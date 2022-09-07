Letters to the Editor: Sept. 7

Supreme Court

Although Congress overwhelmingly renewed the 1965 Voting Rights Act, the Supreme Court in Shelby v. Holder in 2013 dismantled key parts of it and stated the provisions were no longer needed. The Court substituted its judgment for that of Congress and legislated from the bench instead of deciding the law’s legality.

Now it is even worse, since Sen. Mitch McConnell packed the Court with his radical chessmen, who piously swore that Roe v. Wade was settled law, until they had enough partisan hacks to end abortion rights.

The court will decide Moore v. Harper, which considers whether state legislatures are supreme in deciding election issues. Four justices seem to favor the so-called “independent state legislature theory,” which would allow legislatures such power that democracy as we know it could be ended.

Vote Republicans out so we can start to repair this court, created by McConnell’s undemocratic and unjust schemes, before it destroys democracy and the actual rule of law.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

Want to buy a senator?

Evidently, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is for sale. That is if you have the big money equity that hedge fund managers have. They have contributed significantly to Sinema. She has received money from more than 50 billionaires, all but one from outside Arizona. They managed to get her to refuse to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act unless the carried interest loophole was maintained. That wonderful tax loophole allows hedge fund managers to have lower tax rates than some teachers. The carried interest loophole, according to Newsweek: “serves no public purpose, creates no jobs, and adds pointlessly to both the deficit and ordinary Americans’ justifiable sense that the wealthy make up their own rules to hoover up as much loot as possible.”

Charles McDonald

Northeast side

Riel for PCC board

Editor,

Tim Steller reported on the excessive amount of campaign money being poured into the the reelection of the incumbent candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board. It was reported that the large, maximum-allowed donations were being made by some of Tucson’s wealthiest entrepreneurs for the purpose of controlling the board.

It’s understandable why these entrepreneurs want PCC to train their employees. They should, however, appreciate and understand that Pima Community College was created in the 1960s for the purpose of meeting the higher educational needs of all of our community, not just one segment of it.

Board Chair Catherine Ripley campaigned on putting the “community” back into the College. I hope she succeeds. And I hope that voters will elect a new member, Theresa Riel, to the PCC Governing Board. Theresa Riel will be inclusive and mindful of all members of our community.

Dave Gallagher, retired PCC faculty

Foothills

Dobbs v. Jackson

For those of you who choose not to read the entirety of the Dobbs decision and opinion, here it is in a nutshell: Roe and Casey should be overturned because before Roe there was no right deeply rooted in the history or tradition of “ordered liberty” that could serve as a basis for finding a woman’s right to have an abortion. Why? Because abortion was always criminalized in law; therefore, pre-natal life was always protected. Alito says that without such a history, Roe and Casey were poorly reasoned and wrongly decided. Alito says that matters of maternal health and pregnancy should be left to state legislative bodies. Alito says that because an abortion is destructive of life or potential life it is unique, and therefore should not be placed into the same category as other “privacy rights” that are considered part of the 14th Amendment’s restrictions on the power of the states, particularly related to the word “liberty.”

Gerald Farrington

SaddleBrooke

Backward to sanity

Biden is out there now saying MAGA forces are determined to take this country backward to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.

What conservatives want is to go back to sanity! Back to believing that it’s morally wrong to kill a developing baby. Most conservatives do not seek to reverse the Supreme Court’s decision on gay marriage, neither does Trump.

Conservatives want to go backward away from Democrats’ gender neutrality, wokism, CRT and transgenderism being taught to young kids in schools. Back to $2 a gallon gasoline and a free market driven “all the above” energy policy. Back to lower inflation and lower commodity prices pre-Biden. Back to securing the border and allowing demoralized Border Patrol and ICE agents to once again enforce our immigration laws. Back to a non-political FBI, back to putting violent criminals in jail and keeping them there. Back to encircling evil Iran with more Middle East peace agreements.

Dorothy Monroe

Sierra Vista

Debates and election deniers

Re: the Sept. 1 article “Dems Kelly, Hobbs should accept debates.”

Considering the childish insults and constant interruptions during the Republican gubernatorial debate, it’s wise for Katie Hobbs to avoid a similar spectacle with her Trump-endorsed opponent, Kari Lake. Mark Twain said, “Never argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with their experience.”

Aside from denying Lake a platform for name-calling and lies, there’s an even more important reason for not debating her: Lake is an election denier. Political debates are vital displays of commitment to the democratic process by honorable candidates. But those who will not honor the results of that very electoral process have no place on that stage. If Lake admits that Joe Biden won the last election and renounces Trump’s Big Lie, then — and only then — should Hobbs debate her. Because what’s the point of hearing from a candidate who refuses to hear the voice of the voters, a person who would turn our democratic republic into a banana republic?

Paul Eckerstrom

West side

Shoutout to Jim Click

Dear Editor:

Realizing how difficult it is to produce a newspaper each day, just wanted to say thank you to the Arizona Daily Star for the comfort and joy you bring to us each morning.

