally affected.

States with Republican governors will be quick to seize this as a precedent springboard to turn back the clock 50 years.

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

One question for right-to-lifers

A question for right-to-lifers: How many unwanted children have you adopted?

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Solving our national debt

Dear Editor,

I know the national debt is huge, but here’s a suggestion that could, substantially, reduce it. Just impose a tax on the use of the words “socialist” and “socialism.”

Rick Singer

Oro Valley

Olive tree ban serves a purpose

Olive trees are not native to this area. They cause serious allergy problems and air pollution during pollination. People come to the Southwest for the air quality. It is proven that newcomers with no pre-existing allergy to olives actually developed sensitivity when they move to olive-tree-rich communities. Even the ancient Romans planted their olive trees far from Rome. That was the purpose of the ban.

Jim Hunt

Midtown

