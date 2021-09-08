Letters to the Editor Sept. 8

Biden is a threat
As a senior, retired military officer, it pains me to conclude by recent events that our greatest national security threat is our own president, plain and simple. The sheer incompetence to withdraw our troops before we withdraw our civilians is nothing but astonishing and should never happen. “Women and children last” is not in our lexicon. Not to mention leaving scores of Americans who wanted to leave but based upon an arbitrary date by the president were left behind as hostages. Thirteen military personnel were needlessly sacrificed by our president, and this should justly haunt him for the rest of his days.
This is an albatross that will rightful hang around this president’s neck till he leaves office, and history will condemn him as our worst president in the modern era.
Paul D’Andrea
Northwest side
Credit scores and COVID
I know COVID-19 has affected many people in many ways. Some have lost loved ones, and many have lost jobs that allowed them to pay their bills and take care of their family.
I have not heard anyone expressing concern about how losing a job can effect credit scores. Someone with a great credit score can watch it fall almost 100 points if they miss a payment because they no longer have a job.
In most cases they receive unemployment insurance but this will at best provide for their utilities and food. I don’t think anyone has even considered the long-term effect it can have on someone.
A bad credit score, no matter what the reason, will have a negative impact on a person’s ability to move on with their lives after all this. Will the reporting agencies consider why a payment was missed or will it be business as usual?
Thomas Fletcher
Southwest side
Ducey attacks education
As a UA professor of biostatistics at the College of Public Health and a lifelong educator, I am alarmed by Gov. Ducey’s multi-faceted attacks on education.
On the public health front, he has banned masks, testing requirements and vaccinations in our schools, despite rising COVID-19 cases and increased hospitalization of children and younger people.
He doubled down by threatening to withhold COVID relief funds to schools that prioritized health of their students, faculty and staff over politics.
Arizona voters passed Proposition 208, which aimed to increase funding for education, but Ducey has undermined this with three bills: the flat tax (which would be as disastrous for the Arizona economy as it was for Kansas’), the Tax Cap (Bill 1827) and Bill 1783, which allows wealthy taxpayers to avoid the Prop. 208 surcharge.
Vote in people who prioritize education and public health.
Melanie Bell
Midtown
Liberal media critical of Biden
Lost in all the fury of our difficult withdrawal from Afghanistan is the fact that our so-called “liberal socialist media” has been very critical of the Democratic Biden administration. This is exactly how it should be in a functional democracy.
However, if we had a Republican president, I think Fox News would be denying the violence was happening, blaming it on Antifa, and saying the Taliban was actually a group of tourists checking out the Kabul airport.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
The great divide
I am a liberal. There, I said it. Please be assured, I love my country. You may be a conservative. I accept that you, too, love this country. There! We agree on this, at least. Surely we can agree on more.
When I read in one letter to the editor that the person felt embarrassed by President Biden, I had sympathy. I often felt acutely embarrassed by Trump’s behavior. But where this person saw Biden as embarrassing, I see him as a kind, competent leader who actually governs and doesn’t brag, insult or posture.
Bottom line: We all love our country. If you accept a Social Security check, you accept “socialism” to some degree. It’s not a dirty word. Maybe we can start by not making every exchange a frantic call of incendiary words designed to further divide us. Socialist/communist? No. Fascist? No. We’re Americans.
Susan Miller-Pinhey
Foothills
Pac-12 hates TV viewers
It’s been edifying to read all the optimism in the Star about the UA’s men’s basketball and football teams, but the ineptitude of the Pac-12 Network has guaranteed that it will be expensive or impossible for most fans to watch these games on their home TV.
The Pac-12 Network is only available (at extra cost) on the two most expensive TV options, and they are both old technology — cable TV and Dish Network. The other satellite outfit, DirecTV, does not carry Pac-12 at all. Dozens of new, cheaper streaming services carry college sports networks, but not Pac-12.
Fans in Tucson were far better off pre-meddling by the league, when local TV stations like KTTU and KWBA carried UA games over the air. We’d be better off if the Pac-12 Network was a stand-alone streaming service. I’d buy a subscription. Unfortunately, the Pac-12 hasn’t got a clue that the first order of show business is to put butts in seats.
John Vornholt
Northeast side
Letter should not have been printed
Re: the Sept. 6 letter to the editor “One question for you right-to-lifers.”
This short letter to the editor did not deserve to be printed. It is asinine to ask someone to prove their support for an issue by doing one thing only.
If all issues were argued this way, let’s ask those to prove they are pro-abortion by asking: “Have you performed an abortion? If not, sorry, you can’t be pro-abortion.”
Or those who oppose the death penalty: “Have you helped those on death row appeal their fates? No? That means you really want those people to die.”
What if I support having potholes fixed? Must I go out and fill the holes myself in order to prove my support for this issue?
Opinions differ on many topics, and I appreciate the opportunity to listen to others. But dialogues must not distill support of an issue to one question. It’s not a fair judgment in any situation. Yet over and over, pro-life people are asked the “one question” to prove their support. Let’s change that today.
Molly Lamb
Northeast side