I also wish to single out Jim Click, whose consistent, full-page ads, often supplemented by full-page acknowledgements, as in today’s paper, celebrating his wonderful automotive team, are so important financially to assure a free press.

I know from personal experience, as head of the Haven Mgt. Co. of Green Valley, (1970’s) I phoned him, resulting in a several-year program during which “Jim Click Days” became a wonderful part of our annual community activities and resulted in Jim establishing a dealership here, which is soaring today.

He is a modest person, though full of bravado, who gives back in support of his community like no other. We all owe him and Vicki a debt of gratitude for all they do for the benefit of all of us.

Carl Bosse

Green Valley

The state of our politics

Imagine a school child caught “red handed” stealing from his classmates. Then imagine that student, instead of admitting his guilt, verbally attacking his teacher and principal for having caught him. Imagine that student’s friends, not only saying it’s OK to steal from your classmates, but also threatening violence to the teacher and principal for having caught him. Finally, imagine his friends predicting school riots if the student is punished for his behavior.

Sadly, this is the state of politics in our beloved United States.

Ron Andrea

SaddleBrooke

America the beautiful

These days I often feel hateful words and hateful deeds are obscuring the beauty of America. But then a ray of sunshine breaks through the darkness.

Recently I experienced such a shining light. My arms and hands were wrapped around a cumbersome box as I started to “shoulder” my way out of Macy’s. A woman entering on the opposite side rushed over to me, exclaiming: “Your hands are full. Let me get the door for you.” She held it open, and, as I turned to thank her, I realized she has no arms!

As I reflect on this extraordinary act of kindness and selflessness, I am reminded that the majority of Americans are good, decent people. We must work harder to embrace that goodness and decency that unites us. And we must resist those who want to magnify our differences to fuel their own desire for power and influence. Despite our varying beliefs, backgrounds, and challenges, we must unite in our willingness to make America beautiful each and every day.

Claire Drozd

Northwest side

What have we become?

Traditionally, we were taught that free speech came with responsibility. How did MAGA, led by the former president and supported by the senator from South Carolina, change tradition and become the freedom to disseminate lies and disinformation and foment insurrection and violence without accountability? What does that say about where we are and what this country has become?

Barbara Benjamin

Northeast side

T

he Loop

My new favorite thing is riding my bike. Since March, I’ve ridden over 1,500 miles and most of that has been on the Loop. I don’t think a day goes by that I don’t see someone doing maintenance on the Loop or at the nearby parks. I just wanted to thank all those folks. We are fortunate to have such a wonderful resource to enjoy and a big part of that is due to the hard work these folks do every day. It is greatly appreciated.

Michael Fairman

Vail

Educational loan debt with USPS

I have an idea concerning educational loan forgiveness. Why don’t we seriously consider forgiving the debt of the Postal Service (USPS)? This debt has been around for decades and no Administration has ever done anything about it except to watch it go up and up. Postal rates keep rising, but they never catch up with the debt. This is a debt that affects everyone, not just those who have an educational loan debt with the government. As long as the government is in the forgiving mood, let’s consider the debt of USPS. If we can’t do both, let’s give USPS priority.

William Bass

East side

Community college

Progressive Democrats have been pressuring President Biden to provide free community college education. He was able to extend this by student debt relief to include community colleges, freshman/sophomore years at a university (as possible) and trade schools. He was able to help with the first two years of education, which can be a big benefit to the student, their family and community.

Republicans in Congress are complaining: “This does not go far enough. This should be addressed by Congress.” I agree; now they need to do their job.

Ray Bynum

Northwest side

Colorado River – whose resource?

The tangle of riparian laws and of various contracts, agreements and treaties regarding allocation of Colorado River water among Western states and Mexico has no possible arbiter other than Washington, D.C., and the place to start is with the Supreme Court, as per Article 3, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution.

I suggest that Arizona, Nevada and other aggrieved parties file lawsuits in federal court claiming they are being deprived their legal and just share of water. It’s time to stop diddling around, to stop inventing new ways to live in this spider web of conflicting rules. Until the courts decide which treaties, contracts and laws have priority, we’re going to get nowhere. I do not wish Arizona to be Nowhere.

Jeff Bruce

Green Valley

Question candidates

Re: the Sept. 3 article “When liberty’s song falls on deaf ears, raise your voices.”

Dear Editor,

David Fitzsimmons’ powerful takedown of “our plutocracy” comes with instructions of how to inform our votes. In addition, his call to speak up and vote is good advice. Ask candidates questions to determine if they are working for families or only the wealthy. The expanded child tax credit lifted 4 million children out of poverty; why wasn’t it renewed? Will you work to renew it now? Will you help pass a refundable renters’ tax credit to help solve the affordable housing crisis? Just asking these questions can help, and then vote based on the answers, and follow up with those we elected. After all, they work for us.

Willie Dickerson