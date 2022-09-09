Letters to the Editor: Sept. 9

Biden’s name-calling

I have been around for 72 years. I have never heard a president disgrace and humiliate over half the people in this country. I’ve been called a white supremacist, a fascist and now I’m a threat to democracy and I threaten the foundation of this republic. I am so offended by all of this! I am an old lady that lives in Tucson. I’m not any of these things being accused by Joe Biden. How dare he say such things about people he is supposed to represent. He clearly has dementia, even my 11-year-old granddaughter notices this. He is not a stable person and needs to be removed before he starts a civil war in this country

Betty Freyer

Northwest side

Trump took boxes on sly

Where was the Information Security Oversight Office, the National Security Council and the The National Archives Records Administration on the day the moving trucks arrived at the White House to pack up and move the belongings of the former POTUS to Mar-a-Lago? Better question is why didn’t any Secret Service agents that were present raise any concerns about the 33 boxes of docs being loaded on the trucks? Now, 591 days have passed since that day. Who is to say that there are not more boxes of docs stored elsewhere other than Mar-a-Lago? Have any of these docs been copied or put on flash drives? Since #45 loves money, who’s to say that some of these docs have not been sold to entities or persons foreign or domestic? None of these docs belonged to #45. None of the docs were officially declassified. Trump never put in an official request to borrow, take or review the docs.

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

The IRS good guys

Re: the Sept. 5 letter “IRS audits honest people.”

The writer expressed due frustration, but many don’t know that there is a special IRS division that helps out with unresolved tax issues. If the situation warrants it, just contact www.taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov or call 877-777-4778. In the one case I know about they were compassionate and thorough, and the outcome excellent.

Tiffany Johnson

East side

Recycling plastics

Re: the Sept. 5 article “Good luck getting glass of water in Jackson.”

Thank you to Steve Kozachik for piloting the special plastics recycling! It is frightening how much plastic we use on a daily basis and rewarding to now be able to recycle it.

Thanks also to Leonard Pitts. His opinion pieces are always cogent, thoughtful and thought-provoking.

Sarah Evans

Midtown

Biden doesn’t care about migrant deaths

Under Joe Biden’s border policies there have been record numbers of migrant deaths. The U.N. International Organization for Migration recorded 728 deaths of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021, which was a record. Thus far for fiscal year 2022, over 609 migrant bodies have been found on the U.S side of the border, a record. CBP and Mexican authorities just found 13 migrant bodies, of which four were teen children, that had drowned in the Rio Grande River, the epicenter of massive illegal entry. Biden and Secretary Mayorkas of DHS talk about having a more humane border policy, while turning a blind eye to these deaths. People all over the world are entering illegally, not just from Mexico and Central America, as they believe Biden has given them the green light to come. Over 250,000 lone children have entered since October 2020. Biden’s border policies have encouraged more parents to endanger their children and send them on the perilous journey. Biden obviously does not care.

Alberto Torres

Northwest side

Voting and the environment

I love living in the Sonoran Desert, and if you do too, it is critical we vote for leaders and ballot measures that support decisive action on climate change. I am concerned about the drought, extreme fire weather and severe heat waves that we are experiencing in the West and how this impacts our health, our ability to sustainably live in a desert, and the livelihood of all who dwell here — humans, creatures of all forms and plants alike.

We can use our voice and our vote this election season to protect our climate. First, confirm your voter registration by going to Pima County Recorder website. Second, study what is on the ballot ahead of time so you can make an informed vote.

Love where you live by voting as if your life depended on it because it does!

Lori Bryant,

Climate Ambassador, Blessed Tomorrow

North side

Biden family’s scheme

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault, who headed the Hunter Biden investigation in Washington, D.C., has retired after whistleblowers alleged his obstructing the case. He was responsible for handling information provided by Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski about a multimillion dollar Chinese deal that Joe Biden, whom Bobulinski referred to as the “big guy,” was allegedly financially involved in. Hunter’s laptop emails showed that then-VP Joe Biden met numerous times in the White House with Hunter’s foreign business associates. Financial institutions have filed numerous Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) about Hunter’s foreign financial transactions. I believe the Biden family has for years been engaged in a corrupt influence-selling scheme with foreign persons involving federal crimes and jeopardizing our national security. I think Joe Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people claiming no involvement or knowledge of his son’s or brother James’ foreign business dealings. Democrats and their news media allies have no interest in this. Imagine if the last name was Trump.

Daniella Constantini

Sahuarita

What would Washington say?

Did you know that George Washington did not represent a political party? In fact, the U.S. Constitution makes no mention of political parties. Washington believed that unity, not division, was necessary for democracy to survive. In his 1796 Farewell Address, he said: “the spirit of party agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection.” And here we are today.

American voters have important choices to make in November. The GOP, constantly aggrieved and engaged in perpetual victimhood because it cannot accept the changing demographics of the country, seeks to divide rather than unify. To remain in power, GOP candidates are laying the groundwork to overturn the next election by engaging in voter suppression tactics and running for administrative positions to control election results. If GOP candidates prevail in November, Washington’s worst fear would come true. For democracy’s sake, we cannot let that happen.

Cindy Bordelon

Downtown

2022 elections

I have been a Republican all my life; and usually vote that way. However, I could never in my right mind vote for three of the candidates on the present Republican ballot this year. The August primary was a disaster. Kari Lake, Blake Masters and Mark Finchem represent the antithesis of true Republican values. We must give up some offices for the present in return or better government in the future. I hope other states put up more worthy candidates for the U.S. Senate to offset the loss of Arizona. Full disclosure: I voted for Donald Trump twice.

Art Di Salvo